37
Tournaments April 3

World Cup of FPL – Group F

37 Comments
Share

Clint Dempsey, Gareth McAuley, John Terry and Luiz Suarez are the latest Fantasy Premier League alumni up for nomination in our World Cup of FPL tournament.

In this series, we’re giving Fantasy Football Scout site users the chance to vote for the greatest FPL asset of all time.

We’ve placed 32 of the most popular players into eight groups of four, with the top two most-voted-for assets qualifying for the knockout rounds in each instance.

Readers are permitted two votes in each group, with the active polls to be found at the bottom of this article and in the sidebar of the homepage.

Eight players have already progressed to the last 16 and you can check out our analysis of the Group E candidates via this link.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
1. Frank Lampard1. Thierry Henry1. Harry Kane1. Cristiano Ronaldo
2. Robin van Persie2. Gareth Bale2. Didier Drogba2. Trent Alexander-Arnold
3. Branislav Ivanovic3. Steven Gerrard3. Gylfi Sigurdsson3. Eden Hazard
4. Patrice Evra4. Carlos Tevez4. Romelu Lukaku4. Andrew Robertson
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
Marcos AlonsoClint DempseyCesc FabregasAlexis Sánchez
Nemanja VidicGareth McAuleyJamie VardyMohamed Salah
Raheem SterlingJohn TerryKevin De BruynePetr Cech
Wayne RooneyLuis SuarezLeighton BainesSergio Aguero

Our latest article below takes a closer look at each option in Group F.

Clint Dempsey

To paraphrase Rami Malek in the No Time to Die trailer: Clint Dempsey‘s skills have survived long after he has gone.

Perhaps best remembered by those outside of the Fantasy world for being the man whose shot Rob Green fumbled into his net in the 2010 World Cup, we FPL managers of a certain vintage are more likely to think back to his exploits for Fulham in the 2011/12 campaign.

Dempsey had ticked along nicely before that high point, hitting 20 goals across three seasons at the back-end of the noughties.

Priced up as a £7.0m midfielder in 2010/11, Dempsey hit double figures for goals for the first time in England (registering 12 goals and three assists in all) and was subsequently handed a price rise to £8.5m the following campaign.

That still proved to be a bargain, however.

The 2011/12 season saw Dempsey finish as the highest-scoring FPL midfielder (ahead of the likes of Gareth Bale and David Silva) on 209 points, with the USA international racking up 17 goals, seven assists and 22 bonus points in the process.

A hat-trick and a 20-point haul against Newcastle United in Gameweek 22 of that campaign was a stand-out highlight but there numerous other double-digit returns beside that, three of which arrived in quick succession in Gameweeks 31 to 33.

Dempsey’s ownership and price soared as the season went on, with the American reaching a high of £9.8m in Gameweek 37, and his occasional ‘out of position’ tag – he deputised as a central striker in several matches – only added to his appeal.

Unable to offer the same kind of value as a £9.5m midfielder at Spurs the following season, Dempsey nevertheless still contributed seven goals and six assists before departing for his homeland, briefly re-emerging at Craven Cottage on loan in 2013/14.

Gareth McAuley

Given that the likes of Aleksandar Kolarov, Michu, Christian Eriksen, Joleon Lescott, Yaya Toure and Aaron Ramsey failed to make the cut in our World Cup of FPL, it’s perhaps a surprise to see an ageing West Bromwich Albion centre-half feature alongside some bona fide Fantasy luminaries.

Indeed, Gareth McAuley didn’t once make the end-of-season FPL Dream Team.

While the recently retired Northern Ireland international never troubled the leading FPL points-scorers list, he did offer decent value for money in the budget/mid-price defender bracket.

His best-ever Fantasy season was in his penultimate campaign at the Hawthorns.

Playing under the pragmatic Tony Pulis, it was perhaps the prospect of clean sheets that provided the initial incentive for investment.

Ultimately, however, it was the stopper’s abilities at the other end of the pitch that saw him rack up a career-best 131 FPL points in 2016/17 and make this site’s Team of the Season.

