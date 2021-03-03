257
Members March 3

Can Jesse Lingard continue to deliver FPL returns ahead of a tough run of games?

257 Comments
West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) is currently the most-bought player ahead of Double Gameweek 27, attracting more than double the number of ‘transfers in’ than any other player.

Lingard has made an excellent start to his West Ham career, scoring three goals and creating two assists in five games.

But with some tough fixtures coming up for the Hammers, Fantasy managers will be questioning if Lingard is really worth bringing in.

We’ve taken a look at stats from our Premium Members Area to see if Lingard can maintain his current form through a tricky run of games.

OUT-OF-POSITION?

Salah and blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run 2

Eyebrows were raised when David Moyes opted to bring in Lingard and not a striker to replace the departing Sebastien Haller.

But Moyes insisted Lingard would bring a new dimension to West Ham’s attack and that he could even play in the false nine position.

“I actually think we could play him as a false nine if we needed that as well. He will bring me that. I’ve wanted to try and get an energetic team at the moment and I think Jesse is known for his work rate and effort and I think he’ll fit in nicely with what we’ve got.”

David Moyes

His five games in claret and blue have seen Lingard play every position in behind the striker and even fill in up front.

As shown from his heatmap, wherever Lingard plays, he is usually West Ham’s most advanced midfielder:

Antonio starts for West Ham as Reguilón returns to Spurs line-up

257 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Remember at the start of the season when Brewster - Werner - Mitrovic was half the RMTs

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      To be fair Wilder's treatment of Brewster was a tad unexpected, as was Lampard's misuse of Werner.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        And thirdly Mitrovic randomly being abandoned from the Fulham team!

        So in essence had they all been given a chance they may have done well!

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Quite.

          Open Controls
    2. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      And Salisu and Vinagre at the back!

      Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anyone else feeling an Elmohamady goal tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Brace I'm feeling actually

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not feeling anything, fed up, numb...

      Open Controls
    3. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am feeling up Targett right now

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Eww

        Open Controls
  3. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which of these options looks the best to you guys here?

    A) Bruno --> Son, bench Barnes and get back Bruno for GW30, get Grealish for Barnes next week
    B) Barnes --> Lingard, BB27 with a bench of Martinez(wolves) - Digne(chelsea) - DCL (chelsea) - Veltman (leicester)
    C) Barnes --> Mount, BB28 with Johnstone (Palace) - Bamford (chelsea) - Dallas (Chelsea) - Veltman (Southampton)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B out of that lot.

      Grealish is back next week?

      Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Targett and Watkins let's gooo!!!!

    Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Brewster to score his first goal today

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      He’s definitely shown signs of it from the bench in recent months

      Open Controls
  6. AubaArtetaball
      33 mins ago

      Let down by a source yesterday so worked hard to get news for tonight. @thewhuera

      The Man United team to start is: Henderson AWB Bailly Maguire Shaw Fred Matic Greenwood Bruno Rashford Cavani #CRYMUN #FPL

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Report the guy if he's wrong again

        Open Controls
    • Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Elmohammady please be magical

      Open Controls
    • wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      It's only a game.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        And we're bunch of looser addicted to it.

        Fantasy game based on random outcomes of football events.

        Open Controls
    • Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Martinez
      Dias/Targett/Dier
      Mane (C)/ Bruno/Gundo
      Antonio/Kane/Ollie

      Areola/Dallas/Digne/Barnes

      GTG?

      Open Controls
    • Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      DER ES UNT NEW ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/03/injury-hit-sides-in-action-in-two-early-evening-double-gameweek-26-kick-offs/

      Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Burnley goal

      Open Controls
    • hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Vydra essential

      Open Controls

