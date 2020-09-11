Fantasy Football Scout’s best FPL team reveals ahead of Gameweek 1 deadline

As Fantasy Premier League managers search for the best players and best combination of assets for Gameweek 1 of the 2020/21 season, we have collected our Team Reveals all in one place.

The clock is ticking down and everyone in the FPL community is desperate for some answers. Thankfully we have them in abundance.

Fantasy Football Scout will be running exclusive weekly Team Reveals on the site throughout the season (which you can ACCESS HERE), but as it’s the last day before the Gameweek 1 deadline we are publishing a bumper edition.

We wanted to do something special, by sharing insights from a whole team of leading managers together in one place. Welcome to the best Gameweek 1 Team Reveals…

1. Lateriser12

Three-time top 200 finisher and India’s reigning champion, Lateriser12 is going without Salah, but how has he spread the funds? Premium Members can find out!

2. Simon March

Former FPL winner and four-time top 7k finisher Simon March is also going without Salah. Premium Members can find out why!

3. Darren Wiles

Currently sat third in the FFS Career Hall of Fame, Darren Wiles is going light up-front this season, but which mid-price forwards have taken his fancy?

4. Az

Co-host of the Scoutcast and FPL Black Box, Az has gone for a 4-3-3 formation in light of Blank Gameweek 1’s awkward nature.

5. Andy

With six top 20k finishes to his name, Andy Mears, our video manager, is eyeing up a Chelsea double-up for the start of 2020/21.

6. Zophar666

Recorded before Ziyech’s pre-season injury, this team reveal video from a seven-time top 10k finisher reveals a Chelsea double-up combined with lavish spending elsewhere.

7. Gianni Butticè

Author of Fantasy Premier League: Unlocking the Secrets to a Top 1% Finish, Gianni is going for the bold approach of a triple-up on Arsenal this season.

8. Karam

Karam has gone for the rather bold approach of tripling-up on Liverpool… in defence!

9. Sam Bonfeld

Fresh from a 3k-finish in 2019/20, Sam has somehow managed to get FOUR players priced £10.5m or higher into her team.

10. David Munday

Fantasy Football Scout editor David is toying with the inclusion of Harry Kane this season.

11. Neale Rigg

Fantasy Football Scout’s deputy editor Neale has considered going with a 4-4-2 formation to accommodate investment in Manchester United from the start.