Starting out at a bargain £4.5m, McAuley went on to register six goals – including the infamous unwitting header against West Ham United in Gameweek 25 – and an assist that season, finishing as the third-best value-for-money defender based on points per million.

The Northern Irishman had clocked up double figures for clean sheets in his previous two campaigns, meanwhile, and had been an underpriced £4.0m enabler in his first-ever Premier League season in 2011/12, breaking the 100-point mark and starting all but one match from Gameweeks 6 to 38.

John Terry

No FPL defender has featured in FPL’s end-of-season Dream Team on more occasions than John Terry (six).

In fact, former teammate Frank Lampard is the only player in any position to have made more appearances in this elite XI than the long-serving Chelsea centre-back.

The beginning of Terry’s career in west London pre-dated the start of FPL, with his Premier League debut coming at the back-end of the last century.

When Fantasy Premier League was eventually launched in its current guise, Terry made the Dream Team in three of the first four seasons, with his score of 196 points in 2004/05 ultimately proving to be a career-best.

Chelsea kept a record 25 clean sheets en route to their first league title in 50 years and Terry was on the pitch for all of them, supplementing his defensive contributions with three goals.

Another 20 shut-outs and four goals arrived in the following season and, even in an injury-affected 2006/07 campaign, the centre-half still racked up 16 clean sheets in 27 starts.

The England international’s best years in FPL coincided with Jose Mourinho’s time at Stamford Bridge.

On top of the mid-noughties golden era, the Special One’s second spell in west London also improved Terry’s output.

The Blues’ club captain plundered eight goals, 33 clean sheets and 349 FPL points across Mourinho’s two full seasons in charge, featuring in the Dream Team in both 2013/14 and 2014/15.

Terry was still a force to be reckoned with even without Mourinho at the helm.

In every single one of his 15 seasons in FPL did Terry find the back of the net, with his best tally being six goals in 2011/12.

His starting price didn’t dip below £7.0m for the best part of a decade, which was a fair reflection of the esteem in which he was held in Fantasy circles.

Luis Suarez

Before Mohamed Salah’s remarkable debut year at Anfield, Luis Suarez held the record for most FPL points in a single season.

The Uruguay international racked up 295 points in the 2013/14 campaign, registering 30 goals, 25 assists and 40 bonus points en route to his landmark total.

Suarez wasn’t even available for the first five matches of the campaign as he served a suspension for biting but went on to plunder 18 goals and 11 assists in the subsequent 12 Gameweeks.

An astonishing 77 points arrived in Gameweeks 14-17 alone, with four of Suarez’s 13 double-figure returns being registered in this period.

A 24-point haul against Norwich City (Suarez being involved in all of Liverpool’s goals in a 5-1 win over the Canaries) was a standout moment, although the Uruguayan almost matched that total just two games later with a brace and three assists in a 5-0 win at Spurs.

Averaging 8.9 points per match and blanking in only six of his 33 starts, Suarez was owned by over 51% of FPL managers by the time the campaign drew to a close.

Not that the Barcelona forward was a one-season wonder in the Premier League.

Suarez had made the FPL Dream Team in the previous campaign, too, chipping in with 23 goals, ten assists and 34 bonus points on the way to a score of 212 points – enough to see him finish joint-third in the overall FPL standings.

There were hat-tricks against Norwich and Wigan along the way, with the first of those trebles helping him to a Gameweek 6 score of 20 points.

Suarez had begun that season as a £9.5m FPL forward but had risen sharply to £11.2m not long before he sank his teeth into Branislav Ivanovic.

The Uruguayan had contributed 11 goals and three assists in his first full season on Merseyside but it wasn’t until Brendan Rodgers replaced Kenny Dalglish in the Anfield hotseat in June 2012 that we really saw the best of Suarez as a Fantasy asset.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Suarez and Terry probably. Dempsey makes it tough

    Open Controls
    1. Happy Chappy
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Suarez and Terry definitely.

      Open Controls
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Terry over Clint? You did play through the Dempsey era , right?

        Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      For FPL joy and value Clint has gotta go through

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      No McCauley? 😆

      Open Controls
    4. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain America should win it all.

      Open Controls
  2. Hot Toddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Suarez and Deuce.

