Scout Notes July 9

Vintage Salah performance asks tough questions of FPL managers

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

  • Goals: Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) | Mohamed Salah x2 (£12.5m), Jordan Henderson (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) | Naby Keïta (£5.8m), Salah, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m)
  • Bonus Points: Salah x3, Henderson x2, Robertson x1

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) was the star of the show as Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Brighton on Wednesday evening.

In a performance much more like what we have come to expect from the Reds, the Egyptian scored twice, added a ninth assist of the campaign and took all three bonus points for an 18-point haul.

It means that, since the beginning of Project Restart, Salah has delivered in all but one of his outings, the Gameweek 32+ trip to Manchester City, and even then he struck the post in the first half.

Across his four post-lockdown appearances, Salah now has two double-digit hauls and averages 9.3 points per game.

Such impressive statistics, combined with a scintillating “classic” Salah performance at Brighton, in which he was a penalty-box-shot-machine and creator in equal measure, is sure to ask Fantasy managers some difficult questions between now and the end of the season.

Even though it’s Burnley up next, is he an essential player to own and should he be in the captaincy conversation more often? There will be many who answer yes to both of those, especially with Sadio Mané (£12.4m) reduced to a 29-minute, yellow-carded cameo in Gameweek 34+, and the Golden Boot still on the line.

“(Salah) is a striker, how can [scoring] not be a motivation for him? That’s clear. In the last two years he won the Golden Boot – last year he shared it with Sadio and Aubameyang. It’s always important, it’s important for Sadio. In the end, you only can score goals when you perform well and he did that tonight, so that was really good.” – Jurgen Klopp

It must be said that there was an element of fortune about Liverpool’s opening goals at Brighton, without wanting to take too much credit away from the Reds.

Salah netted his opener after Davy Pröpper (£4.8m) dawdled in possession in his defensive third, allowing Naby Keïta (£5.8m) to nip in and set up the Egyptian for the goal.

Then, in the eighth minute, Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) pressed Adam Webster (£4.4m) on his way out of defence, Keïta intercepted the pass to Pröpper. The loose ball fell to Roberto Firmino‘s (£9.4m) feet, whose pass to Salah was cutback to Henderson to rifle home a screamer.

Both of these efforts were a result of Brighton trying to play intricate passes out from the back against a Liverpool side famed for Jurgen Klopp’s ‘gegenpressen’. The chances of Burnley trying this at Anfield do seem slim, although Arsenal (away) and Chelsea (home) might be more susceptible to Liverpool’s ruthless ability to win the ball in dangerous areas in Gameweeks 36+ and 37+ respectively.

But even after Brighton tried to take fewer risks at the back, Salah was still able to pose a considerable threat in his busiest display since the Premier League returned.

In the 53rd minute, he managed to get around the back of Dan Burn (£4.5m) and into a one-on-one with Mat Ryan (£4.7m). His cute finish nearly crept over the line before the Brighton goalkeeper managed to scramble it away.

Shortly afterwards, the Egyptian was tearing into space behind the defence again, this time teeing up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.1m) for a blocked shot.

Salah got his second of the game with a clever glanced header at the near post from an Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) corner in the 75th minute, going close to a hat-trick during stoppage time. His quick feet enabled him to get to Ryan’s spillage first, his flicked effort clawed over the bar.

The contribution of Robertson was particularly noteworthy, considering that he only played 45 minutes of the 3-1 win. It was him, not Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), who made way for Neco Williams‘ (£4.0m) first-ever Premier League start, but a yellow card for the youngster saw Klopp bring on the more experienced full-back at the interval.

After a spell of Brighton pressure in the second half, Robertson was a great outlet for Liverpool, arguably more so than Alexander-Arnold who had a relatively quiet game by his standards.

Generally speaking, Liverpool’s defence does continue to operate at a level much lower than Fantasy managers witnessed earlier in the campaign. They are likely to be without Henderson operating in front of them for Gameweek 35+ too.

“I don’t know [how serious Henderson’s injury is], I don’t know, honestly. I didn’t see the situation back on the pitch, but I know that it will not be nothing, probably. That’s how it is, but we have to wait. I cannot say more.” – Jurgen Klopp

At the expense of stability in their own box, Brighton did cause Liverpool real problems on Wednesday night, their front-three combining in much the same way as we have come to expect from Klopp’s forwards.

Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) was by far the chief threat for Brighton again, adding his second goal in as many games and going close to more than that throughout the evening.

Neal Maupay (£5.7m) found Pascal Groß (£6.2m) in space inside the box during the 18th minute. The German pulled the ball back for Trossard to see his lashed effort blocked by Williams.

The Belgian then used his scintillating pace to spark a dangerous counter-attack in the 27th minute, getting past Joe Gomez (£5.3m), who committed too early. He then crossed back to the centre of the box from the dead-ball line, where Maupay latched onto the ball and forced a smart reaction save from Alisson (£6.2m).

