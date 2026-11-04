FPL Gameweek 10: Which teams are projected to score the most goals?

After looking at the best clean sheet odds, we now turn our attention to projected team goals for Gameweek 10.

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 10

SUMMARY

Arsenal lead the projected goals table for Gameweek 10. The Gunners host Hull City, who have not added to their hat-trick of clean sheets in Gameweeks 1-3. More noted for their defensive exploits, the reigning champions are still a healthy fourth for expected goals (xG) this season.

No other side exceeds two projected goals this week, although Liverpool come close with 1.92. The Reds face Crystal Palace, who have conceded more than two goals per game on average this season.

Manchester City‘s projection against Nottingham Forest is perhaps more about them than their opponents. Enzo Maresca’s side rank among the Premier League’s top two teams for goals scored this season. Forest sit second from bottom after a dreadful start to the campaign, but they do strangely have the league’s second-best record for xG conceded (xGC).

Everton complete the top four, which makes a refreshing change from the usual attacking projections. Fresh from back-to-back wins against Newcastle, they now host newly promoted Coventry City, whose only clean sheet came against lowest scorers Nottm Forest.

Fantasy managers will also welcome Brighton and Hove Albion‘s position among the leading teams. The Seagulls have scored more Premier League goals than anyone else this season. However, Brentford could provide a tougher test than the projections suggest, with only three sides bettering their total of nine goals conceded.

At the opposite end, Hull City have a projected total of just 0.52 goals against Arsenal. That marks the lowest attacking projection of any team this season and highlights the magnitude of the task facing the Tigers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here, we take a look at the teams with the highest projected goals over the next six Gameweeks.

Manchester City lead the way, with several promising fixtures ahead. Their home clash against Fulham in Gameweek 11 stands out, although the main obstacle comes the very next match in Gameweek 12, when City travel to Arsenal.

There is also plenty to like about Liverpool‘s upcoming schedule. The Reds face Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Sunderland and Chelsea across their next five matches, who are all in the bottom seven for goals conceded.

Arsenal‘s home fixture against Hull City in Gameweek 10 is a big reason why they’re so high up, while a meeting with a struggling Newcastle United side will hold no fear, either. The following three matches are not quite so straightforward, however, especially with Tottenham Hotspur’s recent defensive improvements.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion have a promising run ahead, with their home clash against Newcastle United in Gameweek 12 standing out at 2.00 projected goals. Trips to Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest – third and second for xGC in 2026/27 – look less appealing, but their overall schedule should keep their attacking assets firmly on Fantasy managers’ radars.

Chelsea also have several good opportunities to score goals, particularly against the league’s weakest defence, Crystal Palace, in Gameweek 13. This weekend’s trip to Sunderland might also be underrated by the bookies, given the Black Cats’ current defensive struggles.

Completing the top six are Manchester United, whose attacking prospects vary considerably across the period. Their home clash with Coventry City in Gameweek 14 stands out; a good week for a Free Hit, with Spurs v Arsenal, Brentford v Man City and Chelsea v Liverpool also taking place?