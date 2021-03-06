1995
Tips March 6

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for Double Gameweek 27

1,995 Comments
Monsieur, with these Double Gameweeks you’re really spoiling us.

The fourth successive Double Gameweek is upon us. But, like chocolates handed out at a foreign ambassador’s party, this one’s a little naff – just one extra fixture means it only narrowly qualifies as a Double. We’re getting used to being spoiled.

Although it’s not as if the so-called biggest Double Gameweek in history was much to write home about.

Following last weekend’s matches, Manchester City were the only team out of the 16 who played to score more than once.

But thankfully Manchester City are one of the two teams playing twice this Gameweek, so could there yet be a (Bernardo) Silva-lining?

If there is, it’s expected to come from Man City’s talismanic Belgian rather than their diminutive Portuguese. And many will be hoping Ilkay Gündogan (£6.2m) and their defenders get in on the act too. 

You have until today’s 11:00 GMT deadline to make any last-minute changes to your Double Gameweek 27 team – are you contemplating a switch away from double Man City defence? Are you among those considering selling Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m)?

Bru-No?

This week, Manchester United fan Andy was thinking of doing both. Currently ranked in the top 1,000 Andy feels that Man United’s tricky upcoming fixtures mean he is unlikely to captain Fernandes – the Red Devils feature in the ‘weak’ category in our latest ‘Fixture Frisk’. 

His proposed double transfer involves selling John Stones (£5.2m) to free up one of his three Man City spots, and then switching Fernandes to Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m).

I just think if [De Bruyne and Gundogan] both start the same game, De Bruyne is always the better captain for me and he’s a differential. And while people are put off captaining De Bruyne I see that as a calculated way to get up the ranks.

– Andy, Scoutcast

How much higher does Andy want to go?

But he makes a valid point, and since De Bruyne returned from injury, only Pedro Neto (£5.7m) has recorded more goal attempts (11) than the Belgian (9). 

However, Gündogan is Jan’s top choice in his Captain Sensible article, just ahead of De Bruyne. Having made just an eight-minute cameo in midweek, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to start both matches in the Double Gameweek. 

Investigating the impact (if any) on Gündogan when De Bruyne plays, former betting-shop employee, Neale, wrote::

What some punters forget, thinking that Gundogan was only operating in an advanced role while De Bruyne was sidelined, is that his rebirth as a number eight happened while the Belgian was in the side – often when De Bruyne was playing in a number 10 role or as a false nine.

There’s even a school of thought that we should be captaining a Man City defender. Speaking on the Scoutcast, Joe explained why:

These [two upcoming matches] scream to me really good defensive games – that Manchester derby, that looks like 0-0, Manchester United just seem to be set up for playing 0-0s against the ‘Big Six’. And then [City are] playing Southampton who can’t score – I mean Vestergaard is their top goal threat over the last four matches.

So it makes me think that it’s a defender, which is why I sort of joked, half joked, on the Captaincy Video today that I would captain Ederson – but which Man City player is going to play twice? Who’s going to get two clean sheets? Who’s like 95 per cent certain of getting at least 12 points?

Rude Alternatives

If he was to sell Stones, the player Andy would buy to replace him is Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m). 

Chelsea are in excellent form at the back. As Neale revealed in his Scout Notes, the Blues didn’t concede a single big chance across the whole of Double Gameweek 26 and reduced Liverpool to just one effort on target on Thursday.

Pro Pundit Lateriser offered further encouragement for would-be Rudiger owners:

Antonio Rudiger has played all the league games under Thomas Tuchel and offers excellent value. Chelsea have emerged as one of the best defences in the league and Rudiger has a substantial set-piece threat.

And Chelsea are at the beginning of a good fixture run – their next five games are Everton, Leeds United, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Brighton. 

Having freed up a spare Man City slot, an argument could be made for selling Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) instead of Bruno Fernandes. Jurgen Klopp’s side have only scored 11 goals in their last 13 matches – and only one goal in six fixtures at Anfield. 

But beware – the underlying stats remain promising for Salah:

Liverpool have the second-highest xG underperformance in the last four matches. They are second in the league for xG (7.07) in that period and have scored only four goals. In this timeframe, Salah has accumulated the highest number of big chances in the league.

– Lateriser

Andy, too, voiced his support of the Egyptian in his latest piece:

Looking at players’ last six matches, he ranks second for expected goal involvement behind the hero that is Michail Antonio.

– Andy

Barking Stats

Last week, former FPL winner Simon March explained that stats are probiotics for gut feelings, this week Pro Pundit Seb likened skillful use of stats to walking your dog. Borrowing a scenario from Neil deGrasse Tyson, he explained: 

You are walking your dog, it zig-zags side-to-side on the lead, but overall moves forwards in the direction you are walking it. While the zigs and zags are hard to predict, the general direction of movement is not. “Lucky” managers may catch some of the zigs and zags, “skilful” managers know it is the overall picture we need.

– Seb

One manager who caught a definite zag last week was Sky expert Luke, who triple captained Gareth Bale (£9.3m).

