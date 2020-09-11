3034
Pro Pundits - Lateriser September 11

Reigning India FPL champion reveals strategy and team for new season

3,034 Comments
Share

Lateriser, who finished 30th in the world last season, discusses “overthinking” in FPL and reveals his Gameweek 1 team.

This time of the season is a delicate time. I don’t really tinker too much but while I am reading articles and assembling information, the subconscious is working overtime in the background debating every minute decision in our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team while the conscious is pretending hard to remain interested in the conversation on the dinner table.

I am generally a very decisive manager and normally after about two to three sessions of spaced-out, focused tinkering, I arrive at my team. Just before recording Episode 2 of our new Podcast, The FPL Wire (also available on all podcast platforms), I had one of these long tinkering sessions on Sunday night and the outcome was a team I was really happy with (it involved me not having a single Liverpool attacker but more on that later).

Monday and Tuesday passed and I was convinced that I was there. I even mentioned on the pod that I was feeling good about my team since I was so close to the final piece. Then came yesterday and I happened to watch France’s highlights versus Croatia and watching Anthony Martial (£9.0m) reminded me how much I love this player and that simply put I need him in my team.

When I referred back to my post-season notes that I had scribbled in my little notebook, I found “You Love Tony Gloves” scribbled in there. I hadn’t planned for Tony (except for a lazy afterthought that I’ll do Timo Werner (£9.5m) to Martial in Gameweek 2) until then and had Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) sitting on my bench Gameweek 1. Panic set in because I know I’m not going be happy with my team until I get him.

Gameweek 32+ Scout Picks focus on Arsenal, Wolves and Man United

This led to me immediately logging on to the FPL website and just not being happy with all the compromises. Suddenly, it all feels imperfect. This happens to most of us (we overthink way too much). Our FPL decisions (at least for me) are constantly evolving in our heads and while there’s panic at first when something strikes you, all you really need to do is put on some earphones, dig in some more (statistics + highlights + articles) and you’ll find that in some time you’ll arrive at a place you’re happy with.

The key to all of this is the earphones. You need to be away from all the noise when you’re ‘Beautiful Minding’ (as my friend Walsh likes to call it) your team and after some time and thought you’ll get there. Yes there will be some sacrifices along the way but mentally you’ll have debated all sorts of decisions and as long as there is reasoning to the team you’re building, you should be okay.

After all of this, I really think to myself: why do we even overthink? The chances of us getting Gameweek 1 right are so slim. But then I see Mark Sutherns, who is possibly the best instinctive FPL manager I know, talking on his new fabulous show “FPL BlackBox” about having a set of rules and filters for his decisions.

In my head, I just went, “Mark, don’t do it because of one rubbish season. You were careless last season. Your strength is your instinct and filtering will just stop you from being naturally instinctive and aggressive”. I might have even DMed him the same. Seems like we’re all just wired to overthink. It’s probably me doing just that with my decision to not go with a Liverpool attacker.

Let me take you through that decision and some other relevant ones while building my Gameweek 1 team.

The elephant in the room is that as of today, I plan on starting without Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) or a Liverpool attacker for that matter. There are two primary reasons for this.

What is FPL Upside Chasing and how can I implement it in 2020/21?

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

3,034 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Vanbasten9
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    RMT out of 10

    McCarhty (Nyland)
    TAA Egan Vinagre (KWP, Mitchell)
    Salah Auba Son ASM (STephens)
    Jimenez Ings Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Template and well balanced, not much more to say really

      Open Controls
    2. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      8.3

      Open Controls
    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      8.3 seems about right

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Maybe not the Southampton double up though?

        Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    How is this Benchboost?

    Patricio* McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Saiss Vinagre* KWP
    Salah(C) Havertz Barnes Bowen Saka
    Werner Antonio Adams

    * Could be any other combination priced 10.0
    Finding those two spots difficult so any suggestions are welcomed.

    Wildcarding GW2.

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wouldnt advice wc gw2
      Busy schegual
      Injuries and not setteling on a formation yey
      I would advice after gw3

      Open Controls
    2. ivantys
      just now

      Too many wolves for me, change 1 or 2 to sheffield.

      Open Controls
    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Crazy talk. We don't know any lineups yet. Vinagre, Havertz, Bowen, Saka or Adams could all be benched. That's before we get into late injuries or Covid isolations. That's what your bench is for. Roll with the punches till the value options emerge.

      Open Controls
  3. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Guys, been away from the footy news for a day or two, have I missed anything along the lines of Vinagre potentially being sold/Soucek being quarantined? Things that wouldn't necessarily be headlines

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would also like to know*

      *Asking for a friend

      Open Controls
    2. EmmetRyan
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Soucek seems good:
      https://www.hammers.news/club-news/west-ham-fans-react-to-tomas-soucek-update/

      Open Controls
  4. Brazilian Gooner
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Saliba Justin KWP
    Auba(C) Mane Son(vc) St-Maximin
    Werner Adams

    Meslier; Brewster, Kalvin, AWB
    0.5 itb

    Possibly my favorite DEF and MF mix for start. Thinking a bit about the first impact of bargains.

