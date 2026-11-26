Ahead of Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we use the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 12: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

Leeds United top the projections against Coventry City, who sit 19th for expected goals (xG) in 2026/27. The Whites have conceded just nine goals and kept four clean sheets in 11 league matches.

Brighton have kept seven clean sheets in 11 league matches, the joint-most in the division, and conceded only nine goals. Opponents Newcastle are ranked 18th for xG this term.

Arsenal boast the league’s lowest xG conceded total, at 9.33, and have shipped just seven goals. Manchester City is one of the toughest tests of a defence out there, although the Citizens aren’t in the best moment at present. The Gunners also shut out City in their Community Shield meeting in August.

Bournemouth’s defensive numbers stand out: they have conceded the fewest shots inside their own penalty area, just 68. The Cherries next travel to Fulham, who are the league’s third-lowest scorers (11).

Sunderland have scored a league-low eight league goals, which makes Tottenham Hotspur defenders interesting options this week. Spurs have conceded just six goals in their last nine league outings.

LOOKING AHEAD

The fact that Arsenal still top the clean sheet odds list despite their next five fixtures underscores just how good a backline they have. Of course, there’s a chance we could see those odds come down if David Raya (£6.2m) is ruled out for any length of time.

Manchester City‘s recent form, as well as a trip to Arsenal, makes their defenders harder to trust right away. The Hull City fixture in Gameweek 16 is doing a lot of the heavy lifting, too; they’re not even in the top five over the next four Gameweeks.

Brighton and Hove Albion have a more consistently appealing schedule, with only the away game at Bournemouth off-putting. Newcastle, Everton, Ipswich and Fulham are all ranked 12th or below for xG, while Forest are the league’s second-lowest scorers.

For Bournemouth, the home games against Hull and Coventry catch the eye, as well as the trip to Fulham. Owners should expect a few bumps along the way, with Brighton and Arsenal to come between Gameweeks 12-15, but their centre-halves could at least compensate with DefCon points.

Aston Villa, interestingly, rank second in the clean sheet odds table over the next four Gameweeks, before their fixtures take a turn for the worse.

Apart from Arsenal, Liverpool are the only side to have a 30%+ clean sheet chance in five of the next six Gameweeks.