As Arsenal drew with Dortmund, we saw Manchester City fail to defeat Napoli, shortly after Aston Villa lost to Galatasaray.

For the latter two, it continues their disappointing runs of form.

Here are our Scout Notes from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League action.

GOALS/ASSISTS

Result Goals Assists Manchester City 2-2 Napoli Bouaddi, Cherki Doku, Ndiaye Galatasaray 1-0 Aston Villa – –

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW11 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Manchester City 5 Haaland (90), Anderson (90), O’Reilly (90), Guehi (90), Donnarumma (90), Bouaddi (90) Cherki (90), Gvardiol (90), Nunes (90), Enzo (63),

Allan (55), Doku (35), Ndiaye (27) Aston Villa 4 Jackson (90), Suzuki (90), Maatsen (90), Harwood-Bellis (90), Kamara (82), Manzambi (74), Alysson (66) Mings (90), Lindelof (90), McGinn (74), Joao Gomes (66), Goretzka (24), Mbaye (24), Hemmings (16), Barkley (16), Buendia (8)

MANCHESTER CITY

Wearing a special edition orange kit against Napoli’s black, the likes of Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) and Josko Gvardiol (£5.5m) came back into Enzo Maresca’s starting XI.

(£7.8m) and (£5.5m) came back into Enzo Maresca’s starting XI. Because only two substitutions happened, Phil Foden (£6.8m) and Ruben Dias (£5.5m) are completely fresh for Sunday’s headline trip to Arsenal.

(£6.8m) and (£5.5m) are completely fresh for Sunday’s headline trip to Arsenal. A quiet first half brought Erling Haaland ‘s (£15.8m) sole attempt, softly heading a Cherki cross towards the goalkeeper. There was also a penalty shout when the Norwegian went down, but it wasn’t given.

‘s (£15.8m) sole attempt, softly heading a Cherki cross towards the goalkeeper. There was also a penalty shout when the Norwegian went down, but it wasn’t given. Visibly frustrated and sounding downbeat post-match, FPL icon Haaland only touched the ball 14 times. That follows three successive blanks versus Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

READ MORE: FPL notes – Haaland sales ramp up after third straight blank

Before the break, there was also time for Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.4m) to brilliantly stop Sam Beukema’s header.

“Off the ball, once again, we didn’t concede a lot. The problem is that they are clinical, when we concede chances it always ends in goals. In this moment it’s like this. In the first 10 games, we always score first and in this moment it’s the opposite. We rushed and made some wrong decisions – but we fought until the end.” – Enzo Maresca

By breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute, Napoli ensured that Man City remain without a clean sheet in 10 matches, conceding first in seven of them.

Former Manchester United flop Rasmus Hojlund bettered Marc Guehi (£5.9m) and expertly put a left-foot shot past Donnarumma.

(£5.9m) and expertly put a left-foot shot past Donnarumma. However, Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) came off the bench and shone. The Belgian created four chances during his cameo, including Ayyoub Bouaddi ‘s (£5.5m) equaliser. It’s the first club goal of this 19-year-old’s career.

(£7.5m) came off the bench and shone. The Belgian created four chances during his cameo, including ‘s (£5.5m) equaliser. It’s the first club goal of this 19-year-old’s career. But, not long after, Nico O’Reilly (£6.2m) rashly ran towards a ball he’d never win, leaving a huge gap for Leonardo Spinazzola to expertly exploit, setting up Noa Lang’s powerful volley.

(£6.2m) rashly ran towards a ball he’d never win, leaving a huge gap for Leonardo Spinazzola to expertly exploit, setting up Noa Lang’s powerful volley. Gvardiol soon hit the post. Yet five-shot Cherki burst forward in the 86th minute, blasting a tight-angled shot past Vanja Milinković-Savić.

No theoretical defensive contribution (DefCon) thresholds were met, and there wasn’t much of a pulse either. Credit needs giving for twice coming from behind, but on-pitch results and off-pitch events mean the vibe around Man City is very flat.

It’s hard to suggest any of their FPL assets right now. All three non-Haaland attackers were different from Saturday, highlighting how none can be trusted for minutes during the festive season. The defence keeps conceding, leaving just the out-of-form striker.

Gameweek 12 therefore looks like a good, rare time to captain somebody else.

ASTON VILLA

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are experiencing their own poor run, on a streak of six without a win in all competitions, including disappointing league draws against Fulham, Man United and Sunderland. They even failed to score in four of them.

READ MORE: FPL notes – Villa attack toils + £4.4m midfielder impresses again

Istanbul often means good 2026 memories for Villa fans. It’s where they won this year’s Europa League final, having beaten Fenerbahce there in January, then thrashing ‘The Yellow Canaries’ 6-0 in Matchday 2. But things were different versus Galatasaray.

Villa’s latest attacking bluntness saw no shots on target from either side in a dull first half. Unai Emery’s side ended the encounter still without any. Zero attempts or chances created from Johan Manzambi (£6.2m), with Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m) limited to one shot of 0.02 expected goals (xG).

(£6.2m), with (£7.3m) limited to one shot of 0.02 expected goals (xG). A dodgy pitch didn’t exactly help, but both sides had to cope with it.

In the 77th minute, Gabriel Sara’s corner led to an effort hitting Jackson’s chest, allowing Deniz Gül to head the ball past Zion Suzuki (£5.1m) and get painfully booted in the face.

(£5.1m) and get painfully booted in the face. There was a deflection off Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), the sole player who’d have hit DefCon.

(£4.5m), the sole player who’d have hit DefCon. Villa couldn’t use Matty Cash (£4.3m) because of the concussion protocol. John McGinn (£5.5m) and Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) re-entered Emery’s lineup.

READ MORE: Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 12?

Penalty-taking McGinn has two goals and four assists from his last six league starts, but benchings in Gameweeks 7 and 11 suggest that more will come throughout the intense Christmas period.