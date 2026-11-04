FPL Gameweek 10: Best clean sheet odds

Ahead of Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we use the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 10: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal lead the clean sheet projections by a considerable margin. The Gunners have once again established themselves as the Premier League’s strongest defensive unit, conceding fewer goals than any other team. Opponents Hull City are also ranked 19th for expected goals (xG) this season.

Everton are the only other side to reach a 40% clean sheet probability. The Toffees also face a promoted side at home – and the only club beneath Hull in the xG stakes. They will be looking to build on their clean sheet against Newcastle last time out, their first since early September.

Three teams sit together on a 32% chance of keeping a clean sheet. Liverpool, who have four clean sheets in seven league matches, face a Crystal Palace outfit that are goalless in three. Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest, who have scored just once in their previous three matches. Chelsea also face an away fixture, taking on a Sunderland side struggling to balance domestic and European commitments. The Mackems are ranked second-bottom for goals scored (seven), only ahead of Forest (six).

Brighton and Hove Albion complete the group of teams with at least a 30% chance. The Seagulls have been excellent defensively, keeping six clean sheets in their opening nine Premier League matches. They now host Brentford, who will provide another test of their defensive resilience.

Just behind them are Bournemouth and Leeds United, both on 29%. Before their midweek fixture, the Cherries had recorded six consecutive clean sheets across all competitions, highlighting their defensive improvements. Leeds are ranked third for fewest goals conceded (eight) in 2026/27.

At the opposite end of the projections, Hull City are the only side with a single-digit clean sheet probability. The Tigers haven’t managed a shutout since early September, and a trip to Arsenal offers little encouragement that their defensive fortunes will improve.

LOOKING AHEAD

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal lead the clean sheet projections over the next six Gameweeks. Even their lowest projection, against Manchester City, sits at a healthy 32%. A shutout at Anfield showed that they can repel pretty much any team.

Manchester City also feature prominently, although their defensive performances have been inconsistent this season. Enzo Maresca’s side will be hoping to improve their clean sheet record in the next four Gameweeks, when they face three of the seven lowest scorers: Forest, Fulham and Leeds.

There could also be growing interest in Liverpool defenders. Five of their next six opponents are in the bottom half for goals scored this term.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have several promising fixtures on the horizon. As well as facing two newly promoted sides, they encounter Leeds, Fulham and Sunderland, who are all averaging 1.0 goal per game or less. The main concern, of course, is their Gameweek 14 clash with Arsenal.

Brighton and Hove Albion defenders are already popular among Fantasy managers, and their upcoming schedule suggests further returns are in the offing. The Seagulls have particularly favourable matches against Hull City, Newcastle United and Everton, while we can expect the clean sheet odds for the Forest match to rise if the Tricky Trees are still the league’s lowest scorers by Gameweek 14.