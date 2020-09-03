1080
Pro Pundits - Tom September 3

Identifying the non-‘big six’ clubs with the best early fixtures in 2020/21

1,080 Comments
One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman (aka avfc82), looks at the favourable fixture runs of clubs outside the ‘big six’.

Though football in the COVID-19 era looks and feels different, home advantage is still a thing.

Yes, there has been a slight drop in home win percentage across Europe’s top leagues but the change is not large and, for most clubs outside of the elite, targeting wins at the location you know best still makes the most sense.

So, with this in mind, what I’ve tried to do in this article is identify the teams outside of the traditional ‘big six’ who have the best runs of consecutive, winnable home matches that we can tap into – the types of games managers will be earmarking for three points.

I’ll then offer my thoughts on the stand-out assets from each of the clubs discussed. You’ll notice that I’ve tried to ensure there are a few reasonable away matches thrown in too and that all of the runs I highlight start no later than Gameweek 6. At this stage, there seems little point looking too far ahead, but if it proves popular, it’s something I might revisit further down the line.

Also, because of the type of fixture runs I’ve focused on, I’ve removed games against last season’s Premier League top eight from my analysis, which is worth remembering when viewing the data.

  1. BNMC
      1 day, 13 hours ago

      Last thing - what is the most you would pay for Havertz in FPL?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        8.5m

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        8

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        8 sounds about right

        Open Controls
      4. Hazardous Matarial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        9

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 11 hours ago

          A definite wait and see at that price.

          Open Controls
      5. Nightrain_
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        ready to pay 8.5 for him but if 8.0, i'm a happy guy

        Open Controls
      6. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        8.5-9

        Open Controls
      7. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 11 hours ago

        I'd love him to be 8.0 but I expect 8.5

        Open Controls
    • davies
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 13 hours ago

      Thoughts on starting with Ferguson?

      I won’t need to play him and will save a potential transfer down the line....

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Mitchell is my pick

        Open Controls
      2. Hazardous Matarial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Ferguson is inj

        Open Controls
        1. davies
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Yes but I don’t need to play him and he’ll be first choice when fit

          Open Controls
          1. Sharkytect
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Any idea when he will be fit?

            Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        No brainer, why pay extra 0.5 for 5th defender

        Open Controls
        1. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          This season a 4.5 could be useful as 5th def for rotation with the other two 4.5s most going with?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            If playing 3 at back, 4 nailed and one deadwood is fine imo. Atleast until WC, we don't really need to rotate.

            Open Controls
            1. PogBruno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              With a 5 or 5.5 mid and Mitrovic, 4 at the back could come in handy too in some GWs

              Open Controls
        2. davies
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          As opposed to going with Mitchell/Johnson etc mate

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Ah ok. He is atleast better than those options.

            Open Controls
      4. ivantys
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          If you're gonna pick a 4m defender and not gonna play him at all, you can try Buur from Wolves there's a small chance he will play in Doherty's position.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 day, 11 hours ago

            I'm starting with Mitchell and intend to switch to Ferguson when he's ready/picked to start. Doesn't have to be immediate as it's for bench duty - just when I have a spare free transfer.

            Open Controls
            1. ivantys
                1 day, 11 hours ago

                Yeah same here but I probably won't even change him even if he's not first choice anymore, I'll just leave him as a dead weight. Or when I use my wild card in week 9 or 10.

                Open Controls
        • TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 13 hours ago

          LMS close to 2400 entries.

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/28/the-last-man-standing-competition-2020-2021/ for more details.

          Open Controls
        • PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 13 hours ago

          If anyone looking to setup a draft league, please share the code and time

          Thank you

          Open Controls
        • GE
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          A) Ziyech and Dier (3-5-2)
          B) Ings and Justin (3-4-3)

          Open Controls
          1. PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            B

            Open Controls
        • Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          anyone else not too fussed about their team at the moment and waiting until a few days before the deadline to properly sort it out ?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            o/

            Still haven't made a 1st draft.

            Open Controls
          2. Sharkytect
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            I am on draft number 15

            Not as fussed as previous seasons!

            Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            0/

            Already bored, sigh... Its too simple!

            Open Controls
          4. FOO FIGHTER
            • 1 Year
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Too much of not knowing which players will be available as well as new signings coming in.

