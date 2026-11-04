Scout Notes

FPL notes: Cunha-Mbeumo swap, Baleba injury + Manzambi’s mins

4 November 2026 79 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Manchester United and Aston Villa meet in Gameweek 10 – and the two sides warmed up for this weekend’s clash at Old Trafford with UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesday night.

The Villans had it tough, going down 3-0 in Barcelona.

But the Red Devils, unexpectedly, fought back from two goals down to secure a much-needed 3-2 win over Roma.

We have all the key talking points from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective below.

Game stats and graphics come from our UCL Match Centre.

GOALS/ASSISTS

ResultGoalsAssists
Barcelona 3-0 Aston Villa
Man Utd 3-2 RomaFernandes pen, Cunha x2Cunha, Fernandes, Lacey

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW9Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Aston Villa2Suzuki (90), Cash (90), Lindelof (90), Torres (90), Maatsen (90), Kamara (90), McGinn (77), Jackson (77), Manzambi (62)Gomes (62), Buendia (62), Goretzka (28), Barkley (28), Mbaye (28), Alysson (13), Abraham (13)
Man Utd2Lammens (90), Yoro (90), Dalot (90), Cunha (90), Mbeumo (90), Maguire (88), Fernandes (88), Amad (75), Baleba (51)Mainoo (90), Heaven (75), Tielemans (39), Lacey (15), Martinez (15), de Ligt (2), Mount (2)

MANCHESTER UNITED

  • A turning point or just kicking the can down the road? Even Michael Carrick said after full-time that it was “just one game”, but at least there was a bit of fight when this match could have turned very ugly indeed.
  • United had actually been pretty good in the first half against Chelsea on Saturday, too, so the next step is to sustain these levels over 90 minutes. So it was on Tuesday, with Roma going 2-0 up in the first 17 minutes and seriously threatening a third. A booed-off United didn’t have their first shot on target till just before the break. As the graphic below shows, however, a complete turnaround after half-time:
Cunha Mbeumo
  • At the heart of the comeback was Matheus Cunha (£7.8m). The Brazilian won United’s penalty that Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) scored after a retake, before bagging a late brace. First converting Bruno’s cross after a Leonardo Balerdi error, he then latched onto Shea Lacey‘s (£4.9m) pass to fire in the winner. Cunha had also set Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) away for a shot that hit both posts.
  • Carrick switched Mbeumo and Cunha at half-time. Mbeumo had started up top but swapped to the left flank after the break, having had scraps to feed off before the interval. Cunha moved in the opposite direction. You wonder if it’s a tactic that the United boss revists in Gameweek 10 and beyond:

“We put him inside. We swapped him with Brian [Mbeumo] at half-time to try and get him in the middle of the pitch to try and give us a little bit of a different shape and put him in the centre of the pitch. And he found himself in good positions.” – Michael Carrick on Matheus Cunha

  • Before Mbeumo owners get too jittery about the prospect of stints on the left, he still could/should have scored from that position with that aforementioned one-on-one that somehow stayed out after two thwacks of the woodwork. He was also close to reaching a teasing cross into the Roma box, but couldn’t stretch far enough.
  • As for Bruno, more like the captain’s performance – and underlying numbers (below) – we’ve come to expect from him. In the second half, at least…
Cunha Mbeumo

  • Bruno’s initial penalty miss looked to set to continue a miserable run for the Portuguese playmaker but Roman encroachment allowed him a second bite of the cherry, ending a two-month drought without an attacking return.

“I have to say, that’s a tough situation to be in for Bruno, to go through that and to have to retake it. Certain players are made for those situations, and credit to him for that.” – Michael Carrick on the penalty retake

“The first one, it didn’t quite go in the way I wanted. I did something wrong in the things I prepared, but then I got the second chance, and I cleared my head.” – Bruno Fernandes on his two penalties

  • How long before we see Lacey threatening a Premier League starting XI? The youngster came on for the ineffective Amad Diallo (£5.7m) on the right wing, catching the eye and providing the telling pass for the winner.

“Again, not going too over the top, but at the same point, absolutely delighted, for sure. We love him to bits, he’s a great young man. He’s desperate to do well. He’s got great ability. So, in terms of coming inside and finding the pass, that’s not surprising. He’s got that little glint in his eyes, he plays with a bit of mischief, if you like. So, he’s always looking to have that.

