FFS Cup July 7

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We have now reached the sixth round of our FFS Cup, with only 16 Fantasy managers remaining in the competition following the conclusion of Gameweek 33+.

The round-of-16 will play out in Gameweek 34+, the deadline for which is at 17:00 BST today.

ALL RESULTS FROM THE FIFTH ROUND CAN BE VIEWED HERE
THE FULL DRAW FOR THE SIXTH ROUND IS AVAILABLE TO VIEW HERE

Former winner Wild Rover is still alive and kicking, having narrowly seen off Cailean_2 at the weekend.

Manisaspor, our highest ranked manager, was indebted to his lofty OR as it saw him through to the last 16 after a 76-all draw with Strawberry Fields.

wilkinson‘s score of 92 was the highest of the round, while niksan squeaked through despite scoring just 50 points.

Only two of our remaining 16 managers are ranked outside the top 100,000.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29
Round 2 – Gameweek 30+
Round 3 – Gameweek 31+
Round 4 – Gameweek 32+
Round 5 – Gameweek 33+
Round 6 – Gameweek 34+
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.