Can Jesse Lingard continue to deliver FPL returns ahead of a tough run of games?

West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) is currently the most-bought player ahead of Double Gameweek 27, attracting more than double the number of ‘transfers in’ than any other player.

Lingard has made an excellent start to his West Ham career, scoring three goals and creating two assists in five games.

But with some tough fixtures coming up for the Hammers, Fantasy managers will be questioning if Lingard is really worth bringing in.

We’ve taken a look at stats from our Premium Members Area to see if Lingard can maintain his current form through a tricky run of games.

OUT-OF-POSITION?

Eyebrows were raised when David Moyes opted to bring in Lingard and not a striker to replace the departing Sebastien Haller.

But Moyes insisted Lingard would bring a new dimension to West Ham’s attack and that he could even play in the false nine position.

“I actually think we could play him as a false nine if we needed that as well. He will bring me that. I’ve wanted to try and get an energetic team at the moment and I think Jesse is known for his work rate and effort and I think he’ll fit in nicely with what we’ve got.” David Moyes

His five games in claret and blue have seen Lingard play every position in behind the striker and even fill in up front.

As shown from his heatmap, wherever Lingard plays, he is usually West Ham’s most advanced midfielder:

