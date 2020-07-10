425
  1. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Pope, Stek
    TAA, Doherty, Saiss, Lascelles, Robinsion
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Pulisic, Foden
    Jimenez, Rashford Greenwood

    0.8 ITB and 2 FTS

    Unsure what to do so may go:
    Pope > Patricio
    &
    Saiss > Soyunca

    Worth it or try fiddle elsewhere?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not worth ft on def at this point in the season.

      1. AJ24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        What else to do then..

    2. DAVESAVES
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jimenez > Vardy
      Doherty > someone

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Any other United fans just embarrassed by Bruno's antics?

    Wonderful footballer and was given benefit of the doubt vs spurrs but twice in 3 weeks is very fishy. Wish he'd sort this out asap

  3. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any ideas what to do here?

    Foster
    TAA, AWB, Doherty
    Salah, Fernandes, Pulisic, KDB, Martial
    DCL, Jimenez

    Subs: Button, Nketiah, Lascelles, 3.9 --- 1 FT, 0.2 ITB

    A) Save FT
    B) AWB and DCL -> VvD and Greenwood (-4)
    C) Something else, what?

  4. The Senate
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Where do you find 0.5 in this FH team?
    Ederson to Schmeichel?
    Downgrade Justin and play Masina?

    Ederson/3.9
    Robertson Azpilicueta Justin
    Mane Sterling Bruno Martial Pulisic
    Vardy Greenwood
    (Masina Connolly 3.9)

  5. Fergymac
    11 mins ago

    Help! What's a more pressing transfer - Mane to Salah or Jimi to Vardy

    1. Soto Ayam
      6 mins ago

      J to v

    2. roflmaofc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jimi to Vardy. Salah will be benched this weekend.

      1. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Why are people so confident that Salah gets rested this GW ?? He didnt play GW30+ and LFC games have been separated by more than 4 days on average and Salah chasing Golden Boot, and LFC have nothing to chase ??

    3. JBG
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      J to V

      Open Controls
    11 mins ago

    Which do you fancy

    A) son (ARS) to Kdb or sterling (bri) for a -4 hit
    B) play son
    C) bench son, play ings (man)

    C, no?

    Many thanks

  7. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Golden boot race, predict final goals for - current goals shown

    Vardy 22
    Auba 20
    Ings 19
    Salah 19

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I reckon they will finish on

      Vardy 26
      Auba 24
      Ings 23
      Salah 22

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Salah to score less goals than vardy and Auba in the final 4 weeks sounds like something a non salah owner would say

    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Vardy 24
      Salah 22
      Auba 22
      Ings 21

    3. tique
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Vardy 25
      Salah 23
      Auba 23
      Ings 21

    4. Tinkermania
      just now

      Reckon Salah could have a hattie and a brace somewhere in the next 4.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Vardy 25
      Salah 23
      Auba 22
      Ings 21

  8. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    How do i squeeze Pulisic/Willian into this Team? or should I go for Azpi for next GW (Norwich at home)? Should I stay away from Giroud? Was looking at Ings next week. Was going to save FT this week regardless.

    Ederson
    TAA, Digne, Egan
    Salah, KDB, Sterling, Fernandes, Martial
    Jimenez, Greenwood

    (McCarthy, Lascelles, Basham, Nketiah)

    Cheers

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Avoid Chelsea defence - Martial to Willian/Pulisic may be your only possibility

      1. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta. Yeah it would probably be Martial and Jimenez -> Pulisic and Ings next week. But not keen on dropping Martial!

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Quite like that move if free next GW

  9. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Son and DCL

    To

    Vardy and Antonio

    Worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yup - look good even with the hit

  10. Hryszko
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Made a couple of FT's to get in Vardy, thoughts on this?

    DDG

    Aurier - Trent - Holgate

    Salah - Bruno (c) - Pulisic - KDB

    Ings - Vardy - Rashford

    Subs: Henderson, Saiss, Fernandez & Hayden.

    Play Saiss over Holgate?

    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Holegate injures?

      1. Hryszko
        • 2 Years
        just now

        yeah i got Saiss in currently, unsure on Holgate?

    2. thomashl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I hate it because I love it

  11. Oh Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start Soyuncu or Boly this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Soy

  12. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    I have a battle in my money mini League. 50 points or so down.

