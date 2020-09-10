925
Pro Pundits - Simon September 10

Former FPL world champion reveals tips and team for Gameweek 1

925 Comments
Share

Former Fantasy Premier League world champion and four-time finisher in the top 7k Simon March gives us the lowdown on his thinking for the new campaign.

I am told that there are some important things going on in the world right now; a Brexit here, an election there, some protests, some riots, the odd wildfire and a global pandemic to name but a few. Unfortunately, I have little time for all that right now as the new Fantasy Premier League season and, as us Fantasy managers know, this is no time to get distracted.

Since nobody can realistically be expected to talk or think about anything else right now, I thought I’d use this article to take you through my thinking for my Gameweek 1 squad and my approach in general when it comes to kicking off this new FPL season.

Planning for a Unique Season

Every new season has its challenges but this one has more than most. Firstly, there’s the issue that a huge chunk of FPL’s best players won’t even play their opening match until Gameweek 2.

Then there’s the fixture intensity that the players will face, particularly those competing in Europe, and then there’s the aforementioned pandemic with the potential to decimate our options at any given moment through illness and quarantine.

It probably goes without saying that having a decent bench will be useful this season but having flexibility in your team may be even more important.

That means having players at a range of prices, across the pitch, who can be swapped out easily should the need arise.

It also means not over-investing in a single area of the squad or, more important, under-investing in others, leaving you with a dearth of replacement options when you need them.

A Balanced Squad

Should FPL managers sign Kane or Son for upcoming Bournemouth match?

If I do have any sort of overarching philosophy when it comes to FPL, it would go something like this; ‘I like to have a squad with lots of players who can each score in lots of different ways.’

So, in practice, that means that I like a good spread of different teams (ideally ones that attack and/or defend well) and at least nine starting players who have the potential to score consistently, in more than one way. That could be a midfielder on set-pieces, a forward on penalties or a defender with attacking threat.

When I’ve stuck to that plan, I’ve tended to do alright. When I’ve not done so well, it’s usually because I’ve tried, instead, to fit in too many premium options at the expense of a more balanced squad.

The effect of this is to put too much pressure on just a handful of players to deliver each Gameweek. Think, for example, a few seasons back when we were trying to fit in two 12.0 forwards in Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sergio Aguero (£10.5m). It was great for a while, and then, as soon as they stopped scoring regularly, it wasn’t.

I also think that this is a good way in general to approach the unique challenges of this season. Circumstances are such, I believe, that too much reliance on too few players has the potential to backfire heavily whereas a broader spread of points makes us less susceptible to unforeseeable events.

Players Missing Gameweek 1

How De Bruyne and Sterling compare as FPL assets for 2020/21?

Regarding the players missing Gameweek 1, most notably those playing for Manchester United and Manchester City, my well-deliberated plan is, essentially, to ignore it.

While, were they to be playing, the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) would probably be among the first names on my Gameweek 1 team sheet, I’m not approaching the season with any specific plan to bring them in in Gameweek 2.

Partly, this is because I think there are good alternatives to them (though I’ll no doubt want either or both at some point) but, also, I don’t think there will be as much of a rush to get these players in for Gameweek 2 as we might be currently anticipating.

Inevitably, at least one Gameweek 1 player will unexpectedly bag a brace or a hat-trick and, naturally, this player will become the priority bandwagon for Gameweek 2. As the saying goes; ‘If you want to make the FPL gods laugh, show them your transfer plans.’

My Gameweek 1 Squad

Without further ado, here is my squad for Gameweek 1. Of course, there will almost certainly be changes between now and the deadline, but this is the direction in which I’m currently heading.

“Everybody’s Gangsta the Week Before the Deadline”

Having now justified my team in writing, I can see I’m taking a few more risks than I normally might. I certainly wouldn’t rule out some last-minute changes. But I also have a feeling that this season might be the season to take some risks so I’m pretty happy with what I have for now. Roll on Saturday.

Simon is a former FPL world champion, claiming the coveted price in the 2014/15. But there is more to this man than one season of good fortune. Since 2009, Simon has finished in the top 7k four times, only ending up outside the world’s top 60k once in an 11-campaign career.

Best players by position:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

925 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Are there any 5m alternatives to Soucek? Any decent options seem to be 5.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Thescaff
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Ceballos?

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      No there isn't one. Maybe Ritchie but lots of question mark

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Agree. Ritchie is carrying a knock, but if fit might get the nod ahead of Fraser for GW1 at least.

        Open Controls
    3. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      No is the short answer - a few 4.5 DMs but for attacking threat you need to up to 5.5

      Open Controls
    4. BoomXhakaLaca1
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Noble for pens?

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Is Noble still nailed he tended to miss game time as the season went on I felt

        Open Controls
    5. polis
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Think I'm going Ceballos for 1 week.

      Open Controls
    6. jjesus
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Podence

      Open Controls
  2. adstomko
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Big 3 up-front. Thoughts?

    Ramsdale
    Trent, Mina, Davies, KWP
    Auba, Alli, Rodríguez
    Vardy, Werner, Ings
    (Button, Mitchell, Lemina, Gordon)

    Open Controls
    1. Mayor of Flair
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Think I like it.

