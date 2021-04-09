FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 30

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 30.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Pro Pundits and the Mods & Cons. Along with a selection of community mini-leagues.

And this edition includes a look at the recent update to the FFS Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Pandin Bruyne is still top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, 27 points ahead of Chi Risk.

49,350 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least one more waiting to be added at the next results update.

It remains the second Best League in FPL, based on the average score of the top five managers, as the leading quintet in Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl ensured his mini-league held onto first place for another Gameweek.

Our top five contingent are all among the best 62 managers overall, while in the race to be crowned FPL champion Pandin has slipped from second to third.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility:Open to anyone with a registered FFS account – paid or free.

Despite dropping to 19th overall, Nathan Jobling has increased his lead over Ulrik Varela Greve (aka FPL Viking) at the top of our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league to 16 points.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

Tony Yorath (aka A.J.) is now fifth in the league after his Bench Boost returned 81(-4) points.

His tally of 12 bench points came exclusively from Jesse Lingard after Edouard Mendy and Ben White both scored zero, and Antonio Rudiger didn’t even play.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) has increased his lead over Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) in League 1 to six points following Ville’s loss to David Arblaster.

Jose Miguel De La Roca Argueta in League 8 Division 42 is still the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues, with 78 points out of a possible 90.

A fixtures table for the following Gameweek will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice ahead of the next deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

Once the next round gets underway, the scores will be updated every night on our main Head-to-Head page, allowing you to see the tables ‘as they stand’.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 30 saw the fifth round of the FFS Open Cup take place.

The two highest-ranked managers heading into round five, The Fighting Cock (626th) and ZeleniMD (1,946th), were both defeated, so their mantle is assumed by the high-flying kenzo (3,357th) and Shuddahadum (3,473rd).

Pro Pundit Zophar made it through to the last 32 (round six) following a narrow one-point victory over John Trigg, who conspired to bench Jesse Lingard and only had two playing defenders. Ouch.

It was also the fourth round of the FFS Members Cup.

The highest-ranked managers left in this competition are Mr. Rabbit (1,416th) and Armaan.ag (1,773rd).

The pair are joined in the last 32 (round five) by Community Writer Meltens, after he defeated Kabaranko by 57 points to 52.

However round four was the end of the road for Pro Pundits Az and Zophar who bowed out along with reigning Head-to-Head Champion Bouncebackability.

See Skonto Rigga’s article for the full results and the fixtures for the next round.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 30 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 56, which saw another 73 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 185 go through to Gameweek 31, when the elimination threshold will rise to 30%.

The highest scorer of the Gameweek was Peter Alloway, who played his Bench Boost for 91(-4) points.

This is Peter’s 14th season, and his highest finish in the first 11 of these was only 273k. Since then, however, he has shown a remarkable improvement, with successive finishes of 2,906th and 5,680th and a current rank of 22,783rd.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Despite slipping to 1,893rd overall, Andy LTFPL remains the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits, 27 points ahead of Fábio Borges. While the best Pro Pundit score of the Gameweek was Holly Shand’s 62.

At the top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) is now only five points ahead of Andy after dropping to 1,479th overall.

And Pro Pundit Utkarsh Dalmia (aka Zophar) continues to lead the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league, which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits.

Zophar is 11 points ahead of Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece, and has risen to 6,293rd overall.

He also occupies first place in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4), where he is now seven points ahead of Paul Mahoney.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Ray Freeman is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx) and Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh), 11 points ahead of last week’s leader Phil Olorenshaw in both.

Ray has been playing since at least 2006/07 and is 177th in the recently updated Live Hall of Fame with three top thousand finishes (356th, 768th and 772nd). In the overall standings he is currently 135th.

Trond Ragnar Breivik shot up to 34th in the Top 1k ANY season mini-league after scoring 98 for a Gameweek Rank of 197 without even playing a chip – it was mainly down to the 21 points from his two per cent-owned differential Matheus Pereira!

Despite a fall to 234th overall, Phil is still top of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq), level on points with Gav Riley but having made fewer transfers, and he has an eight-point lead over John Forshaw in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6).

Phil is 41st in the Live Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, even though he suffered a red arrow overall, 2016/17 Champion Ben Crabtree reclaimed first position in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, which he previously led after Gameweeks 19 and 20.

Ben is one point ahead of 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson (aka Westfield Irons) and five ahead of last week’s leader, 2017/18 Champion Yusuf Sheikh.

BEST OF THE REST

Despite slipping to 1,504th overall, Greg Brożyński still tops Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league, with a seven-point lead over Damien Dunnion.

Down to 11,652nd overall, Sng Junyang nonetheless held onto to the No 1 spot in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, seven points ahead of Andy Short.