The Welsh international re-announced himself to Fantasy managers with a 19-point haul against Burnley. Pro Pundit Sam is tempted to buy the White Hart Lane favourite:

Not just because I believe he has finally arrived as a form-player but also because Spurs face an obliging Crystal Palace defence up next, then take on Arsenal in a north London derby and because they play in Blank Gameweek 29.

– Sam

Although she is reluctant to sell Salah just yet:

As someone who is heavily invested in Spurs, making the move from Salah to Bale feels risky especially as we haven’t yet seen a consistency of starts in the league just yet.

– Sam

North London rivals Arsenal provide further premium-priced options in midfield. The Gunners feature in the ‘strong’ category of upcoming fixtures and, like Spurs, have a match in Blank Gameweek 29. 

Jamie observed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) is spending much more time in the box and getting into goal-scoring positions. A shift up front has seen him bag five goals in his last six matches.

Also making an impact in recent games is a revitalised Jesse Lingard (£6.0m).

Lingard has quickly established himself as West Ham’s top goal threat, and has the potential to chip in with an assist or two … As well as being West Ham’s top goal threat from midfield, few in FPL can keep up with his current form.

– Jamie

While Lingard will be ineligible to face his parent club Man United in Gameweek 28, West Ham are another of the eight teams who play in Blank Gameweek 29, enhancing his appeal.

Lingard’s team-mate Craig Dawson (£4.5m) is one of Tom’s three Differentials, his heading ability could be a useful weapon against Leeds:

Dawson’s appeal is further boosted by his aerial threat which has already seen him score three goals in all competitions this term. It could prove to be the difference maker against Leeds too, as the Whites have conceded the most goals in the Premier League from set-pieces this season, while West Ham have scored the most, with 13.

– Tom

Although Leeds could be boosted by the return of Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m), as reported in our Team News round-up

Elsewhere, Sheffield United are still suffering from defensive absentees: Phil Jagielka (£3.9m) is suspended while Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) and Chris Basham (£4.6m) are also ruled out.

Good news for opponents Southampton, who have been somewhat overlooked despite being the other team with two fixtures this Gameweek. 

Community Competitions and Head-to-Head Fixtures

RedLightning rounded-up the Community mini-leagues and competitions in a Hot Topic yesterday. 

The February manager of the month in the Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league was Alvin Chiang, who wins a £50 Amazon voucher.

Alvin totalled 491 points between Gameweeks 22 to 26 with scores of 93, 69, 108 (Wildcard), 99 and 122 (Triple Captain Richarlison). Please email Geoff to claim your prize.

The Head-to-Head fixtures for Gameweek 27 can be found below. 

The scores and tables should now be updating on the Head-to-Head Leagues main page every night, so you can keep track of the action as the Gameweek unfolds. 

May your arrows be green!

TopMarx

1,995 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I almost took a -16, to get both Kane and KDB in my team, but decided that it's too risky and tbh dumb.

    My would have been:
    Salah, Fernandes, DCL, Stones --> KDB, Mount, Kane and Cresswell.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      That would have almost certainly backfired, even without considering the -16!

      Open Controls
  2. C_Manan
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Got Lingard in for Barnes. Didn't think that I would be making this transfer some day

    Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    My season is already over ( 😉 ) so the -8 will be fun.

    Can't make mega-gains without rolling the dice!

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      It's just a silly fantasy game so I took - 8 too and benched Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        One better than me

        I played Bruno but did captain Ederson! Reasoning there was a pen is United's only route to goal. Sure there was some sense in that last night! 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. threeputt
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        best fill in the survey, it'll improve the stats

        Open Controls
    2. C_Manan
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      What's your OR?

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Same but no hit this week but used FT as a cheeky punt on Ings

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Fair play

        Open Controls
  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Chris Wood back and starting now everyone has sold him

    Open Controls
  5. threeputt
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    C'mon Vestergard, you're due one at least this afternoon

    Open Controls
    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      THIS +1000000

      Open Controls
      1. threeputt
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        getting my jab today about the same time as his goal

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      An own goal?

      Open Controls
      1. threeputt
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        eminently possible, but in the meantime do one ! 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          😉

          Open Controls
  6. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Well I got in Pepe and knew the risks... Hope he doesn't come on at all... DCL off the bench hopefully

    Open Controls
  7. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    All ml rivals have capt gundo.. I went salah.. please Liverpool and mo, if ever there was time to come good, let this be it!

    Imagine last season mo at home to fulham being considered a differential to gundo!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Jota transferred himself in and Salah out

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Confidence!!!

        Open Controls
      2. F_Ivanovic
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        He did that last week

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      And TAA to Stones

      That's even more baffling perhaps if you go back to preseason.

      Open Controls
  8. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Kept faith with Saka and played today, be good to get a return

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Did Barnes to Lingard. Kinda wish I did get Saka in

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Lingard could be a good shout

        Open Controls
        1. Tshelby
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Also have Antonio made it harder to back the call but we’ll see

          Open Controls
    2. threeputt
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      good call, was tempted myself

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I only kept with 29 in mind but i suppose for the price he’s probably worth keeping as 5th mid

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      If Saka doesn't perform he becomes Lingard for me.

      Open Controls
  9. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    No players today but do have a wager on Burnley win!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.