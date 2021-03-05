Can Aubameyang prove a worthy FPL alternative premium midfielder?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s (£11.3m) recent form and upcoming fixtures have put him on the Fantasy Premier League radar for the end of the 2020/21 season.
Between Gameweeks 27 and 38, Arsenal face just three matches against the current top six and their number 14 has double-digit hauls in two of his last three 90-minute league outings.
Aubameyang was a commonly-owned asset at the start of the campaign but some shaky form and poor performances saw Fantasy managers largely replace him with a Manchester City midfielder or Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).
With two blanks in a row and a tough run of fixtures coming up, many are wavering on the Manchester United man while the Citizens’ midfield has been a rotation minefield of late. Could now be the time to consider Aubameyang once again?
With Arsenal featuring in Blank Gameweek 29, we have taken a comprehensive look at the data from our Premium Members Area to compare the two players, and other big budget options in midfield.
BACK UP-FRONT
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
15 mins ago
Chances of Everton v Villa being in 28? DCL to Antonio is tempting