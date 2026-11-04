Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 10?

In ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, we’ll pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and players with a strong-looking schedule from Gameweek 10 onwards.

Our default is to look at six-match stretches, but we also highlight any favourable runs beyond (or slightly short of!) this.

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ASTON VILLA

Another slow start saw Unai Emery’s side ranked the league’s worst for attempts, box shots, efforts on target, big chances and expected goals (xG) after Gameweek 5.

However, 11 points from the most recent five matches included a win over Manchester City.

Although currently the biggest xG overachiever (+2.69), that afternoon’s well-timed brace helped Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) break an FPL transfer record. 2.37 million bought the forward for Gameweek 9 and were instantly rewarded when he combined with Johan Manzambi (£6.1m) to score past Fulham.

That’s five attacking returns in five starts for the latter, but there are slight concerns over his game time. Usually removed between 60 and 70 minutes, the likes of Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) and Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) are lingering.

Captain John McGinn (£5.4m) missed a weekend penalty, so it’ll be interesting to see if he takes the next one.

“We have our analysis about penalty shooters, and it was McGinn who was the taker today. We are clear about which players are selected to take penalties.” – Unai Emery, via the Birmingham Mail

Meanwhile, it’s probably best to avoid Villa’s defence, as they’ve allowed the second-most shots inside the box (98).

BOURNEMOUTH

Apart from visiting Arsenal in mid-December, Bournemouth have a great long-term run. A perfect marriage of form and fixtures.

Over 3.5 million piled in on Marcus Tavernier (£6.6m) and Evanilson (£6.4m) before FPL’s previous two Gameweeks, and a further 750,000 have already done so in advance of Friday’s deadline.

Most-bought Evanilson is, of course, known for his unreliable finishing, ending 2025/26 as the top-flight’s worst finisher compared to shot quality (Shooting Goals Added/SGA, -3.75) and second-biggest xG underachiever (-4.58).

Often on the ‘Goals Imminent’ table, he spurned every big chance in an empty first five matches (apart from a trio of assists), yet a purple patch has seen him score each of his most recent four.

Fellow Brazilian Rayan (£6.3m) looks like a great differential pick. He’s shot more times than everyone else throughout the latest four Gameweeks, while his overall nine big chances rank third. Admittedly, the youngster missed eight of them.

They’re actually both ahead of Tavernier in several attacking metrics, but the five-goal midfielder is responsible for 13 shots on target and the league’s most double-digit hauls (four).

On some set pieces, both he and Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) took a Europa League penalty against AC Milan, yet maybe the Dutchman is most vulnerable to Eli Kroupi Junior‘s (£7.3m) return to fitness. We could certainly see some Cherries rotation near Christmas time.

Seeking a fourth consecutive clean sheet, Antonio Silva (£5.1m) is just as appealing as his attacking colleagues. He’s a defensive contributions (DefCon) magnet. No team has conceded fewer close-range efforts (55), and Silva is on a three-match streak of delivering exactly eight points.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Incredibly, the momentum gained from back-to-back shut-outs and three successive victories might ensure that Spurs finish above 17th place this season.

No team boasts a lower expected goals conceded (xGC, 5.48) tally from Gameweek 3 onwards, also allowing a joint-fewest seven huge chances in this period. Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) therefore offers good value, but Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) is probably worth the extra money.

Showcased in Saturday’s 15-pointer versus Crystal Palace, van Hecke’s last seven outings have seen two goals, four clean sheets and three DefCon rewards, racking up five big opportunities and 10 chance creations over the whole campaign. Just one defender betters his 2.35 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Of the rest, forward-thinking full-back Pedro Porro (£5.3m) is building up minutes and should now be ready to start. It’s hard to predict fortunes further upfield, as Savio (£6.4m) is injured, Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) was recently benched, and Mathys Tel (£5.6m) only began the latest two.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) could be the one, fresh from three assists in five.

LIVERPOOL

A recent FPL trend is seeing the repeatedly disappointing premium midfielders get downgraded, allowing such money to put either Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) or Alexander Isak (£9.2m) in alongside Erling Haaland (£15.8m).

The Swedish striker has struck six times, although only Coventry City have accumulated fewer big chances than Liverpool (12), and the Reds are merely 11th for xG (13.17).

Yet they can bounce back from amassing no shots on target at home to Arsenal by getting a go at Crystal Palace’s leaky defence. Then, it’s the Manchester United rearguard that’s still without any clean sheet joy.

Other attackers include Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) – second for chances created (22) but without any form of big chance involvement – and Champions League hat-trick hero Bradley Barcola (£8.1m). Plus, let’s not forget that Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) found himself being FPL’s top scorer after Gameweek 3.

Isak could lose penalty duties now that Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) is back. Managers began losing faith in the Hungarian pre-injury, but his set-pieces can take advantage of Palace’s weakness in the air.

Maybe Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) can join in as well, scorer of six goals in his final 16 outings of last season. Then again, centre-back Jeremy Jacquet (£5.1m) is slightly outscoring van Dijk and for a lot less money. The Gameweek 3 addition of Ronald Araujo (£5.4m) at right-back has boosted them as a unit.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Another team to recently beat Man City, the Seagulls did it while keeping a sixth clean sheet. Both that and an assist have allowed Maxim De Cuyper (£5.4m) to reclaim his place as FPL’s top points gatherer, with Pascal Gross (£6.2m) third and Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m) joint-fourth.

The Belgian’s 12 returns are three ahead of next-best Haaland and Gross, so why should it be assumed that the recovering Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) will take his place when eventually fit?

However, although the league’s highest scorers, Brighton are also the biggest overachievers in terms of xG (+6.78) and xGC (-6.00), so it’ll be interesting to see if and when a regression starts. Away at Hull City in Gameweek 11?

We’re already seeing the hugely-owned Gross go from multiple double-digit hauls to successive blanks. Just like Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m). The veteran remains ahead of the rest for creating chances (24) but is one booking away from a suspension.

Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) is on three goals in six, having also hit the post at Anfield. Diego Gomez (£5.0m) scored from the halfway line against Crystal Palace, but both Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) and Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m) are available for selection.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (£4.6m) is a bargain, with fixtures so good that he mightn’t even need a rotation partner. But he lacks the multiple routes to points offered by De Cuyper and Vuskovic.

Signed for £46 million, the teenager has recorded four DefCon rewards and is the joint-best defender for shots (15). His goal against Leeds United followed 13 during his previous two campaigns elsewhere. He’s an FPL gem.

ALSO CONSIDER

Looking around, newly promoted Coventry and Ipswich Town have found their feet. Nice runs are coming, though managers are right to be hesitant about their assets. Perhaps just a £4.0m defender, and an in-form budget midfielder like Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) or Julio Enciso (£5.5m). Both netted several times in October.

Everton host the Sky Blues on Friday, preceding a drop-off that could affect Thierno Barry‘s (£5.6m) popularity. But he’s cheap, nailed-on and second only to Haaland for many shooting stats. The forward is even top for big chances (17).

Crystal Palace and Man United’s head coaches are under pressure, so caution is needed. Finally, defence still feels like the best route to Arsenal points, especially while Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) is injured. Still, let’s give a nod to Declan Rice‘s (£7.4m) run of five assists in seven.