“But I was just as happy seeing him defending as a right-back when we needed that. And they’re the moments when you, as a rounded footballer, have got to be able to do that. So, I was just as pleased seeing him do that, the defensive side.” – Michael Carrick on Shea Lacey

  • The edge was taken off the victory by an injury to Carlos Baleba (£4.9m). Harry Maguire (£4.7m) also looked to be hobbling when he came off after 88 minutes, but we didn’t get any update on the defender. Cunha, meanwhile, received his marching orders for two bookable offences late on, but the subsequent suspension only affects the next European fixture.

“I haven’t got any more news on Carlos at this stage but obviously it looks [like] it’s his hamstring, so we’ll just have to assess what that looks like. Initially, it doesn’t look great. Timelines, I haven’t got much more to give.” – Michael Carrick on Carlos Baleba injury

  • A good response from the front players, then, but another defensive horror show provides plenty of encouragement for owners of Aston Villa assets heading into Gameweek 10. This was yet another exhibit in the body of evidence against Diego Dalot (£4.8m) being a left-back, while Maguire and especially Ayden Heaven (£4.3m) were wobbly at centre-half. Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m), benched for this one, can’t help against Villa – he’s suspended. After two poor goals (one a penalty), Roma could easily have scored another through Donyell Malen and Mathias Soule.

ASTON VILLA

  • Speaking of Villa, they themselves aren’t exactly convincing defensively. Ranked 16th for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the Premier League, they gave up a hell of a lot of chances to Fulham on Saturday. And in the Nou Camp on Tuesday, they shipped three goals to their hosts – although let’s be honest, few sides are as potent as Barcelona.
  • Villa were their own worst enemy at times, with Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) and his defenders playing a dangerous game trying to pass out from the back. Indeed, the opener was self-inflicted, with Joao Gomes (£5.5m) giving the ball straight to Lamine Yamal. While you can shrug off goals two and three – a deflection and some Barca brilliance, respectively – Villa did insist on playing themselves into danger on several occasions. Ian Maatsen (£4.4m) had a torrid evening at left-back, too, but then most would against Yamal.
  • The good thing is that Villa did threaten going forwards. From set-piece situations, Matty Cash (£4.3m) lashed wide, Joao Gomes had a goalbound effort blocked and Leon Goretzka (£5.9m) hit the post.
  • Their biggest open-play chances fell to Johan Manzambi (£6.1m). First scuffing a shot wide from a Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) pass, he then stung the palms of Joan Garcia after some fancy footwork. He looks more of a goal threat playing in the ’10’, where he was here, but alas, where he has not been playing in the last two Gameweeks.

  • On the negative side, there was another substitution just after the hour mark for Manzambi. He wasn’t alone – five of the front six had been replaced by the 77th minute – but it does continue a bit of a pattern for the Swiss attacker (below). His underlying numbers and FPL returns are still pretty good, but he’s being forced to keep pace with other FPL midfield candidates in fewer minutes.

Above image from our Minutes Tracker

  • Jackson’s one and only shot was a blocked one, but he did cause problems on the break, and he teed up one of Manzambi’s chances. He himself came off after 77 minutes.
  • With a generous Tuesday-Sunday turnaround, there aren’t many concerns about the starting prospects of any of Villa’s main players for Gameweek 10.

“Today, the test was definitely not in the level we wanted to achieve, but a lot of things to learn today, a lot of experiences for the players. For us, it is giving me a lot of information to analyse to try to compete in this level, hopefully, in the next months.” – Unai Emery

79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. KeanosMagic
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Benching headache this week... would you do any different?

    Verbruggen (Lecomte)
    Gabriel Konsa De Cuyper Silva (Thomas)
    Palmer Rogers Mbeumo Tavernier (Gross)
    Haaland Isak (Egali)

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    1. SanderM94
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I would play Gross over Silva

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    2. Deulofail
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Looks about right. Would consider benching Mbuemo to play Gross, but probably wouldn't do it in the end

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    3. Big Mike
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Bench Mbeumo and Silva for a 4-4-2.

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      45 mins ago

      You’ve nailed it. Great team

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Made a huge mistake going for Manzambi over Jackson last week.

    I wish I hadn't let this tweet spook me 🙁

    https://x.com/SkontoRigga/status/2116433638997008665

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    1. Deulofail
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Well it WAS Halloween

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        But not April fools.

