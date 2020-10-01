The latest news and updates from the Scout Academy

September saw the launch of the Scout Academy, our new initiative designed to support, encourage and foster the next wave of Fantasy talent.

The Scout Academy is aimed at Fantasy creators who are just starting out, or at least just starting to be serious about content creating, toolmaking or becoming influencers in the Fantasy Football arena.

The goal is to give the next generation of talent a platform to hone their skills, as well as get the support and guidance on the specific areas they need to achieve their goals and broaden their reach.

The Scout Academy also will offer its members advice and interviews from leading Tweeters, toolmakers and YouTubers as well as links to useful resources to help people get started or improve their output.

During September there were ‘how to’ articles on being a successful YouTube creator, running a successful social media account and growing a following, as well as an article on working alongside the Premier League.

In the pipeline for October, we have planned articles on becoming a football writer and editor, how to grow a successful Fantasy Football-focused website, writing a Fantasy Football book and starting out in graphic design.

There have been some excellent areas of collaboration between the Scout Network and Scout Academy during September, including streams and podcasts. The members of the Scout Academy have also been given the opportunity to write for Fantasy Football Scout as part of the Community Trials as well as for El Statto’s website, which will hopefully give the Academy writers the opportunity to showcase their FPL writing skills.

Every week there is a section in the Scout Network round-up about what is happening in the Scout Academy, as well as this more detailed monthly summary article – so you will always be kept up to date with the Scout Academy and the content they are creating.

If you are interested in being part of the Scout Academy, or indeed the Scout Network, please reach out to us via this link.

Americans Talk FPL

The guys at Americans Talk FPL officially joined Twitter during September to provide FPL thoughts and tips throughout the week on top of their video content.

They also launched their first annual Americans Talk FPL mini-league, which is free to enter and sees $100 going to the league winner.

As part of the development of their content, Jason and Beraht have added a more extensive ‘Player Spotlight’ section to their weekly videos. This feature allows them to dig deeper into their top watchlist players and why they are recommending them.

FPL in the Dugout

FPL in the Dugout’s David started the season with a collaboration with the FPL Family’s Sam in an ‘FPL Family x’ video, in which they had a go at predicting who would be in this season’s final FPL Dream Team.

On top of this, David ran a series on Instagram in which he reviewed pre-season squads and provided tips on how to improve his followers’ draft teams.

For the 2020/21 season, David selects a powerplay squad for each Gameweek, presenting a team which he believes has bundles of potential to help those out with their transfer conundrums.

FPL in the Dugout is all about the social media platforms and in September, David launched the iTD Twitter account and as well as continuing to grow and develop his Instagram account.

The FPL Hangover Podcast

The FPL Hangover Podcast comes from two Irish veterans of FPL.

During their podcasts, they share their thoughts and opinions on Fantasy Premier League as well as being joined by guests from the FPL community.

For this season they have developed new interview-style content across their podcasts (FPL High Stool) and have been joined by successful FPL players, such as the 2018/19 Irish number one.

Footboxx

September was a busy month for Footboxx.

They collaborated with other members of the Scout Academy and El Statto from the Scout Network for a team review on YouTube and released their most successful video on YouTube, which received over 14,000 views.

Footboxx are this season releasing two videos a week as part of the FPL section of their content: a watchlist and captain pick video on a Tuesday and a review/preview out Thursday.

They have also featured on El Statto’s website during September as part of a Scout Network and Academy collaboration.

Footboxx are planning a few bonus videos in the international break, looking at chip strategy, Wildcard options and planning, so keep an eye on their YouTube channel over the next week.

Fantasy Football Focus

New for the 2020/21 season, Fantasy Football Focus are providing a weekly game preview video as well as a review video over on their YouTube channel.

During September, they released a Wildcard video ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline and appeared on FPL Nymfria’s Dream Team stream.

They then showed a knack for picking out a differential by selecting Helder Costa for the Gameweek 2 ‘King of the Gameweek‘.

FPL Talking Points

Just in time for the start of the season, FPL Talking Points launches their new interactive map feature on the website. The map allows FPL players around the world to see where the different content comes from geographically and helps them to find and connect with the content creators near them.

With the map now live, FPL Talking Points is focused on building upon the collection of podcasts that they launched the website with.

FPL Talking Points has included all of the content creators from across the Scout Network and Scout Academy on the map and you will find links to all their content there, as well as on the website and social media platforms.

FPL Chip Chat

FPL Chip Chat have had a busy start to the season with their usual weekly podcasts – you can find them on both Spotify or Apple Pods.

Their podcast contains insights into coming Gameweeks as well as reflections on previous FPL action, with a multitude of guests offering different views, voices and opinions on all things Fantasy Football.

The FPL Chip Chat League is also well underway, with 80 teams competing for the promise of ice-cold beers. FPL Chip Chat have just interviewed their winner for September, Nazeem, who is going to receive his pint delivery all the way out in South Africa!

Keep your eyes peeled for more from FPL Chip Chat in October as they are releasing an Instagram/Youtube miniseries that aims to gets fans back closer to the football. This will see Charles and Wicks tour Premier League grounds, reporting live their club-by-club insights.

