Pro Pundit Teams March 3

My premium midfield dilemma for FPL Gameweek 27 and beyond

It feels as if the midfield template is shifting as we head towards Blank Gameweek 29, which means Fantasy Premier League managers have some tough decisions ahead.

Whenever highly-owned expensive players go through periods of bad form or have unappealing fixtures, we are faced with a tough choice. Either we double-down and keep the faith, or we move on our big hitters for a differential option.

There are pros and cons to each choice, of course. You could either sell a big name just as they score a huge haul or you might end up late to the next party if you hold on too long.

  • Bruno Fernandes – owned by 60.2%
  • Son Heung-min – 52.1%
  • Mohamed Salah – 41.4%
  • Ilkay Gundogan – 37.0%
  • Jack Grealish – 23.9%
  • Harvey Barnes – 18.8%
  • Tomas Soucek – 13.2%

Either way, there are plenty of reasons to ponder shaking things up when you consider that Liverpool are out of form, Manchester United hit a difficult spell of fixtures from Gameweek 27 onwards and, even though they are doing well, both Manchester City and Chelsea are experiencing a fair amount of rotation under Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel.

Leicester assets have been popular but their growing injury crisis, which recently claimed James Maddison (£7.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), is off-putting to say the least.

And let’s not forget that Blank Gameweek 29 plays a big part in what to do with the midfield template considering Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and do not play in that round.

The aforementioned circumstances should lead us to Tottenham Hotspur who enjoy relatively favourable fixtures in the short-term and face Aston Villa in Blank Gameweek 29.

While Jose Mourinho’s men have recently endured a period of uninspiring form, one man appears to have turned all that on its head: Gareth Bale (£9.3m).

The Welsh international racked up a massive 19-point score with two goals and an assist against Burnley and, even with those handy fixtures on the horizon, only 0.9% of Fantasy managers own him at the time of writing.

Could he be the answer to our premium midfield dilemma in the coming weeks? Let’s find out…

Can we trust Bale yet?

Watching Bale slowly find his feet over the last few weeks has been an enjoyable experience for Spurs fans. Coming off the bench against West Ham in Gameweek 25, he single-handedly took the game by the scruff of its neck and nearly did enough to earn Spurs a point. Then in the second leg against Wolfsberger, he came on to yet again have an immediate impact.

The big question is whether or not Mourinho is prepared to start Bale regularly enough for him to become a reliable Fantasy asset. Thankfully, his most recent post-match comments were promising indeed.

There is not one single manager in the world that doesn’t play Gareth Bale if Gareth Bale is in very good condition. There is not one, but now he is better than ever, I’m just pleased for the team because he helped the team to win. I’m happy for him.

Jose Mourinho

The Spurs manager has clearly been easing Bale back to full-strength over the last month or so, with managed minutes in both the Premier League and Europa League. His withdrawal on 69 minutes against Burnley was an indication of the importance his current performances have earned him in Mourinho’s eye.

When Bale came off on Sunday, the match was comfortably won although even during the final 20 minutes his absence was notable. In my opinion, he will be in the starting XI for Thursday’s trip to Fulham.

Bale in Gameweek 26 

But who would make way?

What did FPL managers learn from FA Cup fourth round matches

But, with so many FPL managers still invested in a cluster of midfield options, who would be the best asset to make way for the Welsh wizard?

Even with the fixture swing, FPL managers are reticent to sell Fernandes, still the top-scoring Fantasy asset this season. He has returned in four of his last five Premier League matches, even with a fixture against Manchester City in Gameweek 27, his long-term appeal is too strong.

Son is potentially the obvious choice although he put in a very good display against Burnley registering two assists, two bonus points and was unlucky not to have scored himself.

And, given Son also plays in Gameweek 29, FPL managers will surely be reluctant to move him – which leaves the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) as potential makeweights for Bale.

Injury updates on Gundogan, KDB and other Double Gameweek 25 team news

Manchester City have yet another Double Gameweek after the current one ends so it is very difficult to justify selling Gündogan.

The fact that he missed out on the starting XI against Wolves arguably makes his Double Gameweek 27 credentials even stronger, as it suggest he will play significant minutes in the Manchester United and Southampton matches now he’s got some rest under his belt.

So… does that mean Salah is the one to replace with Bale?

