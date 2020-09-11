26
Team Reveals September 11

Fantasy Football Scout’s best FPL team reveals ahead of Gameweek 1 deadline

26 Comments
Share

As Fantasy Premier League managers search for the best players and best combination of assets for Gameweek 1 of the 2020/21 season, we have collected our Team Reveals all in one place.

The clock is ticking down and everyone in the FPL community is desperate for some answers. Thankfully we have them in abundance.

Fantasy Football Scout will be running exclusive weekly Team Reveals on the site throughout the season (which you can ACCESS HERE), but as it’s the last day before the Gameweek 1 deadline we are publishing a bumper edition. 

We wanted to do something special, by sharing insights from a whole team of leading managers together in one place. Welcome to the best Gameweek 1 Team Reveals…

1. Lateriser12

Reigning India FPL champion reveals strategy and team for new season

Three-time top 200 finisher and India’s reigning champion, Lateriser12 is going without Salah, but how has he spread the funds? Premium Members can find out!

2. Simon March

Former FPL world champion reveals tips and team for Gameweek 1

Former FPL winner and four-time top 7k finisher Simon March is also going without Salah. Premium Members can find out why!

3. Darren Wiles

The Southampton players I’m considering for my ‘big-at-the-back’ FPL team

Currently sat third in the FFS Career Hall of Fame, Darren Wiles is going light up-front this season, but which mid-price forwards have taken his fancy?

4. Az

Why my latest team for FPL Gameweek 1 features 4-3-3 formation

Co-host of the Scoutcast and FPL Black Box, Az has gone for a 4-3-3 formation in light of Blank Gameweek 1’s awkward nature.

5. Andy

With six top 20k finishes to his name, Andy Mears, our video manager, is eyeing up a Chelsea double-up for the start of 2020/21.

6. Zophar666

Recorded before Ziyech’s pre-season injury, this team reveal video from a seven-time top 10k finisher reveals a Chelsea double-up combined with lavish spending elsewhere.

7. Gianni Butticè

Author of Fantasy Premier League: Unlocking the Secrets to a Top 1% Finish, Gianni is going for the bold approach of a triple-up on Arsenal this season.

8. Karam

Karam has gone for the rather bold approach of tripling-up on Liverpool… in defence!

9. Sam Bonfeld

Fresh from a 3k-finish in 2019/20, Sam has somehow managed to get FOUR players priced £10.5m or higher into her team.

10. David Munday

Fantasy Football Scout editor David is toying with the inclusion of Harry Kane this season.

11. Neale Rigg

Fantasy Football Scout’s deputy editor Neale has considered going with a 4-4-2 formation to accommodate investment in Manchester United from the start.

Best players by position:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Good luck all!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good luck & have fun

      Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which combo for GW1?

    A) Robbo + Adams
    Or
    B) VVD + Wilson

    Open Controls
  3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Plenty of teams to copy. This game is easy.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      What if you copy the wrong one?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Well I won't be copying any of theirs as I want a good rank.

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Where you been hiding?

      Open Controls
    3. beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The independent did a pretty good job of summarising this website today. How am i supposed to show off to my friends now?

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      😀

      Open Controls
  4. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Feeling good! Mix of differentials and template players:

    McCarthy
    Tierney Robbo Justin Mitchell
    Salah Auba Soucek
    Werner Firmino DCL

    Nyland; Bissouma Foden Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Decent but Firmino is everything but fantasy gold

      Open Controls
      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        One week punt as I think he outscores Ings this week. Will become Martial next week.

        Open Controls
    2. Agger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I like Foden as a pick

      Open Controls
  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    In your opinion what is the best 15.5m MF/ST combo for this front 8

    Aubameyang Salah Barnes Livermore xxxxxxxx

    DCL Wilson xxxxxxx

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  6. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    G2g and changes to the starting XI?

    Ramsdale
    TAA | Saiss | KWP
    Diangana | Auba (C) | Mane (V)
    DCL | Ings | Werner

    GK: Steer | Davies | Bissouma | Ferguson

    0.5 ITB

    GW2 - lngs > Martial
    GW3 - Auba > KDB

    Open Controls
    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      just now

      ASM in there as well

      Open Controls
  7. Agger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which Man United 5.0m defender (if any) would you recommend? Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Shaw

      Open Controls
  8. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Evening guys, how is this looking? Have 0.5 to do Ings > Martial next week

    McCarthy - Nyland
    TAA - Justin - Egan - Taylor - Vinagre
    Auba - Havertz - Son - ASM - Soucek
    Werner - DCL - Ings

    Open Controls
  9. Bubbles1985
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    RMT please!

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Saliba
    Soucek Diang Alli Auba(vc) Salah(c)
    Werner Wilson

    Nyland Mitro Justin Douglas

    I have 0.5itb

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  10. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    FOR WEEK 1 ONLY

    A) Werner Alli Soucek VVD

    B) Adams Son Bowen TAA..

    Open Controls
  11. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    If Bruno has to quarantine and miss GW2 would you still get Martial in GW2?

    Open Controls
  12. fr3d
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    If you for some reason had to pick right now which GW to play WC. Which gameweek is it?

    Open Controls
  13. Dybala10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    FYI the athletic advising Brighton have not bid for Martinez but there is another unnamed club after him...

    Open Controls
  14. Drizz ✅
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Wow many teams going without Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah im not keen on that. Salah captain for me

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.