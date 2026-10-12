Scout Notes

FPL notes: Rayan OOP, clinical Chelsea, Kluivert + Kroupi injury latest

12 October 2026 36 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Transferred out by nearly 700,000 Fantasy managers and benched by nigh on a million, Joao Pedro (£7.8m) returned from injury on Saturday to plunder his third double-digit haul of 2026/27.

In doing so, he helped fire Chelsea to a thumping 5-1 win over Bournemouth, leaving the Cherries still winless after six Gameweeks.

Here are our notes from the match.

Kluivert Kroupi

XG BUSTIN’

The above xG figures (Chelsea 1.10, Bournemouth 1.38) make it seem like this was an unmerited win for the Blues. That’s not the case; even Marco Rose admitted after full-time that the Cherries were “not good” and that it was a “deserved loss”.

Context is always key when looking at expected goals. Chelsea were 2-0 up after three minutes, so they didn’t need to attack with urgency thereafter. Bournemouth did.

It’s also worth noting that nearly 70% of the visitors’ expected goals tally came from one incident, and at 3-0 down. It was a freak occurrence, too, with Antonio Silva (£5.0m) shouldering the ball on the floor and an attempted clearance from Moises Caicedo (£5.3m) flying into the net off Evanilson (£6.0m). Both counted as shots!

But what the xG tallies do highlight is Chelsea’s ruthlessness. Only one of their five goals was a gilt-edged chance, specifically Pedro’s second.

The others, Jordan Henderson‘s (£4.9m) edge-of-box effort, Morgan Rogers‘ (£7.9m) deflected curler, Pedro’s clinical finish from a cut-back and Henderson’s free-kick, were just great strikes:

Kluivert Kroupi

Henderson ended up with 18 points, his second-highest-ever FPL score since his 2008 debut!

Ideally, of course, you’d want to see the Blues creating a lot more and relying less on sustaining dead-eyed accuracy. Alonso’s side are ranked a lowly 13th for xG this season, and have ‘overachieved’ more than any other side.

Still, at the end of this all, Pedro, Rogers and two-time-assister Cole Palmer (£9.7m) ended with 12, nine and eight points, respectively. Not a bad day at the office.

ANOTHER MATCH WITHOUT A CLEAN SHEET

Chelsea’s run without a Premier League clean sheet now extends to a whopping 22 games.

While Evanilson’s goal was a fluke, the Cherries could have scored before that when Rayan (£6.3m) broke through the last line and spurned two chances.

Caicedo’s return did make Chelsea look more assured but the backline remains a work in progress.

“I couldn’t wait to have him back, to be honest, because with Moi on the pitch, everything looks more in place because he’s so, so important, so pivotal to everything around. Very good news for Moi to be back.” – Xabi Alonso

JAMES INJURY UPDATE + CAICEDO RETURNS

So, then, Alonso – a slippery customer in his first five pre-match pressers – was telling the truth. Pedro, Palmer and Caicedo were fit and “ready to go”. All started.

No surprise that wing-back Marco Palestra (£5.3m) didn’t; he’d been out much longer than the other three and had to make do with a cameo. He looked a tad rusty, too.

“It’s a pity that he missed the start of the Premier League when he was feeling so well after the pre-season. He needs time for adaptation but he has energy, he has power, so we are looking forward [now] that he feels great.” – Xabi Alonso on Marco Palestra

The one player unexpectedly missing out was Reece James (£5.3m). This sounds like a fresh injury picked up in training.

“He felt something. After we did the tests later in the afternoon, he had some little issues on the knee. So, we need to check how long it will be. We will assess it week by week.” – Xavi Alonso on Reece James

RAYAN UP TOP

Kluivert Kroupi

Onto Bournemouth, and Marco Rose sprung a surprise by playing Rayan up top, with Evanilson just off him.

As mentioned earlier, the Brazilian had two very good chances, supplied by Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) and Adrien Truffert (£5.4m).

“We were thinking about how to get physicality close to the goal. Rayan played it already in his former club. We watched some videos and when we spoke about it with him, he was quite happy. His eyes were shining and, of course, he didn’t train it. He didn’t play it for a long time but that was not a problem today. This approach was not the problem today. The problem was our attitude; this was the problem.” – Marco Rose on playing Rayan up front

KLUIVERT + KROUPI UPDATES

Part of the reason why Evanilson was in the hole, and Rayan was up top, was the shortage of fit ’10s’. Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) and Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.4m) are both currently out, while Ryan Christie (£5.0m) was needed further back in central midfield with Alex Scott (£6.0m) unavailable. Scott was certainly a miss on Saturday.

