UCL Fantasy: Matchday 2 best captains

UCL Fantasy returns for Matchday 2, with another opportunity for managers to gain ground through their captaincy picks.

Unlike the opening round, which was spread across three days, we have just two opportunities to get captaincy right this time, with fixtures taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TUESDAY 13TH OCTOBER

BEST CAPTAIN

Harry Kane (€11.0m) looks like the standout captaincy option for Tuesday, with Bayern Munich handed an excellent fixture against Viking FK.

The German champions lead the projected goals table for Matchday 2, with an impressive 3.74 goals expected. That’s comfortably ahead of Barcelona (3.03), who sit second, and gives Bayern’s attacking players plenty of appeal.

Bayern have already shown how ruthless they can be this season, beating Bodø/Glimt 5-0 in the opening round before putting seven past Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Their latest league outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg, with Kane supplying both assists.

The England captain has been in fantastic form himself. He scored twice against Union Berlin, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, and followed that up with five goals across England’s recent international fixtures.

His penalty duties are another bonus, especially considering how many chances Bayern are capable of creating. It’s no surprise, then, that Kane also sits among the leading players for projected Fantasy points this week.

Viking, meanwhile, lost 3-1 to Stuttgart in Matchday 1, and facing Bayern looks an even tougher assignment. With the German side expected to score heavily and Kane leading their attack, he looks difficult to overlook for the armband.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

For those looking beyond Kane, Michael Olise (€9.0m) is another excellent option from Bayern’s attack. The Frenchman actually outscored his teammate in Matchday 1, producing a huge 20+ point haul against Bodø/Glimt.

His performance included two goals and an assist, and there’s been plenty more to like about his recent form. Olise followed that up with a hat-trick and an assist against Union Berlin, before carrying his scoring form into the international break.

Lamine Yamal (€10.0m) also joins Olise among the top three players for projected Fantasy points this week.

The Barcelona winger has been outstanding, registering eight goals and seven assists across La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Galatasaray have conceded at least twice in six matches already, making this another attractive fixture. With Raphinha unavailable, Yamal could also take on penalty duties, adding to his captaincy appeal.

Other Tuesday captaincy options include Lens’ Florian Thauvin (€6.5m), who also ranks well for projected points this week, and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (€8.5m), who has an excellent home fixture against Lille.

Napoli’s Kevin De Bruyne (€7.0m) is another worth considering, with penalty and set-piece duties adding to his appeal against Villarreal. Meanwhile, Inter striker Lautaro Martínez (€9.5m) could also deliver against Club Brugge, particularly with the Italian side playing at home.

WEDNESDAY 14TH OCTOBER

BEST CAPTAIN

Deniz Undav (€7.0m) looks like an excellent captaincy option for Wednesday, with Stuttgart travelling to Slovan Bratislava in one of the standout fixtures of Matchday 2.

The German forward enjoyed a fantastic Bundesliga campaign last season, scoring 19 goals and supplying six assists. He also started the new Champions League campaign well, registering two assists in Stuttgart’s 3-1 victory over Viking FK.

His recent form is encouraging, too. During the international break, Undav produced two goals and an assist across Stuttgart’s two friendlies, putting him in good shape for Wednesday’s fixture.

Stuttgart rank fourth overall for projected goals this week, with an expected total of 2.58. That’s an impressive figure for an away side and makes their attacking players particularly appealing.

The opposition is another big reason to consider Undav. Slovan Bratislava conceded an average of more than three goals per game during their previous Champions League campaign, and their defensive problems continued in Matchday 1.

Using our Match Centre in the UCL Toolkit, we can see just how badly Slovan Bratislava struggled against PSG in Matchday 1.

The French champions registered 35 shots, including 14 on target, and created eight big chances. They also accumulated 3.98 expected goals (xG), highlighting the number of opportunities Stuttgart could get on Wednesday.

There could also be an added bonus for Undav if Maximilian Mittelstädt misses out through injury. The defender has been involved in Stuttgart’s penalty duties, so his absence could potentially give Undav a greater chance of taking spot-kicks.

With Stuttgart expected to score well and Slovan’s defensive record looking particularly poor, Undav has the potential to deliver a big captaincy return.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

Serhou Guirassy (€8.5m) could be an excellent alternative to Undav, with Borussia Dortmund facing Bodø/Glimt, who conceded five goals against Bayern Munich in Matchday 1.

The Dortmund striker scored twice in the opening round, adding to his two goals and two assists in the Bundesliga this season. His form and favourable fixture also see him rank fourth among all forwards for projected Fantasy points this week.

Kylian Mbappé (€11m) is another strong contender, despite Real Madrid facing a potentially tricky trip to Roma. The Frenchman has already registered seven goals and two assists in La Liga this season, while his penalty duties provide another route to points.

Despite the tougher opposition, Mbappé still ranks among the top five players overall for projected Fantasy points in Matchday 2.

Elsewhere, Como’s Nico Paz (€7.0m) deserves consideration against Feyenoord, while Liverpool’s trip to LASK also looks like a fixture worth targeting.

Neither Bradley Barcola (€7.0m) nor Florian Wirtz (€8.5m) has fully convinced this season, but both have the attacking quality to deliver against weaker opposition. With Liverpool among the highest-ranked sides for projected goals this week, either could be worth a gamble for managers looking beyond the more obvious captaincy choices.