John Forshaw has opened up an 18-point lead over Stephen Carey in my January to May League (league code h62bh1). He was 118k at the beginning of Gameweek 17 when the league started scoring but has since risen to 330th overall.

Finally, Rahul Deb retained his lead in The Last Ten (league code w4430n). Rahul has scored 160 points in the two Gameweeks and has a 12-point advantage over Vaidehi Patwardhan.

But the highest-scoring manager of the last round was Simon Hibberd, whose Bench Boost returned 92 points and took him up to 22nd in the league.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Hall of Fame (HoF) is a ranking system applied to everyone in either our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members or our Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues. It aims to highlight those who have performed well over a number of years, taking into account scores from previous seasons.

We have a “Career” version that updates every season and a “Live” version that is updated every few Gameweeks.

The Live version may only be viewed by Premium Members.

The latest update took place during the international break that followed Gameweek 29, when 56,363 managers were ranked.

Fábio Borges remains number one. In the past five seasons he has finished 4,682nd, 1,145th, 671st, 95th and 1,965th. He is on course for yet another top 5,000 finish.

Tom Stephenson, the latest Meet the Manager interviewee, is in second place. He has had ten successive finishes in the top 30,000.

Stephen Harrap suffered the most dramatic fall, plummeting from 2nd all the way down to 160th. In the previous nine seasons he had never finished outside the top 20,000, and only once outside the top 10,000.

The table below, sorted by position in the Live HoF, features the current Live top ten, the Career top ten, Meet the Manager interviewees, and the Pro Pundits, together with selected Mods & Cons and League 1 Head-to-Head managers.

Live HoF Rank Career HoF Rank Manager Meet The Manager FPL Rank after GW29 1 1 Fábio Borges (PP, Link) 5,881 ˄ 2 4 Tom Stephenson Link 4,261 ˄ 3 5 Alistair Hughes 4,569 ˄ 4 36 Mato Stanic 749 ˄ 5 7 Marius Robertsen 7,543 6 3 Darren Wiles (PP, Link) Link 35,845 ˄ 7 47 Adnan Hajrulahovič 1,069 ˄ 8 87 Jonathan Ballantyne 1,023 ˄ 9 17 Mark Hurst 11,565 ˄ 10 85 Scott McIrvine 1,492 ˄ 18 70 Mark Sutherns (PP, Link) Link 5,232 24 13 Richard Clarke Link 54,597 28 8 Eivind Almhjell 95,269 40 10 Sean Tobin Link 109,277 45 28 Callum Croal (Jambo17) 53,081 51 14 Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) 98,979 55 9 Andrew Hyde 144,226 ˄ 57 124 Phil Ampleford (Philman) Link 11,090 62 31 Aleksander Våge Nilsen Link 78,438 ^ 68 91 Tim Hill 28,833 ˄ 74 244 Utkarsh Dalmia (Zophar) (PP, Link) Link 6,558 91 15 Tom Freeman (avfc82) (PP, Link) Link 218,262 99 37 Adam Hopcroft Link 145,607 ^ 101 141 Simon Vazquez 35,530 109 6 Emil Gustafssen 391,425 123 86 Jay Egersdorff Link 79,868 131 38 David Meechan 181,617 138 77 Cam Black 103,567 144 123 Ville Tuominen (Santigold) 68,807 ˄ 157 947 Andy LTFPL (PP, Link) 1,438 160 2 Stephen Harrap 884,583 205 184 The Magician (TorresMagic) 67,722 ^ 209 258 Geoffrey Dance (Geoff) 46,184 ^ 210 521 Mark Reynolds (Mir) 13,796 ˄ 241 422 Tarek Balbaa Link 26,505 254 83 Seb Wassell (PP, Link) 203,411 ^ 354 2,064 Jack Penn (ZoumasBloomers) 952 ^ 375 441 Neale Rigg (Skonto Rigga) 55,503 ^ 399 1,017 Mohamed Ragab (Ragabolly) 13,744

See Greyhead’s recent article for an analysis of the top five in the Career HoF, and Skonto Rigga’s article for a report on the top tens in the updated HoF.

MANAGER OF THE WEEK NOMINATIONS

Is there anyone else from our mini-leagues and community competitions who you think deserves a mention here – perhaps someone who has made a big score this Gameweek, is on a hot streak or has been particularly lucky or unlucky?

If you would like to nominate someone as manager of the week, then please tell us about them in a comment on this article, saying what they achieved, how they did it and preferably giving a link to their team. No prizes, just a bit of publicity for them!

The Manager of the Week for Gameweek 29 was Kushral Pakhrel, nominated by FPL Egregious.

In a four-match Gameweek, his Free Hit returned 92 points for a Gameweek Rank of 620 (the same as Simon Hibberd in The Last Ten).

Kushral was one of two managers in FPL Egregious’s mini-league to score more than 90 points!

GET INVOLVED

