FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 10

FPL Challenge – a different twist on the traditional Fantasy Premier League game – returns for Gameweek 10.

Each week comes with its own rules, which can completely change the players we target every week.

Here, Louis runs through his top tips and best picks for the Gameweek 10 Challenge before revealing his own team.

Even when the FPL deadline has passed, you can still enter Challenge teams right up until kick-off!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

The obvious choice between the sticks this week is David Raya. Arsenal lead the clean sheet projections for Gameweek 10, with a home fixture against Hull City offering an excellent chance of a shutout. With fewer standout attacking options from the Gunners, Challengers will almost certainly consider the Spaniard.

Everton also have a good opportunity to keep a clean sheet. Coventry City have improved their form recently, but the Toffees have already managed four shutouts this season. Their home advantage makes Jordan Pickford another strong option.

Several other goalkeepers deserve consideration. Đorđe Petrović faces Ipswich Town, while Alisson Becker could benefit from Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace. Bart Verbruggen, joint-top for clean sheets, also has a home fixture against Brentford.

Finally, Gianluigi Donnarumma offers another route into Manchester City’s defence. Enzo Maresca’s side have struggled for consistency at the back recently, but their trip to Nottingham Forest – the league’s lowest scorers – still offers clean sheet potential.

DEFENDERS

Few defenders stand out for shots from outside the box or shots on target this week. With that in mind, Challengers could benefit from approaching Gameweek 10 like a normal round. Targeting defenders with multiple routes to points looks the best strategy.

Maxim De Cuyper should be high on every Challenger’s list. The Belgian has impressed in an advanced role, producing two goals and four assists already this season. Brighton have also kept six clean sheets in nine league matches, giving him another route to points. With attacking and defensive potential, he looks difficult to leave out.

Another excellent option is Gabriel Magalhães. The Brazilian recently scored in the Premier League and remains a major threat from set pieces. Arsenal’s home clash with Hull City also offers excellent clean sheet potential, putting another double-digit haul within reach.

There are plenty of alternatives worth considering, too. James Tarkowski offers a route into Everton’s defence, while Tarik Muharemović and Jan Paul van Hecke face each other in a potentially low-scoring match this week. Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Bournemouth’s António Silva could also deliver strong returns in Gameweek 10.

MIDFIELDERS

At this early stage of the season, several midfielders have produced promising numbers for shots from outside the box and shots on target. However, few have established a clear advantage over the rest, giving Challengers plenty of options to consider.

No midfielder has registered more shots on target than Marcus Tavernier (13). The Bournemouth midfielder has also converted five of those efforts into goals. With Ipswich Town struggling defensively, Tavernier looks an excellent option for Gameweek 10.

Interestingly, Julio Enciso leads all midfielders for shots from outside the box, recording seven more than his nearest rival. He also ranks among the best in his position for shots on target. That makes him an appealing differential against Bournemouth, particularly with the Challenge scoring system in mind.

Chelsea attackers also deserve consideration against Sunderland, who have struggled for form this season. No midfielder has attempted more shots than Cole Palmer, giving him another route to points. Despite his inconsistent attacking returns, the England international could still prove a strong pick this week.

Several other midfielders catch the eye, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Declan Rice, Dominik Szoboszlai and Morgan Rogers. All offer alternatives for Challengers looking to take advantage of this week’s scoring rules.

FORWARDS

It’s a similar story among forwards, although two players stand out heading into Gameweek 10.

The first is Erling Haaland, who leads all forwards for both goals scored and shots on target this season. Manchester City face a struggling Nottingham Forest side next, giving the Norwegian an excellent opportunity to add to his tally.

At around a third of Haaland’s FPL price, Thierno Barry offers a much cheaper alternative. Everton host Coventry City, who have conceded around two goals per match this season. Barry also ranks second among forwards for total shots, shots inside the box and shots on target. His underlying numbers make him particularly appealing for this week’s Challenge.

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz, Alexander Isak and Evanilson all look like strong options. Each offers another route to points for Challengers looking beyond the two leading picks.

TEAM REVEAL