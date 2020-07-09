832
832 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dezille
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on my moves please? 2 FTs, 0.0 ITB

    Pope
    TAA AWB Doherty (Kiko, Simpson)
    Salah KDB Mahrez Bruno (Guendouzi)
    Rashford Jimenez DCL

    A) Guendouzi, Rashford > Pulisic/Foden, Greenwood
    B) DCL, Rashford > Greenwood, Vardy
    C) Guendouzi, DCL > Connolly, Foden
    D) Mahrez, Guendouzi > Foden, Pulisic (would have to be done tonight)
    E) Mahrez, Rashford > Sterling, Greenwood

    Greenwood is absolutely killing me, and Martial too, oh and DCL. How has Rashford not returned tonight? AWB is also very unfortunate last 2 GWs. I think Foden matches Mahrez for returns, so my gut would probably be D. Foden 60 mins, Mahrez 75 last game, doesn't really help us to guess lineup. Not convinced by Vardy/Leicester and I dislike spending on premium forwards, especially at a time when there is so much value in midfield. Haven't decided when to FH yet, probably keep it simple and go GW38. Help me out!

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think B

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      B and E look tasty!!

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B or E

      Open Controls
      1. dezille
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks all. People really liking Vardy all of a sudden!

        Open Controls
    4. ted mcsheenery
      • 9 Years
      just now

      fwiw A with Puli , I'm keeping Mahrez for now..
      I reckon a strong bench is no bad thing in the run-in, so get rid of Gwen...

      Open Controls
  2. southcoastbeast
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 mins ago

    I have 2fts would anyone make the switch from wan-bissaka to Greenwood to triple up on united attack ?

    Pope
    Taa | doc | wan-b
    Bruno | martial | mahrez| kdb |salah
    Dcl | jimmy

    ( Button nketiah lamptey simpson)

    Open Controls
    1. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      WanB > Digne
      DCL > Greenwood
      Jimmy > Vardy

      Good luck

      Open Controls
      1. southcoastbeast
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Looks good but .3 to sort, ings looks good over vardy surely ?

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      absolutely triple up on Man u attackers

      Open Controls
  3. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Henderson
    TAA AWB Saiss
    Salah KDB Fernandes Mahrez Foden
    Greenwood Vardy

    Pope Lascelles Connolly Lundstram

    0FT, 3.2 itb

    Any changes needed here please ? or GtG ?

    Open Controls
    1. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lacking Pulisic/Willian

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Can't have 'em all

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Mahrez/ Foden can easily match or better Puli/Willian score. Problem is Pep roulette. GTG

        Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      GTG

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone fan of Foden to Antonio move?

    Open Controls
    1. the snazzy viking
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      nope, Foden should start against Brighton who are on the beach

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        U reckon?

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          If he doesnt start, hoping for start vs BOU and 110 min of him vs those two is decent

          Open Controls
    2. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      No, Foden working alongside quality players and OK fluffed 2 opportunities yesterday but will get plenty opportunities

      Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers everyone

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      nope

      Open Controls
  5. Viper
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    B. DCL & Rashford -> Vardy & Greenwood (-4)

    Which way to go?.

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. Jimenez - > Vardy

      😳

      Open Controls
      1. Dele
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A , Vardy(c)?

        Open Controls
    2. Kasper the ghost keeper
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      How come you think yer man "will surely captain Fernandes". Mane an enticing option

      Open Controls
      1. Kasper the ghost keeper
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sorry A I meant

        Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    G2G? Would you bb this or save it?

    Fabianski
    TAA Boly Aurier
    Salah Sterling(c) Fernandes Martial Pulisic
    Ings Greenwood

    McCarthy Jiminez Fernandez Lascelles

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      GTG save it

      Open Controls
  7. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    What do here?
    0.2ITB 1FT
    DDG (Martin)
    TAA Doherty Aurier (Kiko Simpson)
    Salah KDB Martial Fernandes Foden*
    Kane* Jimenez* (Connolly)

    kane > vardy the obvious move
    kane, foden, ddg to greenwood, sterling(c), patricio kinda tempting tho but just reading it i can tell its not worth. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Kane loves scoring against Arsenal says this Arsenal fan but I'd like Vardy this week.

      In general both TOT and LEI are a little underwhelming going forward however.

      Open Controls
  8. tielleman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Rashford Son > Martial Vardy with 2 ft?

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Selling Rashford feels like such a trap.

      He's returned in all but 2 games at OT this season.

      Open Controls
    3. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Possibly yep. Considering similar. I can't decide if Greenwood or Martial is more necessary

      Open Controls
  9. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anybody know when Maddison is back? Feel like he could help boost Vardy's potential.

    Open Controls
    1. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Well he scored 3 in two without him......

      Open Controls
      1. Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        True. But from what I've seen of Leicester lately they have looked short of creativity. Someone like Maddison could suit in a game vs Bournemouth side scrapping for survival.

        Open Controls
        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yep could possibly. I think he will be out for a couple of weeks with his hip injury as he’s had injections in the past and you don’t want to mess too much with the hip

          Open Controls
  10. ...al
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    So it looks like 3 United guys is a must, who's your guys? Full on attack with Bruno/Martial/Greenwood? or Mixed bag of Maguire/Wan B/Bruno/Greenwood?

    If you had to pick one, Martial or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Stuck with DDG alongside Fernandes and Martial, would prefer AWB or greenwood but not feeling the hits for surgery.

      Martial over Greenwood tho 100%

      Open Controls
      1. ...al
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yea surgery is no fun, especially if it's a keeper slot! I've Maguire over Awb and it cost a few points but not too much can be done now.

