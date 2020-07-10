1188
1,188 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    What to do here:
    1) Upgrade third def?
    2) Sell Rashford and get Utd def?
    3) Maybe Mahrez to Sterling?

    Ederson
    TAA/Doherty/Kiko
    Salah/KDB/Mahrez/Bruno/Pulisic
    Rash/Greenwood

    Martin/Lasc/Holgate/Connolly

    ~3.0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      From this 3

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Connolly > Ings?

      I fancy Sterling, but Trent has to go to have Salah, Sterling, KDB, Willian, Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Ian & Zen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        With Connolly to Ings - who do you bench in the front 8?

        Open Controls
  2. Captain_Shirokov
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    1 free transfer, 1.2m in the bank.

    Patricio
    TAA, Doherty, Kiko
    Mane, KdB, Bruno, Pulisic, Foden
    Rashford, Greenwood

    (Jimenez, Holgate, Lascelles)

    - Jimenez rotting on the bench
    - Double Wolves defence flopping

    Help please!

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Jimenez to Ings or Vardy, if you need downgrade Doh.

      Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Geez how to pick a midfield 5 next week:

    City v BOU
    Chelsea v NOR
    Palace v United

    I want KDB, Sterling, Mahrez, Willian, Puli, Bruno, Martial

    Open Controls
  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Choose cpt:

    A) KdB
    B) Bruno
    C) Vardy

    Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    I am set up as below pre transfer- chasing down 27 point ML lead. Would you go

    A Jimenez to Vardy and captain Bruno- (I suspect leader will use transfers on getting Bruno and Vardy and will captain one of them). Keeping Kane could be a differential but big if.......

    B Kane to Vardy which allows Mahrez to Mane for -4 and then captain Mane (ML leader has Salah so a differential for me)

    C Maguire to Digne and Nketiah to Greenwood (or Kane to Rashford . Against the flow but Rashford will take next penalty if trend continues) for -4

    Martinez
    TAA Maguire Doherty
    KDB Mahrez Foden Bruno Martial
    Kane Jimenez

    Pope Aurier Fernandez Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. AJ24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B if you're chasing

      Open Controls
  6. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Pope, Stek
    TAA, Doherty, Saiss, Lascelles, Robinsion
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Pulisic, Foden
    Jimenez, Rashford Greenwood

    0.8 ITB and 2 FTS

    Unsure what to do so may go:
    Pope > Patricio
    Saiss > Soyunca

    Worth it or try fiddle elsewhere??

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Saiss to Soy

      Open Controls
      1. AJ24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Im going to do both..

        Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Do we think United will get their usual goal spree against Southampton or wil they be a tough nut to crack at the back?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      3 goals

      Open Controls
  8. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Next week:
    A) Vardy to Ings
    B) Jimmy to Ings

    Will have a bench problem If I sell my bencfodder Jimmy. But that’s a good problem to have.

    Patricio Martin
    TAA Doherty Aurier Kiko Holgate
    Sterling Foden KdB Bruno Martial
    Vardy Greenwood Jimmy

    Open Controls
  9. Punk as Fuchs
      40 mins ago

      DCL, Rash and Jimi > G'wood, Ings and Vardy worth a -8? Not having G'wood and Ings when everyone else in my ML has them really screwed me this week, plus Jimi's been blanking and I fancy Vardy against Bournemouth.

      Open Controls
    • AK ⭐
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Manchester City substitution and lineup pattern

      Mahrez vs Newcastle subbed 64' (4th match started in a row)
      Next game vs Liverpool : Benched

      Sterling vs Southampton subbed 58' (4th match in a row)
      Next game vs Newcastle : Benched

      Jesus vs Newcastle subbed 62' (4th match in a row)

      Next game benched?

      Open Controls
    • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Really stuck, what to do here?
      DDG(Button)
      TAA Doherty Aurier (Lascelles)(Simpson)
      KDB Mane Fernandes Foden Mahrez
      Jimenez Rashford (Nketiah)

      1ft, 0.3itb

      Open Controls
    • Rik Waller
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Who scores more in the remaining fixtures? Mane or Salah?

      I'm feeling Mane will start against Burnley and Salah's turn for a rest.

      Open Controls
    • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Really stuck, what to do here?
      DDG(Button)
      TAA Doherty Aurier (Lascelles)(Simpson)
      KDB Mane Fernandes Foden Mahrez
      Jimenez Rashford (Nketiah)

      1ft, 0.3itb

      Rashford to Greenwood?

      Mahrez to Pulisic?

      Open Controls
    • jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      are swear words censored? Post was marked for review!

      Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone have heatmaps of Willian and Pulisic? Which one is playing further up the pitch?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Found em

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.