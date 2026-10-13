UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Best differentials

With Matchday 2 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers will be looking for ways to gain an advantage over their rivals.

Here, we highlight five differentials worth considering for Matchday 2, including some in excellent form and others with fixtures too good to ignore.

ERMEDIN DEMIROVIĆ (€6.0M) – 3% SELECTED

German side Stuttgart have a fantastic opportunity ahead of them. Despite playing away from home, they face a Slovan Bratislava side who were thrashed 6-1 by PSG in their opening fixture.

The last time Bratislava featured in the Champions League, they conceded the joint-most goals in the competition. Their defensive struggles appear to have continued, making them a team worth targeting.

Whilst many will opt for Deniz Undav, there is a riskier but potentially more explosive alternative in Ermedin Demirović. His minutes aren’t quite as secure as Undav’s, but a first-half hat-trick in Matchday 1 showed exactly what he’s capable of. He also comes in at a cheaper price, adding to his appeal.

GABRIEL JESUS (€6.5M) – 2% SELECTED

Barcelona have been scoring goals for fun this season. The Catalans have already racked up 39 goals across all competitions, including five against Feyenoord in Matchday 1.

We can see, using our UCL Fantasy Toolkit, that they rank among the top two sides for projected goals this week.

This should put Gabriel Jesus on our Fantasy radars, particularly with Raphinha ruled out through injury.

The Brazilian started Barcelona’s latest league match against Getafe and got himself on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory. That should strengthen his case for another start against Galatasaray.

The Turkish side have conceded at least twice in six matches already this season, so there could be plenty of opportunities for Barcelona’s attackers.

At €6.5m and just 2% ownership, Jesus looks a tempting alternative to the more popular options in their frontline. The main concern is whether he keeps his starting place.

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (€7.0M) – 0% SELECTED

RB Leipzig suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Como in their opening Champions League fixture, but their latest Bundesliga performance was a completely different story.

Leipzig hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0, with Christopher Nkunku producing a first-half hat-trick against one of Germany’s established Bundesliga sides.

Since returning to his former club, the Frenchman has now registered four goals and two assists. His latest performance should give him plenty of confidence ahead of PSV’s visit.

The Dutch side were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk in Matchday 1, suggesting they could be vulnerable against a Leipzig attack that has just hit six.

BRADLEY BARCOLA (€7.0M) – 4% SELECTED

Liverpool are among the leading sides for projected goals in Matchday 2, making their attackers particularly interesting this week.

The Reds travel to LASK, who lost 1-0 against AEK Athens in the opening round. It’s a fixture Liverpool will be expected to win, especially after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

One player who could benefit is Bradley Barcola.

The Frenchman is still waiting for his first Liverpool goal following his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain. However, he has started to settle into his new surroundings and has the ability to cause problems for weaker defences.

With Dominik Szoboszlai an injury doubt, there is a decision to make over the best route into Liverpool’s midfield.

Barcola carries more uncertainty, but his 4% ownership makes him an interesting gamble for managers looking to take a different approach.

ALPHONSO DAVIES (€5.0m) – 6% SELECTED

Alphonso Davies appears to be building some momentum after another frustrating spell with fitness problems.

The Bayern Munich full-back has always offered plenty of attacking threat, but keeping him fit and available has often been the challenge.

Recent performances have been encouraging, though. Davies scored a superb effort from outside the box in Matchday 1 and also registered two assists in a recent Bundesliga outing.

Bayern face Viking this week, a side that conceded three goals against Stuttgart in the opening round.

The German champions also rank among the leading teams for projected clean sheets, giving Davies opportunities at both ends of the pitch.

At just 6% ownership, the Canadian could be an excellent alternative to the more popular defensive picks, provided he keeps his place in the starting XI.