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              yip, transfers by clubs will kill most drafts ... can’t see the point of building a team yet with fillers such as ... like Mitchell, Brewster, Davis, Justin, Saliba, Steer, Nyland etc, even the likes of Vinagre, ASM, Lamptey, Adams are tricky picks
              ... when you have little idea yet if they will be starters

              Open Controls
          5. Galza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            I actually really love my team.

            I won’t be changing anything to it, unless I have too...

            Open Controls
          6. mattrobb
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Yep

            Could easily be injuries on international duty... frankly expect them as national teams are a bit clueless about injury prevention

            Have a draft, but nothing nailed

            Open Controls
          7. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            I'm fussed.
            But ready to accept that it will change once we get close to GW 1.
            Too many variables.
            Transfers + Corona + International friendlies etc

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              how many players do you have from my list above ? 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 day, 12 hours ago

                Vinagre & Adams 🙂

                Open Controls
        • Kobayashi
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          The Tottenham 'All or Nothing' Amazon documentary is making me look at ways to bring more Spurs players like Alli into my team. Not sure if this is a good thing or not.

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Lucky it wasn't a Villa documentary.

            Open Controls
            1. Kobayashi
              • 1 Year
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              John McGinn would be in my starting XI by the end of the first episode.

              Open Controls
            2. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              Grealish is cheaper at least ....

              Open Controls
          2. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Alli ownership has definitely increased.

            Open Controls
            1. Kobayashi
              • 1 Year
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              Could also be due to Ziyech's injury, though.

              Open Controls
            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              Not by much - still a really great differential at 2.1%

              Open Controls
        • Gabbiadini
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          McCarthy
          TAA | Vinagre | Justin/4.5
          Auba(KDB) | Salah(Fernandes) | Alli | Barnes(Pulisic) | Armstrong
          Werner | Ings

          Nyland | Brewster | Mitchell | Johnson(Taylor)

          GW2: Salah to Fernandes (Barnes to Pulisic could be completed in GW2 also but will likely delay due to Pulisic's current injury and fixture)
          GW3: Barnes to Pulisic & Auba to KDB

          0.5 has been left ITB for potential price rises to achieve transfers.
          If no money is lost then the money can be used to get 4.0 to Taylor in GW4 in readiness for Burnley's fixtures v Newcastle & West Brom.
          Pulisic is of particular interest in GW3, avoids Liverpool (GW2) and greater initial fixtures of West Brom and Crystal Palace.

          Thoughts would be very much appreciated 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Oi! Shadders!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Looks really good. The only thing I question is whether you could have Taylor now and keep him benched, rather than have to make such an annoying transfer later. One of my aims is to have my defence set for the next 8-10 weeks (in theory) so that I can focus transfers on the attack.
            Otherwise, really nice.

            Open Controls
            1. Gabbiadini
              • 3 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              Apologies I was slightly incorrect, I don't have 0.5 ITB in GW1.
              I get 0.5 ITB after GW3 (my ideal upgrades), the money can then be used to get Taylor potentially in GW4.

              Open Controls
              1. Oi! Shadders!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 day, 12 hours ago

                In that case, leave it as it is. The majority of your squad looks great.

                Open Controls
                1. Gabbiadini
                  • 3 Years
                  1 day, 12 hours ago

                  thanks for the feedback.

                  Open Controls
        • pundit of punts
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 12 hours ago

          Who do you think would be the pick of the united attackers?

          I think it’s gonna be Mason Greenwood at that price.

          Feel he’s going to have a season like the vardy/Mahrez title winning campaign wherein he scores loads while being priced modestly.

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Nah Sancho will be joining United

            Open Controls
            1. Galza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              How much do you think he would be?

              9ish?

              Open Controls
          2. PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            But am not sure he will get starts consisently, we will sign either Sancho or Brooks for the RW

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              You can drop Brooks from that list now.

              Open Controls
              1. Silecro
                • 2 Years
                1 day, 12 hours ago

                Sancho is "on the verge of signing" for like a month now, if not longer. You know it will not happen. Ed will not give 108 mil

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  1 day, 12 hours ago

                  That doesn't mean Brooks would sign though. He'd cost 40m +.
                  Can't see that happening myself

                  Open Controls
          3. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Depends if Sancho comes in

            Open Controls
          4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Greenwood amazing value if he is a regular starter. Can't ignore Bruno either who seems a tad underpriced. Martial and Rashford look about the right prices.

