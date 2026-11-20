In our Gameweek 11 differentials column, we highlight three low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for your consideration.

Each player has an ownership of 5% or lower.

JOHN MCGINN

FPL ownership: 4.1%

4.1% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW11-15 fixtures: SUN | ips | EVE | CRY | cov

John McGinn (£5.5m) could be worth a look as a cheap midfielder, with Aston Villa set to embark on one of the best mid-term schedules.

The club captain has produced six attacking returns in the last seven Gameweeks.

In that period, he averaged 6.3 points per start.

Helped by a role on set plays, McGinn has created more chances (19) than any other Villa player this season.

He has also taken penalties in each of the last two Gameweeks, missing one and converting the other before the international break. Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) or Ross Barkley (£5.0m) could take the next spot kick when they are on the pitch, but neither is a guaranteed starter.

McGinn’s open-play goal threat is admittedly more limited, with just nine shots in 2026/27 so far. However, playing as either a No 10 or a wide attacking midfielder in Unai Emery’s 4-2-3-1, he should play a prominent role in the attacking third.

Sunderland meanwhile are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home, having conceded 2.6 goals per match on the road…

The influential Granit Xhaka (£5.3m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) both look set to miss out on Saturday, too.

A favourable run against Ipswich Town, Everton, Crystal Palace and Coventry City follows, so McGinn could provide a nice solution for those in need of a budget midfielder.

CHRIS RICHARDS

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW11-15 fixtures: cov | HUL | che | avl | MUN

It is the defensive contribution (DefCon) point potential of Chris Richards (£4.9m) that has seen us choose the Crystal Palace centre-back as our next differential.

The 26-year-old has already banked 14 DefCon points this season, the joint-most of any player, with a 70% hit rate.

He is a strong candidate for further returns in Gameweek 11, too, as per our weekly DefCon projections.

Crucially, it sounds like Palace will continue in a back three formation for the trip to Coventry on Saturday…

Also, with five successful long throws into the opponent’s penalty box, plus four headed attempts from set plays, Richards has other routes to points.

Palace are, of course, rock bottom for goals conceded (24) this season, having kept only one clean sheet under Pierre Sage.

However, the arrival of Thomas Frank could bring stability in that regard.

Palace’s next two matches are against promoted opposition, Coventry and Hull City, who notably rank 19th and 20th respectively for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG).

Thereafter, it gets trickier, but given his DefCon potential, Richards is playable most weeks. Remember, Brentford under Frank also tended to do well against the top teams.

Richards could be a decent under-the-radar punt, then, with an ownership of under 1%.

MATEUS FERNANDES

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW11-15 fixtures: IPS | sun | FUL | ARS | hul

Mateus Fernandes (£5.6m) has impressed for Tottenham Hotspur of late.

Over the last three Gameweeks, he has partnered Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) in central midfield, which is undoubtedly his best position.

In that time, he has produced 15 points, thanks to one assist and four DefCon points.

Although he has taken just four shots, he has created six chances for his teammates. He has also been handed the majority of Spurs’ set plays, having delivered 15 corners and two crossed free-kicks.

On top of that, Fernandes ranks joint-fourth among midfielders for total DefCons in Gameweeks 8-10, with 38.

Saturday’s opponents, Ipswich, are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. They also rank bottom for goals conceded (13) and xGC (11.76) on the road.

“I think we’ve probably conceded too many goals from soft situations where we haven’t needed to. It’s probably been our big downfall so far in the conceded goals category.” – Gary O’Neil

Further favourable matches follow for Tottenham, with Sunderland, Fulham and Hull to come before mid-December.

That means four of Spurs’ next five opponents are in the bottom half for big chances conceded…

So, Fernandes could be a really useful enabler for those seeking to free up funds, perhaps for Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m) or Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).