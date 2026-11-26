Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 12?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections and may be updated closer to the deadline

SUMMARY

In a wide-open captaincy week, topping the projected attacking returns heading into Gameweek 12 is… Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m). Prior to his blank against Sunderland last time out, Jackson registered four goals and one assist across just three league matches. A meeting with Ipswich Town, who are still without a clean sheet, offers him an excellent opportunity to rediscover that form.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) is another player gaining traction among FPL managers. Although underwhelming for much of the campaign in terms of Fantasy output, his midweek brace – even if one of the goals was a fluke! – offers encouragement. His upcoming schedule also appeals, starting with a home fixture against Brentford.

It should come as no surprise to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) among the top three. Leeds host Coventry City, who have conceded close to two goals per game this season. After three consecutive blanks, Calvert-Lewin bounced back with a goal and an assist against Chelsea last time out.

Brighton assets are also well represented. Pascal Groß (£6.3m) could add to his impressive tally of 10 attacking returns against a Newcastle United side in the bottom six for both xG conceded and actual goals conceded. Meanwhile, out-of-position defender Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) has already scored twice and supplied four assists from the wing.

Another name that stands out among the top 10 is Alexander Isak (£9.4m). As well as scoring twice in the Champions League midweek, the Swede has registered an attacking return in four of his previous five league matches.

Chelsea head into their away meeting with Nottingham Forest off the back of consecutive league defeats against Sunderland and Leeds. Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) and Cole Palmer (£9.8m) take a tumble in the projections in light of recent form – three attacking returns between them across the last five league matches – but still remain among the top 20.