Bale v Salah 

When you compare Bale and Salah’s performance data for Gameweek 26, Bale comes out on top in 57% of areas with the Welshman winning +8 key to Salah’s +1.

Bale registered more touches than Salah, received more passes than him, had a greater shot accuracy than him as well as creating a chance more often than Salah. All this in just 69 minutes where as Salah played the full 90.

It is worth saying this is not a perfect comparison. When you look at the two players over the last four Gameweeks things do shift to Salah’s favour overall, but the end result has been similar despite the Welshman playing fewer minutes: Both have scored twice but Bale has two assists to Salah’s none.

Over these last four matches, Bale received a pass every 1.7minutes in comparison to Salah’s 2.3 minutes. He also has a great goal involvement, better retention stats and has won all of his aerial duels, while Salah has only won a third of his.

With Spurs playing in Gameweek 29, and on the back of two good results in the Europa League, an exceptional performance against Burnley and a spirited second half against West Ham, a swap for Salah is something I am considering.

How many Spurs are too many?

Still, given the ownership stats for Kane and Son, owning Bale on top seems a lot of investment in Spurs. Neither of the two usual suspects is a differential on their own, although are more so when owned in combination – 20.9% of all FPL managers have the two of them right now.

Is Bale a good differential pick?

LiveFPL.net graphic on % ownership for Kane, Bale and Son

Adding Bale to a Spurs triple-up is an incredibly differential move, something only 0.06% of the game. A great way to make your Spurs players differentials, especially heading in to Gameweek 29 as the number of fixtures will make them popular picks.

Can we trust Gareth Bale as an FPL asset under Jose Mourinho?

That said, even as a Spurs fan, spending £29.9m of your FPL budget on the our attackers feels a lot, likely too much especially as we are yet to see if this performance in the first fixture of Gameweek 26 will be replicated against Fulham.

However, ahead of Gameweek 29 owning a combination of Son, Kane and Bale, potentially with Sergio Reguilón (£5.5m) as a means to balance the budget could be a good idea especially when we consider how many teams blank in Gameweek 29 as well as other factors which are currently playing in to my thinking.

As someone who is heavily invested in Spurs, making the move from Salah to Bale feels risky especially as we haven’t yet seen a consistency of starts in the league just yet.

Should Bale start against Fulham in the second game of Double Gameweek 26 and if managers want to invest in him for Gameweek 29 then doing it ahead of the Gameweek 27 deadline feels wise as Bale could get as much joy out of the Palace defence as he did the Burnley backline.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 27

  1. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    KDB taking a while to get back to normal..about 70% at moment

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      that would imply he's a good investment as he's improving with every match

      Open Controls
  2. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    It's worth to do Dcl->Antonio for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Everton Burnley coming up

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nah

      Possible for free or as a minus 2 in 29. Both good options in goodish sides. DCL will tick over quite nicely and still has the DGW somewhere. Failure against Southampton relative. Everton haven't been crushing bottom feeders this season apart from GW2.

      Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      cheers

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
        9 mins ago

        If you think Antonio is just as good an option as DCL I would get him, free up funds. I think Antonio is better so I’m going back

        Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Got 1FT here & 3m ITB. Few benching headaches so is it worth playing BB? Any other ideas?
      Still got WC and 7gw 29 players.

      Pope
      Dias, Cancelo, Digne
      Son, Bruno, Gündo, Raphina
      Kane, DCL, Bamford
      (McCarthy, Coufal, Soucek, Dallas)

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        I think this is easy to switch West Ham for Everton and save FT

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          57 mins ago

          Easy on paper. Could really hurt benching those two though

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        No to the BB with McCarthy there. Even if you switch him out you're only on an each way bet with Leeds WH.

        Double Spurs attack puts you ahead of the game this week likely. Think I might play Soucek - Leeds are one of those teams that concede to set pieces.

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          46 mins ago

          And bench DCL?

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            42 mins ago

            Him or Bamford.

            Everton have been decent against top 6 lately - rather better than bottom 8. Chelsea are way better than Liverpool at the back right now of course, Think just Raph is enough against WH on your set up.

            Tough decision.

            Open Controls
      3. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Hasn't McCarthy lost his place?

