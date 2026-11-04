FPL Gameweek 10: Which players are predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 10?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections and may be updated closer to the deadline

SUMMARY

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland (£15.8m) leads the projected goals and assists heading into Gameweek 10. The Norwegian has scored an impressive nine goals in nine league matches this season, and now faces a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

Alexander Isak (£9.2m) has also found some consistency recently, scoring in three of his previous four starts. Nicely rested in Europe on Wednesday, the Liverpool forward now faces a Crystal Palace defence that has struggled throughout the campaign.

One player attracting increasing attention is Thierno Barry (£5.6m). The Everton striker has scored four goals this season, but his underlying numbers tell an even more encouraging story. He ranks second among all Premier League players for expected goals (xG) and now hosts newly promoted Coventry City.

Teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) also features among the leading projections. The midfielder has failed to produce an attacking return in his previous three league appearances but is one of just two Premier League players to hit 20+ for both shots and chances created in 2026/27.

The other is Cole Palmer (£9.8m). He and Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) are two premium players Fantasy managers will want more from. Palmer has shown flashes of quality this season, but Fernandes has struggled to deliver consistent attacking returns. Historic output (and penalty-taking duties) is what keeps their projections high, rather than any recent form.

Another Manchester United player who features is Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m). The winger has produced excellent underlying attacking numbers, ranking first among midfielders for xG.

Finally, Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) also makes the top 10. The most transferred-in player in FPL history faced injury rumours ahead of Gameweek 9, but those concerns proved unfounded. He rewarded managers who backed him with a goal last time out, and will look to maintain that momentum against a Man Utd side still without a clean sheet.