Trossard had another go himself in the 35th minute. This time he was slid in by Maupay, drifting into a central position under pressure from Alexander-Arnold, unleashing another blocked effort.

It was on the stroke of half-time that Trossard finally found the breakthrough, firing home a Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) cross with aplomb.

As an aside, this was a fourth successive start at right-back for the former Chelsea man, an impressive achievement under such a tinker-man as Potter.

Trossard’s last chance came in the 84th minute, Pröpper’s chipped through ball finding him in space behind the Liverpool defence, although he could only hook it over the bar, perhaps unaware of quite how much time he had available to him.

“Brighton were really good. They played really good football, took some risks in the formation. Some of them were really threatening counter-attacks so we had to block twice in the box. In the end, we conceded a goal. I said to my boys at half-time, ‘It is a good game [for] both sides, but they deserved their goal’ and in the end, we had to adjust a few things and make a few things better.” – Jurgen Klopp

However, it is perhaps difficult for Fantasy managers to get too excited about the Trossard and his attacking colleagues, apart from those chasing extreme differentials.

That’s because Graham Potter is famed for rotating even his best players, tailoring Brighton’s line-ups to their opponents more than anything else.

Also, they host Manchester City in Gameweek 35+ which may prove to be a tough test. 

Perhaps then, the period to target Seagulls is from Gameweek 36+ onwards when they face Southampton (away), Newcastle (home) and Burnley (away) between then and the end of the season.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey; D Stephens, Pröpper (Bissouma 71′); Trossard, Mac Allister (Mooy 71′), Groß (Connolly 71′); Maupay.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; N Williams (Robertson 46′), van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, J Henderson (Milner 80′), Keïta (Fabinho 61′); Oxlade-Chamberlain (Mané 61′), Firmino (Minamino 87′), Salah.

  1. BERGKOP
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anyone with WC/BB have a plan?

    a) WC 35, BB36
    b) WC 37, BB38

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      WC 36, BB 37.

      I'm planning a 37BB right now. Would rather do it then than 38 where teams just go all out and most of your bench is gonna be cheap defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Great thinking. Will look at some options. Appreciate it.

        Open Controls
      2. Beavis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not worried about FA cup games?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nope. You rest before the game not after.

          Open Controls
  2. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Who is everyone captaining?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Vardy or Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. InSaneMan-e
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This will be my C and Vc

        Open Controls
      2. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Me too unsure who though

        Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bruno, Martial, Vardy or Kane probably

      Open Controls
      1. InSaneMan-e
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Have Kane but was going to ditch. Considering C vs Arsenal? I guess he does like playing against them

        Open Controls
        1. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Only if I've got the balls! Probably won't but not excluding him.

          Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      if i stick with my current team, Fernandes.

      but i want 1 of Vardy/Mane/Sterling to captain.

      The ones i want the most (mane/sterling) mean losing Salah. Feels so wrong, but think it could massively pay off as a one week gamble.

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        For this week only it could definitely pay off

        Open Controls
    4. BERGKOP
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mane.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        are you making to transfer to get him?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Nope. He owes me. Picked him over Salah and now I'm 18 points in the hole. Need him to make some of it back.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 2 Years
            just now

            think it could net out over the 2 weeks, i'd love to have him this week, looks sharp.

            Open Controls
    6. fr3d
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    7. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Vardy prob if I bring him in

      Open Controls
    8. Beavis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    9. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Tony

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Good choice 😉

        Open Controls
    10. FOO FIGHTER
        9 mins ago

        Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          No fear of him being benched?

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              just now

              That is what has been said every GW since the restart. GW30 he did not feature because not fully fit. Why would Klopp rest his most deadly weapon and for whom? Origi?

              Open Controls
      • Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Also..very early but how does this look?

        GW 36 Jimenez ➡️ Ings ( free)
        GW 37 Vardy, Doherty ➡️ Auba,Holgate (-4)
        GW 38 Martial 🙁 , Willian ➡️ Salah, 4.2 -(4)

        Open Controls
      • in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Which one? 🙂

        A) Keep Salah
        B) Salah -> Mane
        C) Salah -> Sterling

        Open Controls
        1. InSaneMan-e
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Mane at home with a rested Salah could be gold. If no other transfers needed between B and C. Personally would lean to B

          Open Controls
        2. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Keep

          Open Controls
        4. BERGKOP
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        5. George Agdgdgwngo
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Keep salah

          Open Controls
        6. Dele
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        7. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        8. FOO FIGHTER
            6 mins ago

            Keep Salah and enjoy the golden boot race as well as him ending overall top points scorer at the end again 🙂

            Open Controls
          • in sane in de bruyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thanks all! A it is (for now)!

            Open Controls
        9. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Afternoon all

          Best use of my 2FT?