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          Yes. Could change that with my FT. Or keep the BB for another day

          Open Controls
          1. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            42 mins ago

            Wouldn't bother. Your bench players don't have great fixtures.

            I've got a similar dilemma about BB-ing Forster, Dunk, Dallas, DCL, which is borderline.

            Open Controls
    6. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Ideas for that team? What to do with Barnes?

      1.5 ITB, 1 FT, WC and BB left.

      Martinez/Martin
      Cancelo/Digne/Stones/Dallas/Coufal
      Salah/Bruno/Barnes/Gundo/Raph
      Kane/DCL/Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Lazaretti
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Barnes to Soucek

        Open Controls
      2. Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        just now

        lingard

        Open Controls
    7. Ian Davis
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bamford > Antonio look a good move?

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        I don't see massive upside in FH29 so it's a no from me.

        Open Controls
        1. Ian Davis
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          It’s got nothing to do with using FH in GW29 though..

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            It absolutely does. If you're not using free hit in 29 why would you remove Bamford who plays Fulham in that week.

            Open Controls
            1. Ian Davis
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              I am using my free hit.

              Open Controls
              1. JabariParkersEyelid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                If you've got nothing else pressing to do then sure I guess. Nice fixture to attack.

                Open Controls
                1. Ian Davis
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah I agree mate, should be goals in that game.

                  Open Controls
    8. DonBenzema
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        People who haven’t used TC - what are your plans?

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Probably use it when Spurs get their as yet unconfirmed double. Not in a hurry, nice chip to have in the pocket.

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - WC Active
            • 11 Years
            just now

            On Kane or Bale when the Spurs double happens

            Open Controls
      • marcos11
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Barnes replacement? 8.3itb
          FH29 so don’t need players for it.

          a) Grealish (Villa triple up)
          b) Maddison
          c) Mount

          Open Controls
          1. Lazaretti
            • 3 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
        • tommo-uk-
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          How do the following changes look from GW 27 to GW29 and WC planned for 30-31.

          GW27: Bruno OUT Bale IN
          GW28: Barnes OUT Lingard IN
          GW29: Davis OUT Antonio IN

          This would leave me with 8 players for GW29.

          Could also take a -4 on top of those to do Shaw OUT Targett IN for an extra player?

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Lingard is a good move for 27, but if you're bringing him in for 28 he can't play that week so need to rethink the timing of each move.

            Open Controls
          2. Dichio24
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Don't bother with Targett. Spurs will score. Would rather take a punt on a Brighton defender or someone like Tierney or Cresswell. 8 players is probably enough anyway

            Open Controls
          3. COVID-CASUAL
              3 mins ago

              Bringing in Lingard the week he can’t play is a bold move

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Lingard can't play in 28. Not sure on the Bale move. Antonio move is good. If you think Villa can keep a CS against Spurs to cover the -4 then do it but I don't think he is worth the hit. Better to take a hit on an attacking player to cover the -4 or consider a Brighton defender like Dunk who are playing against Newcastle in 29.

              Open Controls
          4. SIGGYMETIMBER
            • 5 Years
            59 mins ago

            Aubamenyang punt? No midweek game and be playing early Saturday against a tired Burnley team

            Open Controls
            1. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              49 mins ago

              Could work out....

              Open Controls
            2. Daniel - WC Active
              • 11 Years
              48 mins ago

              Yeah, why not. But will he start ? Why he was dropped last time ?

              Open Controls
              1. SIGGYMETIMBER
                • 5 Years
                45 mins ago

                Probably because he started the two Europa League games in a week. Looks like that is priority and if so, he be a risk against West Ham for GW29 unless they get a good lead in the first leg

                Open Controls
            3. Dichio24
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              47 mins ago

              They have Olympiakos and Spurs the week after, he might be rested...

              Open Controls
            4. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              37 mins ago

              His form as a starter is electric if you factor in EL - something like 7 in the last 5.

              Problem is he has been rested a bit. Also the 29 game falls directly after EL and another rest there is quite plausible.

              Open Controls
          5. Daniel - WC Active
            • 11 Years
            55 mins ago

            I am tempted to move Salah's cash to TAA and Robbo / Kabak double up.

            Thoughts? Will you captain Salah anytime soon ?

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel - WC Active
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              If Pogba becomes fit soon than it is dangerous. If that doesn't happen Bruno is excellent captain alternative all the time

              Open Controls
            2. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Pool is so poor atm that I would stay away. It's so frustrating to see them blank week in week out.

              Open Controls
            3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              If Klopp continues the tactic of TAA in a similar role to Cancelo and Salah staying out wide then it is definitely worth considering

              Open Controls
          6. Lazaretti
            • 3 Years
            54 mins ago

            Bale or Son in? No other Spurs players atm.

            Open Controls
            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              Son or both

              Open Controls
            2. Pegboy
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Son

              Open Controls
            3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Son

              Open Controls
            4. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thanks all.

              Open Controls
          7. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            53 mins ago

            Which one of each of these would you play?

            A. Coufal or Digne
            B. Soucek or DCL

            Playing two Leeds attackers FWIW.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Digne DCL

              Open Controls
          8. Daniel - WC Active
            • 11 Years
            53 mins ago

            Those with BB left save it there is a chance for a super massive double GW in Gw 36 or 37

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              14 mins ago

              A bit annoying having to keep a heavy bench just to BB in 36 or 37

              Open Controls
            2. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              Don’t think so you have missed the biggest DGW

              Open Controls
          9. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            51 mins ago

            Martinez (Forster)
            Cancelo Stones Coufal (Dallas Mee)
            Salah Bruno Son Gund Raphinha
            Antonio Bamford (DCL)

            1FT £2.6m WC, TC & BB left.

            Eventual plan is to dead end team into GW30 and then WC31. Will probably do Salah + DCL > Kane + Lingaard in 28/29.

            Tempted to BB this week now Forster is in favour.

            A) Mee > Dunk (and BB Forster, Dallas, Dunk, DCL)
            B) Mee > Dunk and just build towards 29
            C) Save FT.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              C

              Open Controls
          10. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            50 mins ago

            Anyone considering losing Bruno (PP 10.6) to Son? I think I'll keep Barnes on the bench as I'm not a fan of the downgrades until GW29

            WC31 FH33

            1FT 1.1itb
            Martinez
            Cancelo Stones Cresswell
            Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinha
            Kane DCL Bamford
            (Pope Digne Holding Barnes)

            Open Controls
            1. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              30 mins ago

              Barnes to Soucek and Bruno to Son? Soucek could easily score against Leeds

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                25 mins ago

                I just sold Soucek in 26 to Barnes for a hit haha I prefer Lingard over Soucek.

                Open Controls
            2. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              26 mins ago

              If Jota starts or looks fit Barnes will become Jota?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                24 mins ago

                He could become Jota but I would prefer to use my FTs on players that play in 29.

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Spurs or WHam?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    I had penciled in Dallas, Son and Antonio with my 3FTs. This was before the Barnes injury

                    Open Controls
          11. Muscout
            • 1 Year
            46 mins ago

            Is KDB a good investment for DGW considering he played 90 mins in 26?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              38 mins ago

              Difficult one after 90 mins last night. I could see a rest for KDB in one of the games

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              36 mins ago

              KdB has been a poor investment all season really if you're looking at price and value. Loads of assists don't merit nigh on 12 million.

              Open Controls
            3. si
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              34 mins ago

              I’m done with him. He is so unselfish, not in just his passing but his movement. He is never going to be explosive enough for the price

              Open Controls
            4. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              31 mins ago

              Nope, been poor all season. Not really someone that can get a shot off fast enough looks laboured even though still qualify

              Not worth the price at all

              Open Controls
            5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              28 mins ago

              He was bordering on a nightmare to own for most of the season - so close to monster hauls all over the place, nearly always finding a way to dodge the big points

              The problem is he's that gifted that he will probably get 3 or 4 returns in a game somehwere along the line - but impossible to tell when or where it will be

              With City 15 points clear in the league, Pep surely wants his "strongest" team to play in League Cup/FA Cup/Champs League games too - does that deduct another league game or two from KDB...

              Don't think I'll be queuing up to go back to him personally - but he could always smash for sure

              Open Controls
              1. Muscout
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Tbh I had planned to get rid of Bruno / Salah for him just for this extra double but looking unlikely now

                Open Controls
          12. si
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            45 mins ago

            I really need a Leicester goal for my scout cup match. Which feels more a more unlikely at the moment. Clearly not written it off but how do we see them lining up top?
            Albrighton, Ineacho, Pereira, Vardy?

            Open Controls
          13. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            43 mins ago

            Tough decisions this week. Need to get a City player, but who?

            Martinez
            Cancelo, Rudiger, Targett, Dallas
            Bruno, Salah, Raph, Gundo
            Kane, DCL
            Bench: Areola, Bamford, Digne, Barnes

            A: Salah -->KDB
            B: Salah --> Mahrez
            C: Salah & Barnes --> KDB & Grealish (-4)
            D: Something else?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I prefer Mahrez over KDB as he seems to be consistently getting attacking points but uncertain if both players play the double.

              Open Controls
          14. RED_ARMY
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            42 mins ago

            Is Bamford to Antonio worth the switch?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Depends on your 29 plans. Both play in 29

              Open Controls
          15. Xna
            • 5 Years
            42 mins ago

            Not sure what to do with Foden, frustrating, however, not sure if we can expect more benching again... Would you:

            A) Bruno + Foden -> KDB + Saka (-4)
            B) Bruno -> Son

            Open Controls
            1. mcsteely
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              You'll need three city players this week so probably go A. Unless you fancy Bruno to Mahrez then Foden to Son?

              Open Controls
              1. Xna
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                I have Dias, Gundo, Foden atm, so would remain at three with B as well, just thinking whether Foden will remain benched for those matches, I thought he couldn't be benched for two games in a row, and look at us now 😀

                I am even considering Bruno -> Son, Pereira -> TAA, Trent is really looking like he could hit quite a high ceiling any game now.

                Open Controls
              2. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                just now

                I suggest sterling cancelo foden

                Open Controls
          16. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            41 mins ago

            Which do you prefer for GW27?
            A) Ings (shu,mci)
            B) Antonio (LEE)

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          17. si
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            39 mins ago

            Odd that Digne not predicted to start tomorrow on the Scout team news? Did I miss something? No way will he be rested. No way.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              19 mins ago

              Strange. He was fine after the game. Ancelotti presser is later today.

              Open Controls
            2. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              It would be useful if the predicted lineups included a footnote to explain any obvious omissions and the reasoning behind this.

              Open Controls
          18. Xna
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Can we go without Bruno for the rest of the season? Any transfer plans I have lead me to transferring him out, even though I am aware he is the top scorer and can rack up points in a bad game as well. However, suddenly there are other premium options with better fixtures, so it could be possible for them to outscore him in the next 12 gameweeks.

            If you were to transfer him out, who would you find it worthy for?

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              just now

              You're going to go without Bruno in 33 away to Leeds when Spurs and City don't play that week?

              Open Controls
          19. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            Safe to assume Stones, Cancelo and Gundo start both DGW27 fixtures?

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              22 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
            2. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              Can assume but not safe.

              Open Controls
            3. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              21 mins ago

              Likely to start rather than safe I would say.

              Open Controls
            4. theplayer
              • 7 Years
              19 mins ago

              When is it ever safe to assume the bald fraud's lineups?

              Open Controls
              1. FantasyClub
                  just now

                  You made me laugh so hard bro

                  Open Controls
              2. Forever In Our Shadow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Never assume.

                Open Controls
              3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Safer assumption is they won't all start both games

                Open Controls
            5. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              Curious who people are looking at as captaincy options in 28

              City have Fulham away but that's just before first leg of CL and feels like exactly the sort of fixture where Pep is going to mix things up - VC could be crucial. Kane in the derby based on his record there?

              Waiting on tonight of course but hoping Vardy shows a bit. That fixture is the most natural captaincy one in my book. Problem for me there is whether it's worth holding both Vardy and Kane in 27.

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                It looks tricky. Hoping for a Everton/Villa DGW so that I can captain DCL/Grealish.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  That would sort things out I guess

                  Open Controls
              2. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                17 mins ago

                With Maddison and Barnes out how much service will Vardy get, feels like they will struggle.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  That's just it

                  Came close to ditching Vardy this time on the basis of just Maddison out to add to no Justin. Still really reluctant to lose him before SHU

                  Open Controls
              3. CONNERS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                17 mins ago

                I will possibly Capt one of my City players who didn't start the previous game.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I have Ederson

                  Might simple bung it on him for a near guaranteed 12 pointer.

                  Open Controls
                  1. theplayer
                    • 7 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I must have missed Ederson scoring 12 points this past GW

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      What you missed was the Fulham Palace game 🙂

                      Fulham are very very conservative and didn't bother attacking Palace until the last 20 minutes or so. They are very definitely not WH or Wolves. Goals can always happen of course so won't

                      Open Controls
                  2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I'd say his ceiling is 12 points (Unless you get into Black Swan events like penalty saves or assists etc)...

                    His floor is probably 4 points... split the difference he's probably in for 8 points-ish in a normal scenario there

                    City's defensive rotation is causing the clean sheets to dry up unfortunately (2 in their last 6), even though they still aren't conceding many goals (4 in their last 6)

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yep

                      Got him in with Stones just for value - they are the two best value defenders still and also to maximise DGWs with Martinez as other stopper. Also planning ahead to 33 (no FH no WC) and that's pone less City Spurs asset I need to worry about as I already have bench cover,

                      Overthinking at it's best!!!!!!

                      Open Controls
              4. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                Tempted with Antonio.

                Open Controls
                1. Vertigo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  My apologies.

                  GW27: Antonio
                  GW28: Kane

                  Open Controls
              5. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Maybe Salah

                Open Controls
              6. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                Bruno

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  If in doubt it makes 100% sense on the face of it

                  Think it boils down to how OGS regards the fixture. Haven't checked stats but eye test tells me Bruno plays a significantly different role in "big" matches - hence his negligible output there. Is WH a big match? t

                  Open Controls
              7. JabariParkersEyelid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                If no DGW then will revert to when in doubt, stick it on Salah.

                Open Controls
              8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                If Villa get the double (new, EVE) & Grealish is fit he's be a shout, along with DCL who'd have the other double (BUR, avl)

                Same with usual suspects from Spurs (if they get the Southampton double added)

                If no doubles - Bruno at home to West Ham probably

                Open Controls
            6. Quan MisTaka
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              Would you do

              Barnes + Shaw + Pereira
              to
              Son + Regulion + Konsa for a hit?

              Open Controls
              1. Quan MisTaka
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Or just Barnes to Mahrez

                Open Controls
                1. The Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Mahrez move

                  Open Controls
            7. jia you jia you
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Can't see Everton getting anything out of Chelsea really so what do you think of the following moves to give me two big hitters for GW29
              (presuming Everton don't double in 28 of course)?

              DCL + James + Sterling to Kane + Aubameyang + Gundo (-8)

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Do you have Son? I would rather have Son or Bale over Auba.

                Open Controls
                1. jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I have Son, triple Spurs attack probably a bit much

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Lingard maybe?

                    Open Controls
                    1. jia you jia you
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      he's a good looking option alright, passing the eye test big time... looks super fit which surprised me

                      Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                I'm not sure on Auba. Arsenal may be prioritising the Europa and I can see Auba being used in those games instead of the league. Kane and Gundo is a no-brainer

                Open Controls
                1. jia you jia you
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  it's a concert alright, he should definitely start v Burnley though fresh and ready to fire

                  Open Controls
            8. Louis Van Gaalstones
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              This GW has knocked the wind out of my sails completely.

              I spent all week debating over going with my gut or the stats and landed on stats, brought in DCL and Barnes for a -4, when I really wanted Bale (and Maja as a make weight).

              Had four 0's from the first games, and I'm currently on 37(-4) with 6+ Bruno(C) left to play.

              I try and temper my expectations going into a DGW but man, this has been the most catastrophic fpl week for me in as long as I can remember, brutal. I suppose, seeing that articles have been posted about mental health related to fpl, it's a common feeling this week?

              Open Controls
              1. Forever In Our Shadow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Chin up bud. Just simply unlucky. What’s you OR?

                Open Controls
            9. FPL_WILDCARD
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Which 3 to start in GW27? Thanks

              A) Bamford
              B) Raphinha
              C) DCL
              D) Soyuncu
              E) Targett
              F) Shaw

              Open Controls
              1. Forever In Our Shadow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                B form is better than all the others.
                E easy cleanie imo
                F City won’t want to lose. Utd will just do what they always do in big games. 0-0 result.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.