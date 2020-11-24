FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 10

Fantasy Premier League managers do not have long to finalise their plans for Gameweek 10, which is why you should book in your essential viewing now.
As usual, we have a comprehensive round-up of the best content to watch in the next few days.
Scroll down and pick out your favourites…
DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
- FFS = Fantasy Football Scout
- FPLF = FPL Family
- LTFPL = Let’s Talk FPL
- FPLH = FPL Hangover Podcast
- FPLW = The FPL Wire
- KF = KingFUT
- FPLBB = FPL BlackBox
- FPLNym = FPL Nymfria
- TTFPL = Ted Talks FPL
- FPLTTH = FPL Take The Hit
- ATFPL = Americans Talk FPL
- FFF = Fantasy Football Focus
- FPLG =FPL Greece
- FC = Fantasy Chat
- FPLWC = FPL Wildcats
- FPLCHI = FPL Chip Chat
Monday 23rd November
03:00: ATFPL – UCL Matchday 4 Preview 13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 10
15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 10
Tuesday 24th November
07:00:TTFPL – Fixtures, Attack, Defence
13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 10
15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 10
17:00: FPLW – Gameweek 10 Preview
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 10
Wednesday 25th November
03:00:ATFPL – Gameweek 10 Preview
13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 10
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 10 Preview
Thursday 26th November
13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 10
20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 10
Friday 27th November
14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 10
Sunday 29th November
20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 10 Review
Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 9
- Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea
- Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester City
- Manchester United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
- Fulham 2-3 Everton
- Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham United
- Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal
- Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City
- Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Wolves 1-1 Southampton
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
1 hour, 26 mins ago
What to do here guys?
Martinez
Zouma, Ayling, Taylor
KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Son
DCL, Kane, Bamford
(Steer - Mitchell, Bissouma, Saiss)
Looking at Kane & Biss -> Salah, Brewster next week.
Would you do Saiss -> Coufal this week? (can't afford Cancelo if I want to do the Salah move next)