      Apart from Rodriguez, Greenwood for me.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Everton fan? 🙂 Nice team, GL

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Nope. I think they'll start well

        Open Controls
  3. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    G2G any advice?
    Mccarthy
    TAA KWP Saliba
    Salah Son Havertz Aubam Ceballos
    Werner Mitrovic

    Button Mitchell Brewster Taylor

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  4. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Salah,Aubamayang dilemma.

    Only want one for the opening 2 weeks.

    1. Aubamayang (c) for weeks 1 and 2.

    2. Salah (c) wk 1 . Martial (c) wk 2.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      2 for me

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Auba before salah so 1

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I like 2 personally.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yeh it’s just whether Auba v WestHam is better than Salah v Chelsea in wk 2 .

        Open Controls
  5. John wick
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Current draft
    Taa justin Taylor Mitchell Wp
    Salah auba Asm ziyech romeu
    mitrovic werner ings
    bank 0.5

    Planing to do ings to martial ingw 2
    Want havertz Taa to robbo and ziyech to havertz

    Plss suggest

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Need GKs 😉

      Pretty template so good to go!

      Open Controls
      1. John wick
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Ryan button....

        Only question is Taa to robboo essential
        And is havertz essential for gw1 or wait watch

        Can do ziyech to alli

        Open Controls
  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Michy Batshuayi has completed his season-long loan move to Crystal Palace from Chelsea.

    https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1304094497106808834

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Will he start GW1 though

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        possibly, played for belgium and scored twice so is fit

        Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Nice. Probably the standout 6.0 striker pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        A lot of options for me.
        Adams
        Watkins
        Batman
        Mitro
        Ayew
        JayRod
        Nketiah

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Agree there is quite a few at this price point

          Open Controls
  7. southernrocker1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Wolves 5.5 mids, any takers? Who is nailed? I know Podence has been mentioned by a few.

    Open Controls
  8. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Would love some more articles from Laterizer...great strategist.

    Open Controls
  9. dshv
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Asm or doucoure ?

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Would say ASM until it's clear how Everton setting up formation wise.

      Open Controls
  10. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    just a suggestion ,
    call james rodrigues HAMES
    stops the confusion with
    j rod burnley
    reece james chelsea
    daniel james utd

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      James should suffice. Surely no one is selecting any of the other 3?

      Open Controls
  11. Kristobal
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Best attacking 4.5 defender with CS potential?

    Open Controls
    1. danlynch13
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Kwp lamptey Dallas

      Open Controls
  12. danlynch13
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Which is better?

    A) Doherty + ASM + Ings
    B) KWP + Son + C.Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. moogmcd
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I've gone with B

      Open Controls
  13. 0james0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Really like my team, but I have a few doubts. Advice appreciated:

    Mccarthy, Nyland

    TAA, Robertson, Saiss, KWP, Shaw

    Auba, Havertz, ASM, Stephens, Rashford

    Werner, Ings, 4.5m striker

    I like the idea of going into GW2 with united players already in the team. Although swapping Son for Rashford was my original plan, as its not ideal having to start Stephens GW1, but I'm not convinced Son will do anything against Everton anyway.

    I'm concerned with having a striker as my bench fodder, but I can't see long term any bottom range forwards out scoring Robertson who would be the likely sacrafice. Either that, or I turn a defender into a pointless 4.0 and downgrade another into a 4.5, all to get me a Mitrovic, or Nkeita, which doesn't seem that attractive anyway.

    I feel I'm very defence heavy, which goes against my normal tactic (which hasn't ever really worked, so might not be a bad thing)

    I'm considering downgrading Saiss to a 4.5m, to give me funds to bring in Martial for Ings GW2. But I'm not actually sure if a 4.5m plus Martial will put score Saiss and Ings anyway. But Saiss just doesn't seem to be a pick for many, so makes me think is he worth the 5m.

    Open Controls
  14. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    A. Doherty KWP Justin
    B. Dier Egan Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      A all three great picks to start the season imo

      Open Controls
  15. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Thoughts on Doherty, really worried about his game time!?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      He's deffo nailed

      Open Controls
  16. Werner Bros
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    A: Martial Son Taylor
    B: DCL Bruno Saiss

    for A Martial will be Ings in GW1
    for B Bruno will be Son in GW1

    Rest of team
    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA Dier Justin Mitchell XXX
    Salah Auba ASM Bissouma XXX
    Werner Davis XXX

    Open Controls
  17. stewoolley
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Opinions please, I don’t see many people picking Kane?

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Justin
    Saka Auba Salah Soucek
    Kane Werner Adams

    Nyland/KWP/Mitchell/Bissouma

    Open Controls
  18. ymx
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Stephens or Bissouma??

    Open Controls
  19. Ronnies
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Think I'm done;

    0.5m ITB for Ings --> Martial GW2

    McCarthy
    TAA, Egan, Saiss, Justin
    Salah, Aubameyang, Havertz, ASM
    Werner, Ings

    Nyland, Mitchell, Bissouma, Davis

    Thoughts ?
    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  20. MOZIL
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    most nailed Chelsea's defender? Alonso??

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.