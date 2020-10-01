The latest news and updates from the Scout Academy

93
September saw the launch of the Scout Academy, our new initiative designed to support, encourage and foster the next wave of Fantasy talent.

The Scout Academy is aimed at Fantasy creators who are just starting out, or at least just starting to be serious about content creating, toolmaking or becoming influencers in the Fantasy Football arena. 

The goal is to give the next generation of talent a platform to hone their skills, as well as get the support and guidance on the specific areas they need to achieve their goals and broaden their reach.

The Scout Academy also will offer its members advice and interviews from leading Tweeters, toolmakers and YouTubers as well as links to useful resources to help people get started or improve their output.

During September there were ‘how to’ articles on being a successful YouTube creator, running a successful social media account and growing a following, as well as an article on working alongside the Premier League.

In the pipeline for October, we have planned articles on becoming a football writer and editor, how to grow a successful Fantasy Football-focused website, writing a Fantasy Football book and starting out in graphic design. 

There have been some excellent areas of collaboration between the Scout Network and Scout Academy during September, including streams and podcasts. The members of the Scout Academy have also been given the opportunity to write for Fantasy Football Scout as part of the Community Trials as well as for El Statto’s website, which will hopefully give the Academy writers the opportunity to showcase their FPL writing skills. 

Every week there is a section in the Scout Network round-up about what is happening in the Scout Academy, as well as this more detailed monthly summary article – so you will always be kept up to date with the Scout Academy and the content they are creating.

If you are interested in being part of the Scout Academy, or indeed the Scout Network, please reach out to us via this link.

Americans Talk FPL

The guys at Americans Talk FPL officially joined Twitter during September to provide FPL thoughts and tips throughout the week on top of their video content.

They also launched their first annual Americans Talk FPL mini-league, which is free to enter and sees $100 going to the league winner.

As part of the development of their content, Jason and Beraht have added a more extensive ‘Player Spotlight’ section to their weekly videos. This feature allows them to dig deeper into their top watchlist players and why they are recommending them. 

FPL in the Dugout 

FPL in the Dugout’s David started the season with a collaboration with the FPL Family’s Sam in an ‘FPL Family x’ video, in which they had a go at predicting who would be in this season’s final FPL Dream Team.

On top of this, David ran a series on Instagram in which he reviewed pre-season squads and provided tips on how to improve his followers’ draft teams.

For the 2020/21 season, David selects a powerplay squad for each Gameweek, presenting a team which he believes has bundles of potential to help those out with their transfer conundrums. 

FPL in the Dugout is all about the social media platforms and in September, David launched the iTD Twitter account and as well as continuing to grow and develop his Instagram account.

The FPL Hangover Podcast 

The FPL Hangover Podcast comes from two Irish veterans of FPL.

During their podcasts, they share their thoughts and opinions on Fantasy Premier League as well as being joined by guests from the FPL community.

For this season they have developed new interview-style content across their podcasts (FPL High Stool) and have been joined by successful FPL players, such as the 2018/19 Irish number one.

Footboxx

September was a busy month for Footboxx.

They collaborated with other members of the Scout Academy and El Statto from the Scout Network for a team review on YouTube and released their most successful video on YouTube, which received over 14,000 views.

Footboxx are this season releasing two videos a week as part of the FPL section of their content: a watchlist and captain pick video on a Tuesday and a review/preview out Thursday.

They have also featured on El Statto’s website during September as part of a Scout Network and Academy collaboration.

Footboxx are planning a few bonus videos in the international break, looking at chip strategy, Wildcard options and planning, so keep an eye on their YouTube channel over the next week. 

Fantasy Football Focus 

New for the 2020/21 season, Fantasy Football Focus are providing a weekly game preview video as well as a review video over on their YouTube channel.

During September, they released a Wildcard video ahead of the Gameweek 3 deadline and appeared on FPL Nymfria’s Dream Team stream.

They then showed a knack for picking out a differential by selecting Helder Costa for the Gameweek 2 ‘King of the Gameweek‘.

FPL Talking Points 

Just in time for the start of the season, FPL Talking Points launches their new interactive map feature on the website. The map allows FPL players around the world to see where the different content comes from geographically and helps them to find and connect with the content creators near them.

With the map now live, FPL Talking Points is focused on building upon the collection of podcasts that they launched the website with.

FPL Talking Points has included all of the content creators from across the Scout Network and Scout Academy on the map and you will find links to all their content there, as well as on the website and social media platforms. 

FPL Chip Chat 

FPL Chip Chat have had a busy start to the season with their usual weekly podcasts – you can find them on both Spotify or Apple Pods.

Their podcast contains insights into coming Gameweeks as well as reflections on previous FPL action, with a multitude of guests offering different views, voices and opinions on all things Fantasy Football. 