            Open Controls
          5. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Bruno Fernandes

            Open Controls
            1. baps hunter, 9dsw2f top 20k…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              Bruno and in form Rashford. He wasn't as clinical after injury (restart) as he normally is. Difficult to have both for gw2 though.

              Open Controls
          6. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 12 hours ago

            Bruno the pick for me and feel he is underpriced by 1m. Greenwood immense value. Martial a good price despite the repositioning. Rashford is the one I am not so sure on. Can't see him taking 6 penalties again this season.

            Open Controls
          7. ivantys
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              Pretty sure it's gonna be just bruno and martial that are must haves in united's team.

              Open Controls
              1. mrelpea
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                23 hours, 15 mins ago

                Agreed. I’m starting with Bruno on the bench for GW1 and will be watching martial to see how he gets on. Don’t see Greenwood getting as much time on the pitch

                Open Controls
                1. ivantys
                    23 hours, 7 mins ago

                    You won't want to skip martial for week 2 though.

                    Open Controls
                    1. mrelpea
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      22 hours, 12 mins ago

                      Yeah I know what you mean, it’s a bloody tasty fixture. I ummed and aaahd for so long about which united player to start with, benching/transfer options etc for getting city/united players in and can’t get past Fernandes. I have Werner and ings and 0.5 itb so have option of going for martial if he becomes a must have

                      Open Controls
              2. circusmonkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 day, 12 hours ago

                I'm on him because that's all I can afford but I think all this XG stuff doesn't matter so much for him because he's a good finisher. Rashford tends to blaze wildly but I don't have that concern with Greenwood.

                Open Controls
            • balint84
              • 4 Years
              1 day, 12 hours ago

              Rodák, Fabri or Betinelli is the no1 keeper at Fulham?

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 12 hours ago

                Rodak I head - decent shot stopper too but don't think they'll keep many clean sheets

                Open Controls
                1. balint84
                  • 4 Years
                  1 day, 12 hours ago

                  would be my secondary keeper. I don't want to bother keepers. He will be good if my no1 against City or Pool

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 day, 12 hours ago

                    Who is your first choice?

                    Open Controls
                    1. balint84
                      • 4 Years
                      1 day, 11 hours ago

                      Ramsdale

                      Open Controls
                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 day, 11 hours ago

                        Cool, I said I'd never go down the GK rotation path again but this is what a Ryan and McCarthy rotation could look like across 38 GWs.

                        cpa, new, bur, WBA, cpa, WBA, avl, NEW, avl, MAN, bha, SHU, ful, SHU, ful, WHU, WOL, lee, lee, FUL, AVL, man, new, AVL, CPA, wba, shu, BHA, NEW, BUR, wba, CPA, shu, LEE, wol, FUL, LEE, whu

                        Inevitably a lot of benched points in the mix but looks mighty tempting to me written like that and 0.5 cheaper than Ramsdale/Rodak

                        Open Controls
                        1. ivantys
                            1 day, 11 hours ago

                            This could work but I'm just not pleased with Southampton and Brighton's defences as both kept only 9 clean sheets each last season. Those clean sheets here could overlap or be kept against a top 6 side which you never expect.

                            Open Controls
                          • balint84
                            • 4 Years
                            1 day, 10 hours ago

                            Maybe I would play Ramsdale against thebig4 anyway, but what if he got injuried. still got 1.5itb. Your plan looks good on paper, but the benched points will cause more stress/funtime I reckon.

                            Open Controls
              2. Inazuma X1
                • 2 Years
                1 day, 12 hours ago

                When will the first video of FPL Blackbox be out today?

                Any mods around?

                Open Controls
              3. Fpl-king
                • 3 Years
                1 day, 12 hours ago

                Hey all

                For sure my question would have been covered But I don’t have much time Atm to do any research and stressing with the fpl season soon to kick off

                What is everyone’s plan regarding the city & Utd players what strategy are people planning to go for ?
                Chips? Etc

                Any help

                Thanks in advance

                Open Controls
                1. TheMooyBoys
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 day, 12 hours ago

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/01/the-best-strategies-to-navigate-fpl-blank-gameweek-1-with-or-without-chips/

                  Open Controls
              4. ivantys
                  1 day, 12 hours ago

                  Why is nobody picking Jack Robinson I'm curious

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hotdogs for Tea
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 day, 12 hours ago

                    because he isn’t nailed ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. ivantys
                        1 day, 12 hours ago

                        I actually find Vinagre or Justin to be as risky if not more risky than him

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hotdogs for Tea
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 day, 11 hours ago

                          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/02/identifying-the-non-big-six-clubs-with-the-best-early-fixtures-in-2020-21/?hc_page=7&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22322697

                          Open Controls
                          1. ivantys
                              1 day, 11 hours ago

                              Yeah I probably should just go back to my draft in a week's time.

