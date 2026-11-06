Lacroix, Martinez, Joao Pedro: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

Emiliano Martinez (jaw) has returned to training this week and could feature for Chelsea, with a late assessment to come.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 10

“Tomorrow, we have the last training session before Sunday. We will decide. He’s training well.” – Xabi Alonso on Emi Martinez

Aaron Anselmino and Jordan Henderson have also been back on the grass following injury and illness, respectively.

Jorrel Hato (unknown), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle) and, of course, Joao Pedro (quad) remain out.

“No real update. For sure, we are not expecting them for tomorrow. That’s clear. Let’s see after these two weeks of the international break how their recovery is, the progress that they make and for sure, ahead of the Leeds game, I will have more updates – but not today.” – Xabi Alonso on Maxence Lacroix and Joao Pedro

“He is not fit yet. It will take some more weeks.” – Xabi Alonso on Jorrel Hato

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo is a concern with “discomfort”.