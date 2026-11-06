Joelinton + Fernandez-Pardo: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

After limping off against Everton on Monday, Joelinton has rejoined the Newcastle United injury list.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 10

“Joelinton, unfortunately, went out with an injury again. We need to make the final treatment plan for him to see how long he will be out.” – Matthias Jaissle

Jacob Ramsey was sent off for two bookable offences in that match and now has to serve a one-match ban.

As for existing absentees, Mathias Fernandez–Pardo (illness) will be assessed after a return to training. He’s missed the last three matches in league and cup due to a bad virus.

“He got a heavy virus. He was out for more than two weeks and it had a big impact. Now, he is progressing and training again with us. We will have to see, against Fulham, is he then really in a [good] physical state.” – Matthias Jaissle on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo

Lewis Miley (muscle) has been missing for the same number of games. He’s “getting better”, although it’s not 100% clear if he’s available for selection.

“Lewis Miley is getting better and better, showed a good reaction now after he is back from injury. His progress is exactly how I expected and wished for.” – Matthias Jaissle

Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) remain out.