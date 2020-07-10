445
  1. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Best goal keeper for the rest of the season at 5.3m or less (not DDG)?

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Pope

    2. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      There's a hot topic on this

      1. Champions united
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Link PLZZ

        1. Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/10/learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-19-20-gameweek-33-and-34/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22067235

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Pope

  2. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Saka + DCL to Pulsic + Giroud for -4 or just Saka to Pulsic for free?

    1. Cojiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      just puli for now, can wait for other move for Norwich next week

  3. BrutalLogiC
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    will Pope outscore Sterling this season?:)

  4. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Sounds like Foden will be benched.

    1. SAY MY NAME
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      and then come on for 30 mins and get 20 points thankfully 🙂

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Sounds like from where - 'source' check

    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      source?

    4. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Source?

  5. Cojiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bottomed. Got a few options with my team, really unsure what to do. Which option do you like? (Have 3 united, 1 city, 2 liv, 2 spurs, 1 che, 0 Lei among others).

    A) Son+ Jimmy> Willian + Vardy

    B) Son + DDG > Ederson + Martial

    C) DDG + Son + Jimmy > Fabianski + Martial + Vardy

    1. ludaslol
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      B

      1. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Agree B

    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A

    3. Cojiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Thanks all

  6. AC Yew
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Doherty Stevens
    Salah Bruno Mahrez KDB Foden
    Jimenez Greenwood
    Leno Taylor Egan Nketiah

    1FT 0.6 ITB

    Not really happy with my team any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Sod it, Salah is in, fancy him to outscore most players in 30 minutes against Burnley.

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      i enjoyed that

    2. SAY MY NAME
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      i bought him, even if he's benched i thought i might aswell have him for the last few games

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Who'd you sell for how many points?

        1. SAY MY NAME
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          son, for free

    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Burnley are decent at the back

      Better than Brighton in any case

      1. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I would have thought the same, but the stats for the last four games suggest the opposite.

    4. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Or the first 60 ...

  8. Mané money
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Play:

    A) Foden - bha
    B) Ings - mun

    ?

    1. Gooner97
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      B no brainer

  9. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Would you FH in GW36 to get the following players (IE who i don't currently have):

    Willian
    Pulisic
    Azpi
    2 Man City midfielders (dependent on Sat's line up)
    Ederson
    Ings
    Greenwood
    AWB
    Digne
    Vardy

    1. Dash4
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yes, I’m doing similar.

  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Double up with Doherty and Saïss or hedge bets and play Fernandez and bench Saïss folks???

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I think Watford need some results and Everton are in poor form and crap away from Goodison Park.

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        That’s enough for me mate!! Il stick with the wolves double!! Cheers

  11. New Article Posted
    Gregor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Scout Picks:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/10/scout-picks-in-3-5-2-formation-for-gameweek-35/

  12. Kroos-Control
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Who would you guys Start.. 2 out of 3

    Jimenez - Vardy - Greenwood

    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Bench Jimi.

  13. Mr. Chimes
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Who sits

    Ings
    Greenwood
    Jiminez

  14. FPL ElasticO
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Are these transfers worth doing for free, keep in mind to use BB GW 36??

    Jimenez & DCL >>> Vardy & Ings

  15. Trophé Mourinho
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Views on Rashford? Under-performing by our expectations, massively over-priced compared to Greenwood and I epxect many will be switching.
    Will Rash still come good? Surely he does

    I mena if we all had the chocie now, the 99% of us would pick Greenwood for certain, thats clear

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      He did this last season too - went really cold at towards the end when he was 100% template. quite capable of serial blanks.

      Confidence shot? He missed a couple of sitters when Martial got his hattie and hasn't looked good since imo

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        cant help but think its his week, each week...

    2. thomashl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I’m contemplating this exact question.

      Could’ve had a double digit haul AGAIN last night (Pogba was offside when he netted + AWB missed a sitter), so sooner or later it will come. I’m just very knee-jerky over here, wanting to do Rash Jimi -> Greenwood Vardy (-4), but it could explode in my face...

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Unlucky he didnt get the pen either, next pen i bet he gets it. He said the other day that they decide there and then who takes the pen, its never set in stone. Im sure he will take the next pen for confidence

        1. thomashl
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Aha! Cool. I think you might’ve talked me out of doing the hit...

          1. Trophé Mourinho
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            well tbh I dont think those moves are bad haha, just because Vardy is a bit exciitng and Green doing well. Rash is the under-dog, and Jimi been disappointing

            1. thomashl
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Haha, thanks. Yeah, Jimi really triggers me at this point.

              Haven’t seen any Wolves matches lately - how’s their performance been?

      2. Owenuk
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I was going to do jimi to Vardy and rashford to greenwood. As am thinking the same I may sack off Man U defence and do jimi for greenwood. That way I don’t cry when rashford scores!

        1. thomashl
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Haha, nice!

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I even considered capping Rash. He was unlucky not to haul last week.

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Same, I know one week he is going to bang, I feel it

  16. Right In The Stanchion
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I just brought in Cresswell. Wish me luck...

  17. thomashl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Leicester fans:

    How did the team looks last game? Is it likely that they will destroy Bournemouth?

    Read that they only fought back v Arsenal after the red card...

  18. Reinhold
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    If you were trailing 70 points against an opponent with both Bruno and KDB in his team, who would you captain?

    A) Bruno
    B) Kdb
    C) Sterling
    D) Vardy

    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      D