        Vardy Martial in for Rashford and Son might be my moves this week I reckon Greenwood will be over 5 by the next time I'll have a shot at getting him

        Open Controls
        1. Tempestic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeh looks good. ik i'm not gonna be getting greenwood sadly

          Open Controls
    2. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I went with 2 in attack / 1 in def on my WC in 31 and felt I got that one wrong.

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I feel like if u got AWB in defence u doing okay. Maguire or DDG not the ones tho

        Open Controls
        1. L S P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          yeah - DDG here. 🙁

          Which really cheeses me since normally you're HAPPY if your GK keeps a CS in 3 of 4 games since bringing them in...

          Open Controls
      2. ...al
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, the very same. Made sense before United went on this magic scoring spree

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Martial, Bruno and Greenwood. Martial over Greenwood

      Open Controls
  11. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Patricio (EVE)
    TAA (BUR), Aurier (ARS), Doherty (EVE)
    Salah (BUR), KDB (bha), Fernandes (SOU), Mahrez (bha), Pulisic (shu)
    Jiménez (EVE), Greenwood (SOU)

    Good to go? Can I save my ft?

    Open Controls
  12. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    I think a red arrow of about 600 spaces despite owning Fernandes. Clearly too many had him captained and every point he earned was a negative score for me. Still in the Top 100K. Had hoped to be near 50K today.

    GW35+
    Ederson (Henderson)
    Egan, ElMo, Fredericks (Aurier, Simpson)
    Mahrez, KdB, Bruno, Mané (C) (Saka)
    Rashford, Greenwood, Auba

    Open Controls
  13. dakotaz
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    WanB + Mahrez/Pulisic -> Bruno + Digne worth -8? Currently 6p behind ML leader who's had cap on Bruno since forever.

    Open Controls
  14. rjcv177
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Right bench?

    Krul
    Taa, doh, mendy
    Kdb, brunoC, mahrez, willian
    Vardy, rashf, greenw

    Pope, aurier, sarr, taylor

    Open Controls
  15. Garam MOSALAH
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    2 FTS

    A) Son Rashford > Martial Vardy
    B) Son Rashford Jiménez > Salah Vardy Greenwood (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Keyser
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I am on A myself, but already have Salah... Still probably A for me

      Open Controls
  16. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kane to Vardy done. Mr Harold Kane will never be in my team again. NEVER!!

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I thought people were exaggerating or being tongue in cheek about him being DM, but saw a bit of the game today and his heatmap afterwards. It's crazy! Don't know if Kane is taking it on his own initiative or if it's Mou tactics. Spurs just look awful all round.

      Open Controls
      1. yer old da
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Could not agree with both of these posts more.

        Open Controls
  17. Keyser
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    DDG Button
    TAA Doh Aurier Lascelles Robinson
    Salah KDB Mahrez Bruno Foden
    DCL Greenwood Jimi

    1 FT and 0.0 ITB

    DCL > Iheanacho?
    Mahrez > Willian/Puli?
    Doh & Jimi > Saiss/Cresswell & Vardy? (-4)

    Any other suggestions? Appreciate any feedback offered.

    Open Controls
    1. ewangri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Like the look of C, but I think DCL needs to go

      Open Controls
  18. Hits from the Bong
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Son+AWB to Martial+Taylor for a hit?

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Fernandez
    Salah KDB Bruno Martial
    Jimenez Ings Greenwood

    Martin Foden Taylor Simpson

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yess

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks, what about Jimi to Vardy for another hit?

        Open Controls
  19. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    GTG or changes needed?

    Allison
    Trent Doherty Justin
    KDB (B)runo Tony Willian
    Rashy Vardy Jimenez

    McCarthy, Foden,Lascelles,C.Taylor.

    Open Controls
  20. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Bruno or Vardy (c)?

    Open Controls
    1. ewangri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tough to go against Bruno, but Vardy could do really well. Coin toss!

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Vardy , but going Sterling myself

      Open Controls
  21. ewangri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Probably been asked a million times tonight but a front 7 of:

    Mane Fernandes Martial KDB Sterling
    Greenwood Vardy

    Then:
    Vardy>Jesus GW36

    Jesus>Ings GW37

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
  22. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kanes been posting decent stats since the restard. Ik spurs were absolutely shocking today but maybe worth holding for Arsenal and Newcastle? He does love a good london derby. ik hes not good value but not rly looking for value at this point, just need any points i can get from the forwards!

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      O.O

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        in a nut shell. does he score more points than Jimenez over the next 2?

        Open Controls
    2. yer old da
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He loved a London derby when Spurs were half decent. Devoid of any attacking prowess under the dinosaur Mourinho. Shipping for Vardy and it’s one of my easiest decisions of the season.

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Keep him. I just transfered him out. Last GW I transfered Salah out.

      Open Controls
  23. yer old da
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Can anyone beat my bench total of 1? First XI all started so they stayed there - love it.

    Open Controls
  24. tielleman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    A. Rashford Son > Vardy Martial
    B. Connolly Son > Vardy Guendouzi?

    Open Controls
  25. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    From bad Post Match Interview it really seems that there is going after that golden Boot hard..
    Heino Burnley have not considered a lot of goals but they are safe as opposed to Bournemouth end Southampton displaying decent too.

    I think armband has to be Salahs

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Fernandes
      Vardy

      the other candidates

      Open Controls
  26. Mattious8
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Pope
    TAA, Doh, Jonny, Rob, Lasc
    KDB, Ster, Fern, Mart, Guendozi
    DCL, Jim,Rash

    1.3 in bank

    C---Fernandes

    In first, up 10 points, 40 team league.

    1 free transfer, triple C and free hit left

    A) Transfer out Pope---Ederson
    B) Transfer out Ster---Salah or Mane
    C) Transfer out Rash or Jim----Vardy---if Rash get Greenwood next week or do free hit
    D) Do nothing

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.