But, as Rose hinted in his pre-match presser, Kluivert and Kroupi are closing in on returns. The Dutchman should be back first.

“We get players back. Justin Kluivert, Amine Adli, Veljko [Milosavljevic] are in a good way. Even Junior Kroupi is back on the pitch.” – Marco Rose

FIXTURE SWING

While it was a chastening defeat at the Bridge, Bournemouth have generally competed well this season. They held the lead in their first four matches (against the likes of Man City, Brentford and Newcastle), and merited more from each of those games.

The fixtures get much better now, too:

Remember, Andoni Iraola had a nine-game winless run at the start of his Cherries tenure back in 2023.

The difference this time is that UEFA Europa League ties are dotted in between the above fixtures, a distraction that prospective FPL owners could do without.

DEFCON ROUND-UP

Antonio Silva (£5.0m) couldn’t add to his (then) joint-defender-best eight DefCon points this time, falling well short. Two decent sights of goal from set plays went begging, too.

James Hill (£5.5m) did meet the required number, however, and he is now level with Silva for both DefCon points (eight) and total contributions (61).

A surprise winner in the DefCon race on Saturday was Rogers. Palmer was only two away, too!

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36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tomerick
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Wissa gonna Missa any more pens today?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Hall another 15 pointer 😉

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      1. Tomerick
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        This would be most welcome. I’ve got a Hornicek, Hall, Wissa triple up.

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  2. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    3FTs and team looks ok

    A. MGW > Cherki
    B. MGW > Mbeumo
    C. Save, bench MGW and start Konsa (nfo)

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    1. Tomerick
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Keep and play MGW, he’s gonna come good and Arsenal aren’t exactly invincible at the back

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      1. chilli con kone
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      C

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        You want him for Ipswich or may regret selling him after that game big time. Yes, he blanked, but that was just bad luck imo. The ball dropped so close to goal line and should / could have been fantasy assist at least.

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    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pointless spending 8mil on a player that you have to bench against any team. You expect him to blank again at arsenal if C is even an option and lacking form he may blank at Ipswich too.
      Do A.

      Keep it simple: play the form not the fixtures unlike @BapsHunter;-)

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  3. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Has anyone seen or heard any updates on Schade’s shoulder injury?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Probably have to wait until the weekend, sadly

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    2. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      34 mins ago

      I already swapped him for Rogers

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  4. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Hall
    Palmer, Szobozlai, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland (c), Pedro, Wissa

    Lecomte, Sangare, Egan, O'Reilly

    4ft 0.5itb

    Sangare and O'Reilly to Tavernier and Van Hecke?

    Yes
    No

    Any other great ideas welcome.

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gvardiol not van hecke
      Cherki for szoboslai
      tavernier over manzambi for sangere
      N.jackson for wissa
      No need fof double arsenal defence. Kèep cala sell Raya to free some money

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  5. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Barnes hattrick would be oh so sweet

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  6. Lucky Z
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Kinsky | Dubravka
    Calafiori | De Cuyper | Hall | Bogle | Davis
    Saka | Palmer | Rogers | Gross | Manzambi
    Haaland | Pedro | Kostoulas

    How about this WC team?

    Can do Verbruggen + Barry instead of Kinsky + Kostoulas

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Looks good

      Non BB squad?

      Prefer the alternatives you mentioned

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      1. Lucky Z
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes, not for BB. Thanks.

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  7. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Long term:
    A) gibbswhite
    B) mbeumo

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    1. Lucky Z
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Boomo

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    3. Lifeariley
      • 16 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'm going both I think but yeah it's close - a then b not far behind

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      A all season

      B for now

      Both if you can afford it

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  8. TMERC187
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Fernandez-Pardo to get off the mark today. You heard it here first, ladies and gentlemen.

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  9. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    There’s something inside you, it’s hard to explain. They’re talking about you girl, but you’re still the same.

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  10. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Cov pen

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  11. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Rudoni G

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  12. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Early satisfaction for Hall owners

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    1. Ribus
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      We didnt buy him for clean sheets

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      1. GCHILD2K16
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Really ;-?
        How much GA does he have so far?

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  13. JBG
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Thank you Coventry, now stay like this

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Or score another, with YC to Hall and Wissa

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  14. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    I can add any Newcastle assist I briefly thought about keeping to the abandon pile on WC again so 😆

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  15. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    UCL fantasy update:
    Urbig starts in goal ahead of Neuer.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      €4.5 cheapie

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Really? I know neuer made a big blunder resulting in a goal during the 2-2 draw.

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