Pro Pundits - FPL General

FPL General’s Gameweek 10 team reveal

6 November 2026 0 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
Share:

Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his latest decisions.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 9 Review

FPL General’s Gameweek 10 team reveal

Last weekend didn’t go to plan. I took on Arsenal’s defence and got burned. The reasoning was that it would be my last Gameweek without a Gunners defensive triple-up, and therefore an opportunity to back against it in the hope of spiking a sizable green arrow.

Instead, Liverpool failed to break them down, while Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m) and Neco Williams (£4.9m) couldn’t deliver the desired goods. 

Following three small green arrows on the bounce, I’m back to 670k, where I was after Gameweek 6. It’s been a challenging post-Wildcard period, but I’m confident the remaining 29 Gameweeks will be much better. I’ll be taking a slow and steady approach towards rising through the rankings. 

Gameweek 10 Team

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.