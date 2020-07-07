Gameweek 34+ Scout Picks focus on Manchester clubs

The Gameweek 34+ Scout Picks has double-up on Manchester City attacking assets for their meeting with Newcastle.

We are expecting a reaction from Pep Guardiola’s men after their defeat at Southampton, which should produce big points for key FPL options.

As per usual, the editorial team have chosen this XI, this week lining up in 3-5-2 once more, coming in at £0.3m below our £85.0m budget.

Goalkeeper

Despite something of a blip against Arsenal in Gameweek 33+, Wolves’ defence is still one of the best over the last four matches, recording the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) score in that time. For that reason, Rui Patrício (£5.3m) was an easy inclusion in the Scout Picks as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men travel to Sheffield United.

Defenders

No defender has created more chances than Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) over the last four matches while Crystal Palace have conceded more shots in the box than any other side in the same period. Meanwhile, the Eagles have scored the fewest goals at home this season, potentially setting Azpilicueta up for a double-figure haul at Selhurst Park.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) is our choice from the Manchester United defence as they hope to right the wrongs of conceding twice against Bournemouth. Aston Villa have lacked too attacking threat since they made the switch to a more conservative defence, while United have clean sheets in six of their last nine matches. Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka has found some creativity recently, denied a third assist in as many matches by the offside flag in Gameweek 33+.

Craig Dawson (£4.8m) has registered the joint-most shots in the box of any defender over the last four matches and also tops this chart among all Watford players, including the attacking midfielders and forwards. That gives him the advantage against a Norwich side who still have not scored since the Premier League restarted.

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Liverpool may have struggled in their last two matches, but there were some glimmers of hope in the second half against Aston Villa. We’ve gone with the Egyptian as he tops the charts for shots on target and chances created among his colleagues over the last four.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) has delivered attacking returns in every match he has started since Gameweek 30+. In such outings, he has produced three goals, two assists, two double-digit hauls and an average of 12 points per game. Considering the rest he had at the weekend, the Belgian looks ready to start against a Newcastle side that could not keep clean sheets against Aston Villa, Bournemouth and West Ham.

Son Heung-min (£9.8m) forms part of our Spurs double-up against a woefully out-of-form Bournemouth defence. The Cherries have conceded more goals than any other side since the Premier League restarted (12), while Son was the more dangerous Spurs asset in their win over Everton.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) has been on fire recently. Even handing a penalty to Marcus Rashford against Bournemouth, the Portuguese international was still able to make use of his direct free-kick and creativity abilities to score and assist twice. Since the Premier League came back, Fernandes has averaged 10.5 points per Gameweek, more than any of his colleagues. That’s why we have him down as the most likely Manchester United player to breach Aston Villa’s improved defence.

Phil Foden (£5.4m) also gets to face that brittle Newcastle defence in Gameweek 34+, the Englishman equally as dangerous as De Bruyne in recent times. He has returned points in every home game since the restart, racking up four goals, an assist, two double-digit hauls and 34 points.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£11.0m) may have put on a sub-par display against Everton, but that Bournemouth defence is too good an opportunity to turn down. Despite appearances, Kane has still been afforded the second-highest number of big chances since the Premier League came back. If the Cherries continue in their current form on Thursday night, he could be handed even more than usual.

Mason Greenwood (£4.6m) has quickly become an auto-include budget option for Fantasy managers. He has started the last three matches in a row, impressing in all of them. With his place in the side finally locked down, Greenwood’s two double-digit hauls in as many outings are enough to warrant inclusion even against Villa’s improved back-line.

Substitutes

Ben Foster (£4.9m) is an alternative route into the Watford defence as they prepare to host a toothless Norwich side.

Joe Gomez (£5.3m) is still a budget-friendly route into Liverpool’s defence that got back on track with a clean sheet against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Eric Garcia (£4.5m) is a cheap route into the Manchester City defence who could repay those who take a punt on Pep Roulette midweek. The Citizens have conceded the joint-fewest number of goals in home matches this season (12).

But Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) also offers potential even against Manchester City. Since the Premier League came back, he has received more big chances than any other player, registering a goal or an assist in each of his last three outings.

