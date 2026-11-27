With the Gameweek 12 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain. On paper, it looks like one of the most interesting armband decisions for many a Gameweek.

In Gameweek 11, Erling Haaland (£15.7m) blanked for the third consecutive match to disappoint the many millions of FPL managers who backed him with the armband.

There were mixed fortunes for those who chanced a differential. Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m) failed to register a shot on target in a favourable home fixture against Sunderland, while the Bournemouth duo of Evanilson (£6.6m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.8m) continued their good form. Alexander Isak (£9.4m) owners had to make do with a solitary assist.

This time around, Manchester City travel to league leaders Arsenal in a poor run of form. Enzo Maresca’s side are winless in four league games. A tricky fixture, combined with Haaland’s goalless streak, may force managers to look towards Leeds United’s home fixture against Coventry City or Aston Villa’s trip to Ipswich Town. There’s also Brighton and Hove Albion’s match-up with Newcastle United and the Merseyside derby to consider.

So, the questions are: is it worth looking beyond Haaland, and who is the standout alternative to the often unchallengeable Norwegian? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

At the time of writing, no player boasts over 20% support from site users in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) currently leads the way in a vote that would make the staunchest proportion representation advocate fear the resulting coalition of chaos. The Englishman scored and assisted against Chelsea in Gameweek 11.

Jackson sits in second place on just under 18% of the vote, not far ahead of Isak, who has the backing of 15% of respondents. Aston Villa’s main marksman rose in price for the eighth time since Gameweek 6 last weekend, despite blanking last time out. Isak has notched four attacking returns in the last five Gameweeks.

Elsewhere, the only other players to break the 5% barrier are Haaland and Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m). While there was little to learn from the Red Devils’ 10-man 4-0 drubbing at Anfield, the Portugal international did score twice in the Champions League ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game against Brentford on Saturday.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks