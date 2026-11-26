Not sure which defenders or midfielders to start in Gameweek 12? Our projected defensive contributions (DefCon) could help you decide.

We’ll take a look at the top 10 defenders and midfielders expected to rack up DefCons this week, highlighting those with the best chance of earning additional FPL points.

GAMEWEEK 12: TOP 10 DEFENDERS + MIDFIELDERS PROJECTED DEFCONS

The graphic below highlights the top 10 defenders (left) and midfielders (right) most likely to secure DefCon points in the upcoming round by percentage.

These are taken from our Rate My Team (RMT) page.

These are based not just on a player’s propensity for amassing tackles, interceptions etc but also factor in the opposition (ie how many times players facing these clubs deliver DefCon points).

SUMMARY

Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) is one of three players leading the way among defenders this week. The centre-back returned from injury last time out, registering 14 defensive contributions (DefCons). That takes his average to nearly 12 per 90 minutes.

Hull City’s clean-sheet potential against Crystal Palace adds to the appeal of Nobel Mendy (£4.1m). The defender has reached the DefCon threshold in five of his eight starts this season.

More popular among engaged FPL managers are Bournemouth duo James Hill (£5.7m) and António Silva (£5.1m). Both rank among the top 10 again this week, which has become a familiar sight. An away trip to Fulham could see them continue their impressive consistency.

Tarik Muharemović (£5.1m) also just makes the top 10 ahead of a meeting with Coventry City. The Leeds centre-back has returned in all but one of his matches this season, although it should be said Coventry have given away the fewest DefCons to opposition players this term.

Leading the midfield projections is Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m). Impressively, the Ipswich Town midfielder has collected DefCon points in each of his previous five league outings. A home fixture against Aston Villa could see him extend that run.

Everton’s James Garner (£6.0m) is the only other midfielder with a greater than 50% chance of reaching the DefCon threshold. He averages 12.42 defensive contributions per 90 minutes this season, and should have plenty of work to get through in the Merseyside derby.

Budget midfielder Jules Ahoka (£4.4m) also features high up: he’s averaged 15 DefCons per game in his two starts.