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        1. Deulofail
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Every day is April Fools for some. oOOoooo Spoooooky

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            78% of what scout writes is to make you apprehensive about bringing in a player. It's why I didn't get any Brighton players pre gameweek 1 and why I've had to write off another season.

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            1. Funkyav
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              hahahaha a bad workman always blames his tools

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              1. GENERATION X
                1 min ago

                Who does a bad tool blame I wonder...

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  3. ARRichter
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Which 2 to play this week out

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    1. ARRichter
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Which 2 to play this week out of Tav, van hecke, manzambi and gross?

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    2. Big Mike
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Tavernier and Gross

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  4. Wednesday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Early start for the GW10 pressers, thanks to the Friday game:

    1.30pm - Lampard (COV)

    We've also got the usual Europa/Conference League press conferences today:

    1.30pm - Sage (CRY), Le Bris (SUN)
    4.30pm - Rose (BOU)
    6.15pm - Hurzeler (BHA)

    Times in GMT and come from Sky.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Reporter: "Frank, what's going on with this early Wednesday press conference?"

      Lampard: "(laughs) Well I didn't get any nookie from my super-hot wife this morning, so I needed something to do to keep me busy!" ** Change of expression ** But seriously ... We're desperate to build on the Sunderland result and get another crucial 3 points to move us further up the table."

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  5. Full Ham Fc
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    GTG ? Bench order ok ? Cheers

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori konsa de cuyper
    Tav Palmer grob Mbueno
    Haaland evanilson DCL
    Roefs hall schade Davis

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    1. Fuddled FC
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      looks good

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  6. thepancakeman123
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    It’s mental to bench Jackson in the form he’s in, but who do you start him for here?

    Kinsky
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Konsa, A. Silva
    Palmer, Rogers, Tavernier, Gross
    Haaland, Calvert Lewin

    Dubravka, Jackson, King, Egan

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    1. Fuddled FC
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Think I would bench DCL instead of Jackson

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Is DCL at home?

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        1. Deulofail
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Thinking of nicking his curtains?

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Maybe. But also he only ever scores at home.

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            1. Deulofail
              49 mins ago

              Probably on an uncomfortable sofa with his interior designer wife

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        2. Fuddled FC
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yes against Spurs...but Spurs have had an uptick so I still think I would bench him out of those 2

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    2. SanderM94
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Bench DCL or maybe Silva

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    3. Deulofail
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      DCL or Palmer. Probably DCL>no-one>Palmer, but it's close (

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    4. Herger
      2 hours ago

      Move Jackson further down the benching order. Last night was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history. Utd will be right at it.

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    5. Big Mike
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Play Jackson instead of DCL.

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  7. Deulofail
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Looking about right? Could BB, but there are other good weeks coming up

    Trafford
    Gabriel (C)alafiori Konsa
    Rogers Kroupi Ta(v)ernier Gross
    Isak Jackson Evanilson

    Kinsky (lee) | Vuskovic, Hinshelwood (BRE), Muharemovic (TOT)

    3FTs. 7.0 ITB

    For reference, other potential BB weeks currently look something like this:

    12. Kinsky (sun) + Evanilson (ful) + Calafiori (MCI) + Konsa (MCI)
    14. Kinsky (ARS) + Isak (che) + Konsa (tot) + Vuskovic (nfo)
    16. Kinsky (liv) + Jackson (che) + Muharemovic (FUL) + Konsa (MUN)
    17. Kinsky (BOU) + Evanilson (tot) + Vuskovic (ful) + Muharemovic (avl)
    18. Kinsky (BHA) + Evanilson (cpl) + Isak (avl) + Vuskovic (tot)

    Although the sooner I BB, the sooner I can reallocate funds from the bench into the XI if necessary (ALTHOUGH that may be never)

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    1. Conners
      59 mins ago

      Fixture-wise, it doesn't look too bad for a BB this week, and there's no guarantee you'll have a fully fit bench in future weeks.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      42 mins ago

      Absolutely BB

      Captain Calafiori is risky if he starts today. Keep an eye on his CL mins. I’d captain Gabriel if Cala starts tonight

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      1. Deulofail
        7 mins ago

        Cheers, mister. I'll keep an eye on him

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  8. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/11/04/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-9-3
    The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Thanks RL. Are you still accepting community article submissions? My last one never got published despite all the work I put into it.