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Deuce haha. Didn't he give himself that name?

      Open Controls
      1. Hot Toddy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Think so yeah. It's burned into my brain from playing FMLS for a few seasons.

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Best centre back in the Premier League era. Himself and Carvahlo were unreal. Nothing git by them in one piece.

      Open Controls
  3. NOMONEY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    McAuley lol

    easily the odd one out from the 32 picks

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      In the day I would have picked him over Evra. Played for a dogged West Brom under Pulis, awful to watch but a nice few cleansheets and a bit of a goal threat. Tthat West Brom were effective but ugluly! Cheaper than Evra who was a classier player in a classy team playing lovely football.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        One of the things that makes FPL great is that managers like Pulis & Dyche, even though they play anti-football - they (and by extension their players - like McAuley etc) can still contribute as much, if not more, to the game and to FPL managers than high profile names like Guardiola, Klopp etc

        It's always interesting as a season progresses to figure out the different way managers set up their teams, and whether that presents any FPL opportunity - look at Chris Wilder this season too, another great example, or Nuno coming up from the Championship

        FPL is a great leveller, and players from the smaller teams, more negative teams, less financially blessed teams are often as important to an FPL manager as the Salah's, Kun's & TAA's etc

        Still not sure McAuley should be in there from a "World Cup" perspective mind you lol but I view him perhaps as a symbolic figurehead for the FPL underclass - the salt of the earth FPL defenders/midfielders/strikers on whom we've relied so heavily over the years

        JT & Suazza qualify I'd say though

        Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It isn't best player award, it is best FPL player. He was a bargain. I went for him and Saurez.

      Open Controls
  4. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Interested to see what FPL do today when it's announced the season is further suspended

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Is their news on the season expected today?

      Open Controls
      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        *there

        Open Controls
      2. Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, meeting today

        Open Controls
    2. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Definitely this season postponed till Aughst and next season null/void so the games can be spaced when coronavirus comes back in fall flu season again

      Open Controls
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yer rigjt

        Open Controls
        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          right ?

          I heard that it would cost them 3 billion to cancel next season. I am sure next one takes priority personally .

          Open Controls
  5. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Morning lads, I saw a few ppl mention FTs weren't being added when they used theirs... did they forget it was a long break between game weeks or has there been a change?

    Open Controls
  6. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Dempsey & Suarez. No brainer

    Open Controls
    1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      This.

      Open Controls
  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Terry Suarez

    Open Controls
  8. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    I went for McCauley out of pity.

    Let’s get him to 2%

    🙂

    Open Controls
  9. RECKLESS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Best 2 defenders upto 5.5mn who is not Liv/Wolves defender
    I feel
    1) Taylor(Bur)
    2) Maguire or Shaw/Bissaka better?
    3) Other?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Can’t really say at the moment mate.

      Open Controls
      1. RECKLESS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I have to burn a transfer so asking

        Open Controls
  10. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Suarez and Demps

    Open Controls
  11. No Pirlo No Party
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Not looked at my team since things were postponed. But anything worth using these FT's to tidy up while I can?

    Ryan - Button
    TAA - Robertson - Boly - Lundstram - Stephens
    Salah - KDB - Barnes - Grealish - Dendoncker
    Jimenez - DCL - Ings

    Possibly shift Dendoncker to free up a Wolves spot?

    £3.6 ITB and 2FT

    Open Controls
  12. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Out of loyalty to Utd I cant bring myself to vote Suarez.

    McCauley and Dempsey

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Im negating all your pro UTD bile ;-).

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        We’re not a club bro, we’re a religion

        Open Controls
  13. Seamy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    So it turns out I accidentally sold TAA instead of Robertson to get in Doherty last week.
    That was silly!

    Open Controls
  14. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    So out of the loop.

    I have transfers to burn, and NO idea what to spend on.

    My team was totally geared towards the BGW.

    Any thoughts on what I should be looking to alter?

    I'm top of my league, so I don't need to be too "out there".

    Pope/Henderson
    Robbo/TAA/Doherty/Williams/Lascelles
    Salah/KDB/Martial/Traore/Fernandes
    Jimi/Ings/Ayew

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.