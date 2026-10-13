Ahead of the upcoming League One and League Two Double Gameweek in Fantasy EFL, three of our contributors have selected their favourite goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and club picks.

We’ve combined their selections below to reveal the most popular Scout Picks for the round.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 10 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Jed Ward takes the goalkeeper spot as Walsall prepare to face Swindon Town and Oldham Athletic. All three contributors selected Ward, with two making him their first-choice goalkeeper. Walsall have conceded just six goals in nine league matches, while their upcoming opponents have scored nine goals each this season.

DEFENDERS

A unanimous selection among our contributors, Jack Fitzwater makes the defence ahead of Exeter City’s meetings with Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra. The centre-back has maintained an average of 10.1 points per match this season so far, making him one of the most consistent assets in the game.

Joining him is York City’s Harry Boyes, who received backing from two of our three contributors. Boyes leads League Two for assists, with six, and has eight goal involvements overall. York face Newport County and Accrington Stanley, giving the defender two more opportunities to add to his impressive attacking tally.

MIDFIELDERS

The captaincy goes to Charlie Lakin, who has been one of League Two’s standout attackers. Barnet face Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town, two sides that have struggled defensively. Lakin has already scored six league goals and supplied two assists, while his underlying numbers include 3.5 expected goals (xG), 24 shots and 19 chances created. All three contributors backed the Barnet midfielder.

Alongside him, Alex Newby offers another strong attacking threat from midfield. The York City midfielder has six goals and one assist, with 4.1 xG from 25 shots supporting his goalscoring record. He has also registered 13 shots on target. Newport County and Accrington Stanley provide opportunities for further returns, while Newby gets the vice-captaincy after earning support from two of our three contributors.

FORWARDS

Stockport County’s attacking numbers make Kyle Wootton difficult to overlook this week. They have scored 20 goals in nine league matches and face Bromley at home before travelling to Doncaster Rovers. Bromley have already conceded 20 league goals in eight matches, making that opening fixture particularly attractive. Wootton also earned a place in all three contributors’ selections.

Our second forward is Kabongo Tshimanga, completing an attacking double-up on Barnet alongside Lakin. The striker leads League Two for goal involvements, with five goals and five assists, including two goals from the penalty spot. With two promising fixtures and unanimous support from our contributors, Tshimanga completes the forward line.

CLUB PICKS

Barnet take our first club spot, having featured in all three contributors’ selections. Their unbeaten start includes five wins and three draws from eight matches, while 20 goals underline their attacking strength. Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town both offer opportunities for Barnet to add to their impressive start.

Stockport County complete our selections ahead of meetings with Bromley and Doncaster. Stockport have won five of their opening nine matches and scored 20 goals, with only Reading scoring more in League One. Their home fixture against Bromley looks particularly appealing, with the visitors having conceded 20 goals in eight league matches.