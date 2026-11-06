Konsa, Saliba, Saka: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

Good news for Ezri Konsa and his FPL owners: the centre-back is fit and available to face Hull City, despite coming off with “issues” in midweek.

“Yeah, he is fine. He was feeling much better today. We took him out for a precaution and for the amount of minutes that he was playing but yesterday and today, he’s feeling good.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 10

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mikel Arteta says that Bukayo Saka (quad) remains “weeks” away.

“We’re talking about, obviously, weeks. Let’s see. After the international break, he’s going to start hitting the pitch and start to have more activity, see how he feels. But unfortunately, he’s going to be out for a while.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“I don’t want to push [the medical team] into too much pressure! They are doing their best to get him fit. Bukayo is desperate to get back with the team but still quite early.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Bukayo Saka could be back for the games against Man City, Real Madrid and Spurs in late November/early December

Meanwhile, Max Dowman serves game two of a three-match ban.

William Saliba is, of course, now fit. Arteta was asked about the centre-back potentially getting a call-up for France, despite not kicking a ball since the summer.