The FPL Chip Chat League is also well underway, with 80 teams competing for the promise of ice-cold beers. FPL Chip Chat have just interviewed their winner for September, Nazeem, who is going to receive his pint delivery all the way out in South Africa! 

Keep your eyes peeled for more from FPL Chip Chat in October as they are releasing an Instagram/Youtube miniseries that aims to gets fans back closer to the football. This will see Charles and Wicks tour Premier League grounds, reporting live their club-by-club insights.

93 Comments
  1. Hy liverpool
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who is going to score a hattrick this week?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Wearner

    2. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Sterling I hope!

    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      DCL

    4. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Havertz

    5. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Dele

    6. Whats the Huth
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Richarlison

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Don't think so after last night

    7. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Raz

    8. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ings locked

  2. Gunner Boy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Mitrovic >?

    A- DCL
    B- Jiminez

    1. Mufc202020
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

  3. The Head-Ake
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Mitro + Davies to DCL + Lamptey?

    1. Gunner Boy
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nice moves

      1. The Head-Ake
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah but would be a -4 and am not sure with Allan and Rich out.

    2. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      If wolves play like they did last week, getting rid of mitrovic may be a bad idea!

      1. The Head-Ake
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Podence is back now tho, they would deffo make changes no?

        1. Boberella
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Reckon Podence will play? He’s still flagged.

          1. The Head-Ake
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Nuno said he might, I'm expecting a fix-up in Wolves regardless - would you go for it in that case?

    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

  4. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Captain:
    Jiminez, KDB or Salah?

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      Own all 3 and on salah atm but undecided !

      Jimi - low ceiling, Poor wolves form but Fulham terrible

      Salah - not as potent away, villa improved but pool on form

      Kdb - city not fluent but playing an open Leeds side

      Good reasons to pick or not pick any of them!

      1. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        just now

        All good points on all of them. Jimi good to own, but never captain due to no hauls.

    2. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      KDB from those

    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Not jimenez

    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      KDB

      1. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        just now

        KDB ( 1 pens, 1 lucky late assist so far?

    5. Roysgotnoboys
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ings anyone?

      1. shiraz
        just now

        I am on ings

    6. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      KDB for me. But it appears i'm not very good at this game anymore. So maybe better to go with someone else.

    7. balint84
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Salah (C) set & forget

  5. Boberella
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which DEF to bench this week?

    A) James (Palace Home)
    B) Saiss (Fulham Home)
    C) Lamptey (Everton Away)

    Thoughts appreciated!

    1. Gunner Boy
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lamptey

    4. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I have all three and need to sell one on WC to get robbo. I was leaning towards selling lamptey!

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not sure I’d sell Lamptey. If I had to get rid of one on a WC it’s be saiss I think

  6. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Are wildcards (gw3/gw4) going w two keepers or one? I’ve always had one but just thinking about covid etc and whether that raises the reasons to have two.

    Open Controls
    1. Sloane426
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Pick the 4.0m reserve keeper of your first pick then

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        No, he means get keepers from different clubs in case his first choice's fixture is postponed.

  7. Merlinho
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Really tough choices this week:

    McCarthy (Nyland) TAA/Justin/James (Davies/Ferguson) Salah/KDB/Havertz/Podence (Bissouma) Kane/Wilson/Adams
    1FT, £0.4m ITB

    A few areas need work, especially Havertz, Adams and Davies, possibly Kane & James too. I’m tempted to hold Havertz and Adams this week though so considering:

    A> Davies to Saiss
    B> Davies & Kane to Semedo and Jimenez for a hit

    I might then look to target Ings for Adams going forward by downgrading Havertz or James...

    Alternative is
    C) just do Havertz to Mahrez...

    A,B or C?

    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A if you must. With international break coming up, I might just roll that ft.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlinho
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I’d not even thought about rolling but to fair it’s a perfectly good option, I’ve been blurred by the irritations in my team...

  8. Sloane426
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Who to start this GW? Playing against each other
    (A) C.Taylor
    (B) ASM.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B if fit

  9. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Another hat trick. DCL is a must, isn’t he?

    I could buy him today for Wilson for a hit (have 1.0 itb) Will be priced out of the move by Saturday. Go for it?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Try to hold off until Saturday and avoid the hit. Wilson has a good fixture this GW

    2. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      In the long run a hit ain't a big deal, it also frees up future transfers too.

      Open Controls
      1. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        I like that way of looking at it. “Freeing up future transfers”. That can be assumed for such a certain point scorer

  10. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who will score more in GW6

    A) Sterling - Westham Away
    B) Salah - SHU Home

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Flip a coin

  11. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is Werner to Ings worth it?

    I fear it may backfire....

    Open Controls
    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think it's worth it, I don't like Werners positioning

    2. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Might go either way. In hindsight, it will be obvious to all of us.

  12. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    No need to sell Richarlison for DCL for a -4 with Grealish first sub here? GTG or take the hit?

    Martinez
    Digne Saiss James Justin
    KDB Bruno Rodriguez
    Jimenez Ings(c) *Richarlison

    Button Grealish Bissouma Ferguson 0FT 1.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      He might still feature

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He has a very good (minimal) injury history

    2. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      You're advising everyone else not to hit!

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        I know, I need others to do the same for me

        1. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Take a hit, go for it ...

    3. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wait for the Eve presser?

    4. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      No neeed for a hit when you got Grealish in bench.

  13. shiraz
    32 mins ago

    Think i should take a hit to get son out of my team, or just keep.
    McCarthy (Ryan)
    TAA, Saiss, James, Lamp (Mitchell)
    KDB, Fodden, JRod (Anguissa, Son)
    DCL, Ings, Jim

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Just keep - could well be back for the great fixtures from GW5 and you have a decent team this GW

    2. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Take a hit if you wish, otherwise £9 million tied up injured.

  14. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    1FT. 0.5 ITB.

    ASM to whom? 5.9M to spend

    McCarthy
    TAA Justin Lamptey
    Salah Sterling Bruno ASM
    Werner Wilson Mitro

    Nyland Bissouma KWP Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd get both Vardy and DCL into the front 2, don't worry about subs.

    2. shiraz
      just now

      Podence. If you can free up another 0.1m, i would say pereira/trossard is a good option

  15. Whats the Huth
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Richarlison flagger now.

    Jeeze

  16. Tangosteps
    27 mins ago

    Mahrez seems not to be nailed after playing 3x90m

    Son to ???

    Rodrigues or Zaha ?

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Zaha

    2. shiraz
      15 mins ago

      Rodriguez/barnes

    3. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      No one is nailed but with 10 players out and he's a key member of the squad. Like KdB and Sterling who both played too.

      Open Controls
      1. MarcusAurelius
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Mahrez played an extra 90 mins a week ago today when KDB and Sterling were rested. I think that’s the worry

  17. Azathoth
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    On WC
    a) Rich & Mitro
    or
    b) DCL & Ings

    Thanx

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Easy B

    2. shiraz
      1 min ago

      B

    3. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Rich may be injured

  18. Konstaapeli
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Good to go here?

    Martinez
    Robbo – Digne – Saiss
    KDB (C) – Zaha – Rodriguez – Foden
    Werner – Jimi – DCL

    Steer – Laptey – Mitchell – Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very nice team

    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks great

    3. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      VG2G

    4. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers all. It's been a disastrous start. Hope the points start rolling in soon.

  19. steven8991
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Martinez (Steer)
    TAA Robertson Saiss Lamptey (Ferguson)
    Salah KDB Podence (Bissouma Anguisa)
    Werner Jimenez DCL
    1FT

    A. Save
    B. Werner>Ings
    C. Elsewhere

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice team. I'd save.

  20. jamiejoe
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    "We are still far away from our best because we're not training much. We have a lot of players out, six because of Covid and four injuries. But step by step, when we have all the squad, we will get better"

    A match for match fitness for Man City players yesterday?

  21. aapoman
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Worth a wild card? Only have 1ft. * means I don't like owning the player/injured.

    McCarthy*
    TAA Castagne Justin Saiss*
    Salah KDB Havertz*
    Werner* Richarlison* Mitro*

    4.0; Bissouma, Reed*, Ayling*

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No that team
      Is fine

    2. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If you don't trust Chelsea then I would prob use WC.

  22. philosopherking
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ryan 4.0
    TAA Saiss KWP Davies Mitchell
    Salah KDB Rodriguez Bissouma OrielRom
    Werner DCL Jimi
    0.3 itb

    Would you
    A) Davies to Lamptey (other defender upto 5.3)
    B) Davies to Lamptey and Werner to Vardy(-4)
    C) Werner+4.5 mid to striker+mid (upto 14.2 m to spend)
    D) Werner to Ings

    C) here could have many combos such as Maupay+Zaha, Ings+Podence/Soucek,

    Open Controls
    1. philosopherking
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Posted prematurely.
      Could also go Bamford+Mahrez

      Appreciate your inputs.

  23. Lazaretti
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any news from Son.

    Bit confused after Mou's comments. Did Mourinho just make a mistake after replacing him on HT against Newcastle and tried to get away from that poor decision by saying that Son is injured? Now he is saying that there is a change that he plays?

    What kind of hamstring injury is that where you can recover in one week?

    Is it just best to replace him? Would be for a hit for me. 2.0 itb

    KdB - Fernandes- Son - Rodriguez - Soucek
    Jimenez - Adams - Mitrovic is current top 8