    Open Controls
  5. tinear
    18 mins ago

    Play Ings, Justin and bench Brewster

    Or

    DCL, Mitro and bench Justin?

    Other striker is Werner

    Open Controls
    1. Brazilian Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ings/Justin

      Open Controls
  6. Ramsays Raw Steak
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    If son performs im quiting after gw1

    Open Controls
  7. ...al
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Seein a lot of McCarthy love over Ryan and also Brewster interest?

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mccarthy has good fixture
      Brewater if gets time he will go up in price

      Open Controls
      1. ...al
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Using up a nice Liverpool slot and transferring 4.5 keepers will be low down on my list of priorities for weeks

        Not sure I like it

        Open Controls
  8. The Wogmeister
    15 mins ago

    Batshuayi or Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bat might not start
      Waiting for updates

      Open Controls
  9. TyroneGAA
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    First rmt really difficult any advise appreciated ...

    McCarthy

    Taa VVD saiss kwp

    Auba salah son

    Werner mitro Wilson

    Nyland mitchel Mendy Bissouma

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not sire if saiss is nailed
      Gw3 u can auba>stir/deb .5 in the bank
      Id go for saint max over wilson than > adama/jota
      Solid team

      Open Controls
  10. The Man Pastore
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best 7.0 mid in your opinion?

    Open Controls
    1. Darlo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like the look of Zaha if, and it's a big if, he plays upfront as he has pre-season.

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Greslish.

      But prefer the options at 6.5:

      Bowen
      Jota
      Traore
      Foden

      Open Controls
    4. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Barnes for now

      Open Controls
  11. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Do you think that Castagne will start?

    Open Controls
  12. Kiran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    RP: Just made some changes. Taking some risks but breaking the template. Let me know your thoughts:

    McCarthy
    Trent, Doherty, Justin, Mitchell
    Rodriguez, Soucek, Son
    Werner, Adams, Mitrovic

    Nyland, KDB, Fernandes, Taylor

    Obviously taken out Auba and Salah from the first two weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      risky

      Open Controls
    2. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      0 playing players on the bench? Soucek and Mitchell are risks to play

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      will Rodriguez actually play the first GW? Is he match Fit n ready?

      Open Controls
    4. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not keen at all, risk only having 8 or 9 players.

      Open Controls
  13. Obamawang
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Getting there...

    A little help would be appreciated. I've got two decisions left:

    (i) best combination, both would start: (a) Mitrovic and Robertson; or (b) Ings and Vinagre/Walkers-Peters

    and

    (ii) which is the best midfielder for a first week punt? He will become Bruno in week 2.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      i a
      ii barnes

      Open Controls
  14. JustSomeGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Please hurry GW1, I want to stop thinking about making changes...

    I'm now back to wondering if I should drop Son to Alli for the 5th time...

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      i went from that to niether
      Probably get son back an hour before kickoff

      Open Controls
  15. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Got 11m to spend on 2 x Mids.

    Can you give me a few options other than Soucek (bad fixtures after GW1) and ASM (have Wilson already) please?

    Other mids I have are Salah, Auba & Son.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
      just now

      I wanted to say go for a 6 and a 4.5 but then realized there's no decent 6s available

      Open Controls
  16. Danstoke82
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which Spurs Def?

    A) Doherty
    B) Davies

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm on B as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Ramsays Raw Steak
        • 3 Years
        just now

        im not

        Open Controls
    3. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  17. Better Call Raul
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Considering benching Martial so I can double up on United/City from GW2:

    McCarthy (Nyland)
    TAA-Justin-Vinagre-Holding (Mitchell)
    Auba(c)-Salah-Son-ASM (Bissouma)
    Ings-Mitrovic (Martial)

    Defence too weak? Or any better alternatives to Mitrovic?

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Swap Holding for Dallas/Ayling/White, otherwise a great team

      Open Controls
    2. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      a few 4.5 short term def
      Ull be forced to wc or take a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Better Call Raul
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Who would you downgrade to improve DEF?

        Open Controls
  18. Binny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    A) Havertz and Ings
    Or
    B) Alli and Werner

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  19. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    RMT, good to go?

    McCarthy
    Saliba - Justin - TAA
    Salah - Auba - Son - ASM - Soucel
    Ings - Werner

    Subs: Steer, Mitchell, Brewster & Taylor

    0.5m itb to do Ings > Martial next week.

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Swap Saliba for a more nailed defender - otherwise G2G

      Open Controls
  20. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Who are people most scared about not owning in GW1? Mine is Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Same mate - Vardy

      Open Controls
    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Salah

      Salah

      and Salah

      Open Controls
  21. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Can someone tell me how I fit City/United assets into this team for GW2/3?

    Ryan/Steer

    TAA/Tierney/Justin/KWP/Mitchell

    Salah/Auba/Barnes/Soucek/Bissouma

    Werner/Ings/Wilson

    0.5ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.