FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 10

Fantasy Premier League managers do not have long to finalise their plans for Gameweek 10, which is why you should book in your essential viewing now.

As usual, we have a comprehensive round-up of the best content to watch in the next few days.

Scroll down and pick out your favourites…

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Monday 23rd November

03:00: ATFPL – UCL Matchday 4 Preview 13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 10

15:00: LTFPL – Watchlist Gameweek 10

Tuesday 24th November

07:00:TTFPL – Fixtures, Attack, Defence

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 10

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection Gameweek 10

17:00: FPLW – Gameweek 10 Preview

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 10

Wednesday 25th November

03:00:ATFPL – Gameweek 10 Preview

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 10

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek 10 Preview

Thursday 26th November

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 10

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream Gameweek 10

Friday 27th November

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 10

Sunday 29th November

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 10 Review

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 9