                              Open Controls
                    2. Jay Arell
                      • 3 Years
                      1 day, 11 hours ago

                      Nerd some advice on this one:

                      A) Doherty, Son, Adams + 0.5 ITB
                      B) Dier, Alli, Ings

                      Cheers!

                      Open Controls
                    3. SergeyNikiforenko
                        1 day, 11 hours ago

                        Hi, someone tried putting all 3 lpool def in team, does it make sense?
                        Ryan(nygard)
                        TAA, VVD,Robbo (Mitchell, Johnson)
                        Armstrong, Son, Alli, Barnes,Greenwod
                        Kane(C), Ings(2week to martial), Mitro.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 6 Years
                          1 day, 11 hours ago

                          3 Liverpool defense can work over long term but I'm not sure about triple Spurs attack.

                          Open Controls
                        2. ivantys
                            1 day, 9 hours ago

                            Your team's decent but doherty over alli for me.

                            Open Controls
                        3. akhilrajau
                          • 1 Year
                          1 day, 11 hours ago

                          A. 3-4-3
                          McCarthy
                          TAA, Justin,Vinagre
                          Salah,Auba,Son,Saint-Maximin
                          Ings,Werner, Mitrovic
                          Bench: Nyland, Oriol Romeu,Mitchel,Johnson

                          B. 3-5-2/4-4-2
                          McCarthy
                          TAA, Doherty, Vinagre
                          Salah,Auba,Son,Saint-Maximin
                          Ings,Werner
                          Bench: Nyland, Oriol Romeu,Mitchel,Johnson, Davis

                          Open Controls
                          1. ivantys
                              1 day, 9 hours ago

                              A is better, I rather have mitrovic than having a blank forward, although at 6m I would suggest jordan ayew instead.

                              Open Controls
                              1. akhilrajau
                                • 1 Year
                                1 day, 9 hours ago

                                K thanks. Actually i am planning for martial and one city mid in gw 2 and 3

                                Open Controls
                                1. ivantys
                                    1 day, 9 hours ago

                                    Mitro swap martial? If so then I would go with Ayew for week 1 as I don't expect mitro to score against arsenal if you saw how well arsenal defended in the CS.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. akhilrajau
                                      • 1 Year
                                      1 day, 8 hours ago

                                      No. I agree with u for gw 1. I think to get in martial for Werner, can't get martial with mitro price or need to think other united options.

                                      Open Controls
                            • jk_footyfan
                              • 1 Year
                              1 day, 9 hours ago

                              Is Matty Cash (AVL) a good pick as rotating DEF if priced at 4.5?

                              Open Controls
                            • Adambailey7
                              • 5 Years
                              1 day, 5 hours ago

                              When switching to man. It’s assets. Anyone thinking of sterling over KDB?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Reeceviljoen
                                • 7 Years
                                21 hours, 15 mins ago

                                Some days

                                Open Controls
                            • pundit of punts
                              • 7 Years
                              1 day, 39 mins ago

                              A. Son + Mitrovic

                              Or

                              B. Vardy + Soucek

                              Open Controls
                            • andrewchy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              21 hours, 11 mins ago

                              anyone care to share their draft pick priorities?

                              Open Controls
                            • Silecro
                              • 2 Years
                              21 hours, 10 mins ago

                              I have a question. Is there any consensus here regarding overall rank evaluation, something like..
                              Top 1k - Awesome
                              Top 10k - Great
                              Top 50k - Decent
                              Less than 100k - meh..
                              I have finished last season at 32k (my personal best ranking up to date, third season playing) and I really dont know where to place that in regards to the serious players that I consider you all here on FFS.
                              Cheers!

                              Open Controls
                            • JurgenRodgers
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              21 hours, 9 mins ago

                              Preferred Option

                              (A) Doherty Barnes Adams

                              (B) Davies ASM Ings

                              Open Controls