    Do have my free hit left though. Any suggestions? Problem is our teams are very similar so Captain choice is crucial.

    He's nailing it and inside top 1k so don't know if there's much more I can do

    1. thomashl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have the exact same situation (see below) - only he has all the players I’m dying to get in (Vardy, Greenwood).

      Don’t feel like gambling with the captaincy, and hard to find interesting differentials...

    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Play your FH last GW, we might get a lot of leaked lineups before kickoff.

    3. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't give in.

      Free hit in my view most valuable on last game and Man City team news.

      Arsenal attack and West Ham line up too for gw38.

      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Disagree. Fh more valuable in 36. Get 3 chelsea and they are automatically gone for gw 37 against pool

        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I don't agree.

          Reliable team sheet news for Man City final game more valuable.

          Also massive rotation risk for Man City midweek.

          You know the Cup is the priority?

        2. JohnRoss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          What about the fa cup?

    4. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys. Torn between hunting him down with a differential and protecting my overall rank....

  13. thomashl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Hold
    B) Rash -> Greenwood
    C) Rash Jimi -> Greenwood Vardy(c)

    Patricio
    TAA Doherty Maguire
    Salah KdB Pulisic Bruno Foden
    Rash Jimi
    (Button - Kiko Nketiah Lascelles) 0.8itb 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Krispy Kreme
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      C - Vardy hat trick incoming

    2. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

    3. linkafu
      3 mins ago

      A

    4. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

  14. Fernando Torres
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sterling hatty this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Possible then benched midweek and rested for FA Cup semi final away at Arsenal next Saturday night.

  15. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    I’ve chased my ML leader down from a 60 point lead to 5.

    This weeks transfer could make or break the ML. I plan to FH in gw 36

    Options are:

    A. Keep jimi home to Everton

    B switch jimi for Ings away to Man U

    C switch jimi to Vardy and Doherty to Justin 4 point hit.

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm leaning towards A. Save transfer even?

      Free hit gw38.

      See above.

    2. linkafu
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I must admit the Vardy more is the one I’m attracted to

  16. Ed
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Play Jiménez and save FT
    Or
    B) DCL > Vardy/Jesus and bench Jiménez

  17. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mane or Sterling this week?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      3 mins ago

      Mane, you know it.

    2. HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You mean capt or? If not i have both too. Capt on sterling

  18. linkafu
    5 mins ago

    Team is: No FT 0.9 itb

    Ederson
    Saiss Maguire Aurier
    Bruno Sterling KdB Pulisic
    Vardy Greenwood Jiminez

    Button Traoré Lascelles Holgate

    Looks good? Or something worth a hit?

  19. gomez123
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Jimmy & Doherty to Vardy & Saiss/Boly for free Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes with Saiss

  20. finnish92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Jimenez to Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

  21. Viper
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Jimenez -> Vardy

    B. Rashford & DCL -> Greenwood & Vardy (-4)

    1. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. linkafu
      2 mins ago

      A

    3. Fast Eddie Felson
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me that golden boot surely has to be a factor

  22. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is TAA worth downgrading to a 5.2m defender if it means getting Mane and Sterling this week?

    Open Controls
    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      If I had the balls id ditch Taa. But he could haul anytime

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      just now

      TAA 195 points

      Sterling 157 points

      Take your pick

  23. HUATSHOOTER
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is kdb a must against brighton?

    Or mahrez/dsilva better?

  24. Fast Eddie Felson
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son to Antonio Y or N

    would be for a hit though

    first to 5 please

  25. More_Goals
    1 min ago

    VAR admitting to 3 incorrect penalty decisions - HAHAHA!! What a joke.

    So Kane might have had 9 points after a penalty goal AND Bruno minus 5 and minus more if captained and bonus.... 20 points swing in this circumstance.

    It truly is a game of luck at times 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. _sidney_will
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      VAR isn’t the problem, it’s the incompetence of those in charge of it.

    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Luck does play a huge role In FPL, imo.

  26. _sidney_will
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Please help?

    A) Salah & Son to Sterling & Mahrez (2FT’s) then Nketiah to Ings next GW

    B) Son & Doherty to Sterling & Jonny (2FT’s) then Salah & Nketiah to Mahrez & Ings (-4)

  27. Kno
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Bruno or raz for the big C? Leading my ML by 40ish points, feel like bruno is the safer choice

