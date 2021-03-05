57
Can Aubameyang prove a worthy FPL alternative premium midfielder?

57 Comments
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s (£11.3m) recent form and upcoming fixtures have put him on the Fantasy Premier League radar for the end of the 2020/21 season.

Between Gameweeks 27 and 38, Arsenal face just three matches against the current top six and their number 14 has double-digit hauls in two of his last three 90-minute league outings.

Aubameyang was a commonly-owned asset at the start of the campaign but some shaky form and poor performances saw Fantasy managers largely replace him with a Manchester City midfielder or Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).

With two blanks in a row and a tough run of fixtures coming up, many are wavering on the Manchester United man while the Citizens’ midfield has been a rotation minefield of late. Could now be the time to consider Aubameyang once again?

With Arsenal featuring in Blank Gameweek 29, we have taken a comprehensive look at the data from our Premium Members Area to compare the two players, and other big budget options in midfield.

BACK UP-FRONT

How Arteta has revitalised Arsenal’s attack and what it means for FPL managers

  1. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Chances of Everton v Villa being in 28? DCL to Antonio is tempting

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      none

      Open Controls
    2. Kabayan
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I wanna do that move but I'm not sure yet.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Diminishing.

      If they don't announce today it's unlikely to happen imo.

      Open Controls
    4. Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I got frustrated waiting so made the move already.

      I can feel another Antonio 4 goals incoming!

      Open Controls
    5. jimmyharte
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Lingard will haul more then Antonio

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Why did Auba not start in the last game?

    Open Controls
    1. Pieterke30
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Because Europa League.
      But mostly because Arteta.

      Open Controls
  3. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Martinez
    Robbo Cancelo Coufal
    Sterling (c) Gundo Fernandes Raphinha
    DCL Kane Bamford

    x Strujic Shaw Barnes

    Already done my transfer. Anything else I should look at? Wildcard, BB remaining

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Happy with Sterling captain?

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is he dicey for the games?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably not but just a bit painful to watch

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I know...but had a pretty mediocre GW26, got to make some uncomfortable choices now hoping they pay off 😐

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Same here, I may well follow suit and captain Ra

              Open Controls
  4. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Forster ¦ Martinez
    Cancelo Reguilon Stones
    Bruno Gundogan Son Saka
    Kane Ings Bamford
    | Rashford Holding Coufal

    Would you start someone from the bench?

    Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    start pope or areola? thanks

    Open Controls
    1. HuthTheMagicDragon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Areola

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
  6. HuthTheMagicDragon
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any changes (on a bench boost)

    Maritnez Forster
    Cancelo Dias Coufal Dallas Targett
    Bruno Gundogan Salah Son ESR
    DCL Kane Bamford

    0.6m ITB 1FT

    Any advice on changes?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      save 100%

      Open Controls
      1. HuthTheMagicDragon
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Save bench boost or transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. jimmyharte
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          dont bother bbing

          Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          sorry didnt see you were playing bb...dcl to ings?

          Open Controls
          1. jimmyharte
            • 3 Years
            just now

            ings would be pointless as he's basically playing 1 game. He will defo not score against city.

            Open Controls
  7. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    If Everton don't get DGW, who would you rather have for GW28 only?
    Antonio vs Man United or DCL vs Burnley

    Open Controls
    1. HuthTheMagicDragon
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
    2. Pieterke30
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      After that shitshow of a DGW, Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      DCL still. But Antonio is better if you include 27 and 29.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I agree with Camzy here. Will we ever know if Everton get a 28 double?

        Open Controls
  8. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week guys? 1FT 0 ITB

    McCarthy, Martinez
    Shaw, Stones, Mee, Tark, Dallas
    Sterling, Gundo, Bruno, Son, Raphinha
    Kane, Bamford, Watkins,

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is starting Bamford and Raphinha against West Ham too much Leeds?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nah it's fine, next week vs Chelsea I reckon it probably is

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Depends if Leeds win

      Open Controls
  10. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    RMT
    Martinez(Fabri)
    Cancelo Stones Konsa(Coufal)(Dallas)
    Salah Bruno Son Gundo Raphinha
    Kane DCL Watkins

    1FT, 0itb

    No FH for 29, WC in 31

    A) Bruno to Bale
    B) DCL to Antonio
    C) Save

    Open Controls
  11. SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    How many of you would have turned your nose up at the thought of Guaita on BB? 16 points baby 😀

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Most. Well done mate

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        just now

        ah Raf, you didn't leave me hanging, thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      well done, nice pick

      Open Controls
  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start Pope or Martinez?

    Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just about to do Bruno to Son, but feels wrong to ditch the highest-scoring player in the game..

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Why would you be selling bruno? Surely there's plenty of funds around. I have pope as backup gk, 3 strikers and 5 mids which include salah bruno and son, so surely you don't need to sell bruno for son?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        just now

        4th and 5th mid are Raphinha and Soucek, both of which I'd like to keep because of blank GW..

        Open Controls
  14. chelseabrad
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mendy Meslier
    Stones Vestergaard Coufal Mee Mitchell
    Salah Sterling Bruno Gundogan Lookman
    Kane Bamford Antonio

    1FT 0.5 ITB, I have no FH and currently only have 6 with a game in 29. Would you consider using a wildcard? Or looking at Mee > Reguilon...

    Open Controls
  15. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best move? Still got WC and BB. 1FT 3.0itb.

    A. Pope >> Martinez
    B. DCL >> Antonio (bench Soucek)
    C. Soucek >> Lingard
    D. Save FT.

    Pope
    Dias, Cancelo, Digne
    Bruno, Son, Gündo(C), Raphina, Soucek
    Kane(v) Bamford
    (McCarthy, DCL, Coufal, Dallas)

    Open Controls
    1. jimmyharte
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I done a poll on Reddit and Lingard beat Antonio by double the votes.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I like all 3 moves and saving the FT.

        Open Controls
    2. Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Would not be getting rid of Soucek personally.

      DCL to Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        What if DCL gets a double in 28? Could look a bad move

        Open Controls
        1. Bubbles1985
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He just had a DGW.

          I had him as captain.

          Open Controls
  16. Zlatan F.C
      5 mins ago

      Should I save FT or do

      A) DCL to Antonio
      B) Mee to Dunk

      MARTINEZ
      DIAS CANCELO DALLAS
      SALAH BRUNO GUNDO RAPH
      BAMFORD KANE DCL

      POPE LOOKMAN COUFAL MEE

      Open Controls
    • 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Those still with their FH, are you using it in GW 29 or GW 33?

      Currently got 8 players in GW 29 so might just FH in GW 33

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Was set on 29 but probably 33!

        Open Controls
    • Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      GTG?

      Ederson
      Cancelo(c) Digne Pereira
      Gundo(vc) Bruno Salah Son Soucek
      Antonio Bamford

      Martinez Shaw Maja Mitchell

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
          just now

          Yup

          Open Controls
      2. MMN
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        1 FT 3.4m. FH intact but leaning towards using in GW33. Anything better than Barnes > Son?

        Martinez
        Konsa, Stones, Cancelo
        Gundo, Salah, Bruno, Raphina
        DCL, Watkins, Bamford
        Areola, Shaw, Dallas, Barnes*

        Open Controls
        1. Bubbles1985
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          No that's a good move.

          Open Controls
        2. Il Capitano
            just now

            Wish I could do the same move

            Open Controls
        3. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          1FT 1.1m ITB.

          Shaw to Reguilon worth a FT? (no FH in 29)

          Martinez Pope
          Cancelo Stones Shaw Coufal Dallas
          Salah Bruno Son Gundo Raphinha
          Kane Antonio Bamford

          Open Controls
        4. tissae
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Barnes out for:
          A) Lingard
          B) Raphinha (already have Bamford and Dallas)
          C) Mount
          D) Else?

          Open Controls
        5. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          When will we find out if Everton get a double in 28? Is this very unlikely Now?

          Open Controls

