In ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, we’ll pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and players with a strong-looking schedule from Gameweek 12 onwards.

Our default is to look at six-match stretches, but we also highlight any favourable runs beyond (or slightly short of!) this.

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ASTON VILLA

Unai Emery’s side are on a streak of disappointing draws versus Fulham, Manchester United and Sunderland but, in the next five Gameweeks, Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m) goes against four of the five leakiest defences for conceding goals – including former club Chelsea.

Getting to face Crystal Palace at home looks like a particular treat: the league’s worst for allowing goals (27), attempts (200), box shots (144) and efforts on target (66).

In midfield, we recently compared Johan Manzambi‘s (£6.2m) exciting flair to John McGinn‘s (£5.5m) penalty responsibilities, but Saturday brought the Scotsman’s second benching in five matches. So neither looks trustworthy for festive minutes.

Honestly, it’s probably best to avoid the high expected goals conceded (xGC, 18.86) of Villa’s defence, though Gameweek 15 opponents Coventry City have the second-lowest xG (11.59) and joint-fewest big chances (18). Ipswich Town also linger near the bottom of attacking lists.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Second-placed Brighton were on the verge of seven wins and clean sheets in eight, before a late 2-0 loss at Hull City. Missing seven gilt-edged opportunities suggests it was an unlucky off-day. They’re league leaders for big chances (44), plus shots on target (59) and actual goals (26).

Pascal Gross (£6.3m), Diego Gomez (£5.1m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) soon get to face the two teams still without a single shutout – Ipswich and Manchester United – though there’s also the decent defences of Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

Under Oliver Glasner, the latter are on the second-fewest goals (nine) and shots on target (33), so that could be a good day for defensive names like De Cuyper, Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m) and Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m). A double-up works, knowing that Newcastle United are near the bottom when it comes to xG (13.24) and efforts inside the box (78).

Rotation could eventually be a problem. When taking other competitions into account, no team has a smaller average gap (3.67 days) that separates matches between Gameweeks 11 and 20. Does 35-year-old Gross get the occasional rest? And will Kaoru Mitoma‘s (£5.9m) eventual return dent De Cuyper? Given the upside of these value-for-money picks, we can stomach the odd benching.

LIVERPOOL

Joining Brighton on that tiny average recovery day gap is Liverpool, who’ve won four of their last five.

In the previous frisk, they were actually on the second-fewest big chances, but subsequent meetings with Palace and Man United quickly fixed that quirk. Ones where Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Florian Wirtz (£7.4m) stood out.

Liverpool are now generally high for shooting data, but it’s a shame that those two lovely fixtures are over, because the only ‘poor’ defences of these next five belong to Chelsea and, maybe, Sunderland.

Maybe investing in the Reds’ backline through Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) or Jeremy Jacquet (£5.1m) is wise. Seven of Liverpool’s next 10 fixtures are against sides ranked 13th or below for goals scored.

The Black Cats have only scored penalties throughout the last two months and are on just 31 overall shots on target. Mid-table Hull are doing well but are the worst for attempts (114), box shots (69) and xG (11.31), joining Coventry on a mere 18 big chances.

BOURNEMOUTH

In truth, Bournemouth’s good run goes all the way until springtime, but the graphic had to stop somewhere!

It’s just Gameweek 15’s trip to Arsenal and having a 3.75 average match gap that could see minutes being managed for Marcus Tavernier (£6.8m) and six-goals-in-a-row Evanilson (£6.6m). Especially now Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m) is available.

The Cherries boast an exciting union of form and fixtures, having won their last nine in all competitions. Centre-back Antonio Silva (£5.1m) is benefitting from four domestic clean sheets in five, while also sitting joint-top for FPL defensive contributions (DefCon) points, just ahead of partner James Hill (£5.7m).

No team has allowed fewer shots inside their own penalty area (68), and their attack ranks in the top four for efforts on target (56), big chances (40) and xG (20.88), so more joy should come versus Hull, Coventry and Palace.

LEEDS UNITED

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s frequent draws meant they had one win in eight, until back-to-back triumphs over Spurs and Chelsea. Unlike the above four, Daniel Farke’s side aren’t in any other competitions, which boosts Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£6.0m) prospects.

Fresh from registering season-high shots (six) and big chances (four) numbers at Stamford Bridge, the forward is one of six Leeds players to have started all 11 encounters, such as defenders Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m), Jayden Bogle (£4.8m) and James Justin (£4.5m), plus shotstopper James Trafford (£5.1m) – a potential David Raya (£6.3m) replacement.

It could be good to double up on Leeds’ backline because, like Brighton, it’s next-best after Arsenal for limiting opposition goals (nine). Also, they’re third for xGC (13.19).

Trips to Man City, Liverpool and Aston Villa litter the above run but Leeds’ fixtures dovetail really well with those of Spurs, so someone like Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.2m) could rotate nicely with your Leeds asset(s) of choice.

ALSO CONSIDER

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s collapse against Leeds was concerning. That’s three defeats in the four matches without Joao Pedro (£7.6m). While Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) still looks like decent value, it’s worth avoiding Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and their defence, even if facing Palace (twice), Ipswich and Coventry in the next nine reads well.

Friday night sees Chelsea and Nottingham Forest meet at the City Ground, where Liam Delap (£5.3m) is hoping to keep bagging braces past former clubs. In Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m), Forest seemingly have one of the most nailed-on midfielders over this period, according to a recent piece on ’90 minute men’. Both that and his penalty kicks are handy to own.

Furthermore, no team is underachieving its xG by more (-8.69), and their defence has conceded fewer shots (119) than Arsenal. Aside from Brighton away in Gameweek 14, there aren’t too many daunting-looking tests.

Finally, we’ve already mentioned van Hecke further up this piece. He and Tottenham Hotspur have three appealing fixtures in the next four Gameweeks, with the north London derby being the exception – and a Gameweek 14 Free Hit could take care of that.