New manager bounce, honeymoon period, the feelgood factor – whatever Manchester United were hoping to achieve by ditching Michael Carrick and appointing Mauricio Pochettino, it has spectacularly failed to materialise so far.

It’s no wins and 10 goals conceded in three games since the change in head coach, with Saturday’s 0-4 trouncing at the hands of Brentford leaving United licking their wounds in 19th.

But was it quite as bad as the scoreline suggested?

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

MORE UNITED MISERY – BUT FAINT GLIMMERS OF HOPE?

Make no mistake, United are a chaotic rabble. Defensively, they are abject, and their goalkeeper’s mojo has been sucked from him. Brentford scored four here and could have had others, with substitute Kevin Schade (£6.0m) wasting two breakaway chances. Every time the Bees attacked, which wasn’t that often in a measured performance, they looked like they’d score. You wouldn’t touch United’s defence with a bargepole in FPL at present.

The confidence in the United camp is, clearly, shot to bits. After a very bright start, two sucker punches from the Bees drained the self-belief.

“We knew that this type of situation could happen when the confidence is low. We started really well, the game. But from then, when we concede the first shot on target, I think we concede, and in this moment, it was really tough for the players to respond and to be in the game.” – Mauricio Pochettino

And yet… we have seen worse performances than this. Attacking-wise, there were actually some glimmers of hope.

United hit the woodwork twice, through Harry Maguire (£4.5m) and Youri Tielemans (£5.6m). Amad Diallo (£5.7m) should have buried the rebound from Maguire’s header against the bar.

Maguire – a threat from set plays all day – and substitute Matheus Cunha (£7.8m) also saw efforts cleared off the line, while Patrick Dorgu (£5.7m) had three back-post chances and should have scored with two of them. Shea Lacey (£4.9m), another sub, forced a fine save with a rasping drive.

In the end, despite the one-sided scoreline, the xG finished bang level: 2.43-2.43. While a dire lack of quality in front of goal (Dorgu, Joshua Zirkzee (£5.3m)) is one factor, Lady Luck deserting United was another.

A performance for the attack to at least build on against an average Newcastle United, before many of us decide whether the Red Devils are worthy of a Free Hit in Gameweek 14...

BRUNO DEFCON CONSOLATION

So, where was Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) in all of this?

Above: Players sorted by shots in Man Utd v Brentford

He actually finished with a match-best five shots, as well as three chances created, although most of those efforts were innocuous ones from range. His best opportunity saw him ghost into the box to head wide from 12 yards, when he possibly/probably should have scored. He also should have had an assist, unselfishly teeing Dorgu up for one of the left-winger’s big chances.

It was a subdued performance, perhaps not helped by last week’s virus, but at least the underlying numbers were better than the ones Cole Palmer (£9.7m) was posting on Friday.

And he banked DefCon points…

POCHETTINO EXPLAINS WHY MBEUMO WAS BENCHED

Bruno had been a doubt for this match due to sickness but recovered to last 90 minutes.

The surprise omissions on Pochettino’s teamsheet were instead Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) and Cunha.

A master of saying a hell of a lot without telling us much at all, Pochettino’s explanatory comments seemed to veer from ‘still running the rule over his squad’ to ‘fatigue-led rotation’ (although Cunha was suspended in midweek!):

“When we arrive, it is about assessing the players. I think always the circumstance because we play a lot of games in a very small window. We decided on a few changes from the game against Liverpool. It is a situation you need to manage.” – Mauricio Pochettino, speaking before kick-off, on his starting XI changes (quoted by BBC Sport)

The question is: do both big-money attackers fit Pochettino’s system? With a full-back inverting into midfield and Youri Tielemans (£5.6m) pushing up alongside Bruno, the new United boss seems to require his wingers to hold width. That’s not really either player’s forte.

Mbeumo at least came on early enough (at half-time) to suggest he may get a look-in in Gameweek 13. He also created a game-best six chances in just 45 minutes, including the two efforts cleared off the line.

MAGUIRE BANNED

Maguire, incidentally, will miss Gameweek 13 through suspension.

He picked up his fifth booking of the season against the Bees on Saturday.

WILSON INJURY COULD OFFER SCHADE A ROUTE BACK IN

That’s enough about the losers; onto the victors.

Callum Wilson (£5.3m) was the headline act, putting Brentford 2-0 up, albeit with the help of some lousy defending and goalkeeping.

Alas, the usual injury problems struck again, forcing him off early in the second half.

“I thought he led the line brilliantly on Monday night against Everton and allowed a lot of space for other players, and we benefited from that nous of a proper number nine. And yeah, he took his goals brilliantly today. “He’s come off with a knock. I haven’t seen him apart from telling him ‘Well done’ for scoring his goals. So, we’ll have to see how he is this evening and tomorrow.” – Keith Andrews on Callum Wilson

Could this injury help Schade back into the side? The German, benched again, was the one who came on for Wilson, operating out wide as Dango Ouattara (£6.2m) pushed up front. As mentioned earlier, Schade had a couple of very good breakaway chances, before he finally found the net in injury time.

Alas, he may be coming back into the starting XI for the wrong fixture for owners: against Arsenal on Wednesday. Igor Thiago (£7.7m) then returns from a ban in Gameweek 14.

Dango, incidentally, claimed a hat-trick of assists, setting up Wilson’s brace and Kristoffer Ajer‘s (£4.5m) set-piece goal.

UNEXPECTED 90 MINS FOR SANGARE – BUT ONLY BECAUSE YARMOLYUK WAS OUT

The only line-up change for Brentford saw Mamadou Sangare (£5.3m) come in for Yehor Yarmolyuk (£4.7m). It was an enforced alteration, unsurprisingly.

“It was close-ish. I think it was probably a tad risky to start him. “Obviously, the options that we have, we felt it wasn’t worth the risk. If it had been a cup final, he might have played, but we will see how he is over the next couple of days.” – Keith Andrews on Yehor Yarmolyuk’s absence

So, Sangare’s 90 minutes here – only his second in eight Gameweeks – may be a bit of a red herring.