          A) Jimi, Doherty > Vardy, Saiss/ Soy
          B) Jimi, TAA > Vardy, Azpi/ Digne
          C) Jimi, Mahrez > Vardy, Antonio
          D) Something else

          2FT 0.4itb
          Pope
          TAA*, Doherty*, Kiko
          Salah, KDB, Mahrez*, Bruno, Pulisic
          Rash, Greenwood
          (Martin) (Jimi*, Lascelles, Simpson)

          Yes I know I’m going to have a benching headache but feel like Jamie has to come in!

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        10. Dele
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Kane > Vardy a no brainer after tonight surely?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            not necessarily.

            Leicester have looked as poor as spurs. Kane has a decent record against Arsenal.

            Depends what other transfers you could make.

            Open Controls
          2. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I actually wouldn’t

            Open Controls
          3. InSaneMan-e
            • 6 Years
            just now

            That's my move unless Kane gets a Hatrick

            Open Controls
        11. George Agdgdgwngo
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thoughts on Fh gw 36 or gw 38?

          Current team
          Martinez,
          Taa, Aurier, Doherty
          Mane, kdb, Sterling, foden, Bruno
          Rashford, Greenwood
          Subs button, lascelles, kiko, jimi

          Gw 36 allows 3 chelsea for Norwich, plus they are gone in gw37 when chelsea play Liverpool. Already have 3 city and United.

          Gw 38 allows potential team news. But can I really make a team within a mad 15 minutes?

          Open Controls
          1. InSaneMan-e
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thinking 36 as I have a lack of Chelsea. In 38 I will be taking a hit within those 15 min.

            Open Controls
        12. Manani
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          forward to get for the next 2 GWs?
          gonna ditch Jimenez

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            what max price? who you already got?

            Open Controls
            1. Manani
              • 8 Years
              just now

              already got Ings Greenwood
              max price is 11m. I am ditching Dohetry as well so that free up a fair bit of fund

              Open Controls
          2. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Jesus or Vardy

            Open Controls
          3. FOO FIGHTER
              1 min ago

              I want to get in Ings for GW36, 37 and 38. Could pay off big time...

              Open Controls
            • RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Cardy

              Open Controls
            • ritzyd
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Vardy

              Open Controls
          4. FOO FIGHTER
              6 mins ago

              Who is betting against Salah finishing overall highest points scorer AGAIN in FPL this season?

              Open Controls
              1. InSaneMan-e
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Think he will. KDB rested for Cups

                Open Controls
              2. Skloppy Kops
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Not impossible, knowing that they only have PL to play, and no pressure.

                Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              FWIW, I think Salah starts at the weekend. They might take him off after like 70 minutes but I think he'll definitely start with the Golden Boot race actually on.

              I would be happy to keep Salah if I had him.

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                i don't see him starting personally (Klopp seems to have given Mane and Firmino a rest at a time, feels like it could be Salah's turn), but even if he doesn't he should get 30mins and could still haul.

                just don't think he is a captain choice this week, mane massively is.

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                    just now

                    When has Klopp ever rested a healthy and fit Salah?

                    Open Controls
                2. King Kohli
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Keep but don't captain imo

                  Open Controls
              2. Jimjam
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                McCarthy (Button)
                TAA, Soyuncu, Saiss (O'Connell, Taylor)
                Salah, KDB, Bruno, Martial, Pulisic
                Jimenez, Ings (Connolly)

                2FT, 4.6 in bank

                Chasing in my ML, everyone in front has a combo of Jimenez/Rashford/Greenwood.

                Jimenez & Ings --> Vardy & Jesus as differentials?

                Open Controls
                1. InSaneMan-e
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Dont think Vardy will be a differential next gw tbh

                  Open Controls
                  1. Skloppy Kops
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    No. Many will get him in

                    Open Controls
                  2. Jimjam
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Fair point - still worth the transfer anyway though?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Skloppy Kops
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      ofcourse its worth.
                      considering a -4 myself to get him

                      Open Controls
              3. Skloppy Kops
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                KdB chance of starting next is so slim. More so, he made Pep tremble..lol.

                Considering this, which move ould be best;

                a. KdB + Rashy >> Greenwood + Sterling (-4)

                b. Jimmy + Rashy >> Vardy(c) + Greenwood (-4)

                c. KdB >> Sterling(c)

                Open Controls
                1. Sotamendi84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  c

                  Open Controls
              4. Sotamendi84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                best combo fr next week?

                1) salah greenwood sterling
                2) vardy martial pulisic ?

                Open Controls
                1. Skloppy Kops
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  2

                  Open Controls
              5. royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                What should I do with my team this week

                Pope Ramsdale

                Azpilicueta Egan Fernandez Stevens Boly

                KDB Martial Son Fernandes Foden

                Greenwood Aubameyang Jimenez

                0.4 ITB 1FT

                Any ideas would be welcomed

                Open Controls