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      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I don't make the decisions on which Community Submissions should be published. That's down to the editorial team.

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  9. Ohh1454
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts on Koustolus and Palmer > Isak and Barcola ?

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    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I wouldn't bring in Barcola, but the Isak transfer is ok for me.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        33 mins ago

        This

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  10. Totti
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    who to bench?

    A) calvert
    B) gross
    C) manzambi

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    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

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    2. Cloudvalley
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      C

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    3. Bavarian
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      C

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  11. Adamhawa
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Verb
    Konsa DeCuy Van Hecke Cala
    Taver Palmer Rogers
    Haaland Evanilson Jackson

    Tzo Gross Schade Tarkow

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    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Looks ok but I would try and squeeze Gross into your 11.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      33 mins ago

      GTG

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    3. Kingy109
      30 mins ago

      Tarko last bench vs Coventry? I'd play him over Van Hecke away at Leeds. Jackson vs Gross is close - I might favour the penalty taker with many routes to points now Man Utd are the best team in the world again.

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  12. JBG
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Gabriel-Calafiori-Vuskovic-Bogle
    Doku-Mbuemo-King
    Barry-Jackson-Haaland

    Dub-Schade-MGW-Giles

    1ft 1.3itb

    Would you make any changes here or just roll FT?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      32 mins ago

      Bogle to Silva?

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    2. Kingy109
      30 mins ago

      Roll and get 2FT after break

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  13. DagheMunegu
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Is Tavernier really better than Rayan ?

    Stats favor Rayan even though less points so far

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      You gotta look at goal conversion rate when looking at stats.

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    2. Kingy109
      28 mins ago

      Maybe. Tav has been doing the business for longer and has pen share so is safer. But yes Rayan could outscore him from now on.

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    3. TheBiffas
      7 mins ago

      I doubled up last year and it did me well

      I may do the same again

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  14. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    A or B here?! Currently on A.

    A) Muharemovic and Nicolas Jackson

    B) Ronald Araujo and Evanilson.

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    1. Cloudvalley
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A followed by A

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    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      58 mins ago

      A

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      32 mins ago

      A

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  15. Letsgo!
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Chances that hinshelwood start vs brentford?
    Btw will u do cherki to rice for free?

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  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Counting the hrs/mins/secs til arsenal line up. If Cala starts, unlikely he'll play v hull isn't it ? Cheers

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      59 mins ago

      Id agree

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      31 mins ago

      If he starts tonight it’s unlikely he’ll start v Hull, he may well get on the pitch though

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    3. JBG
      30 mins ago

      Isn't Hincapie available? No reason for him to start tonight

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  17. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Would you BB this team or if not what is the correct bench order

    Kinsky
    O’Shea Gabriel Tarkowski Vuskovic
    Tavernier Gross Rogers
    DCL Haaland Evanilson

    Trafford Manzambi Konsa Mbeumo

    2FTs 0.4 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. JBG
      54 mins ago

      I would absolutely BB that team

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      1. JBG
        2 mins ago

        But Konsa is starting over O'Shea...

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      39 mins ago

      BB

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    3. Bobby Digital
      36 mins ago

      I'd BB it

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  18. JBG
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Just did MGW to KDH, prepare for some returns, finally, MGW owners.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      39 mins ago

      KDH? But why? Tough fixtures coming up, bar the Coventry fixture this GW.

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      1. JBG
        6 mins ago

        Only Arse match tough imo. Also can easily bench him. Going to play 4 or 5 defenders from now on

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        1. JBG
          just now

          Also midfielders (besides the 3 obvious ones, that do nothing for me in my ML..) are shite this season.

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  19. Deulofail
    28 mins ago

    About 8% of men have colour vision deficiency, which you'd imagine is about 8% of this site's readers, so it's really nice to see that the match momentum graph doesn't discriminate...

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    1. Bobby Digital
      19 mins ago

      Is that why JBG bought KDH? Couldn't tell red from green?

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  20. TheBiffas
    28 mins ago

    Good to go here? 0FT left. Desperately want rid of Hall but probably not worth it for a hit this week

    Raya
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Hall
    Palmer, Rogers, Tavernier, Groß
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    (Bentley, King, Thomas, Davis)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      23 mins ago

      GTG

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      1. TheBiffas
        6 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. JBG
      2 mins ago

      G2G

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