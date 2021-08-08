1026
FPL Masterclass August 8

When should I use my first Wildcard and other FPL chips?

1,026 Comments
Our FPL Masterclass series unites three of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers around: two-time India champion Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar and five-time top 1,000 finisher Tom Freeman.

Between them, they have 20 overall ranks in the top 10,000, nine of which were within the top 1k.

They’ll be chipping in with regular Fantasy advice ahead of the start of 2021/22, with opinion on everything from tips for newcomers to captaincy picks.

Our trio of top managers will be writing for Fantasy Football Scout every week throughout the new season – and only subscribers will be able to read all of their articles in full.

You can read all of their previous FPL Masterclass articles via the links above but this time we’ll be asking our panel: do you often have a pre-set idea of when to play the first Wildcard and what are your thoughts on the other chips?

LATERISER SAID…

I think probably the most important thing to do is to have an open mind when it comes to playing the first Wildcard but I can’t remember using it beyond Gameweek 10 in any of the previous seasons I have played Fantasy Premier League.

Last season, I used my Wildcard in Gameweek 3 and failed miserably. In other years, I have had great success using the Wildcard before Gameweek 4. The learning here is: don’t let last season influence you. Every campaign is distinctly different in FPL.

As far as possible, I would try holding it for at least four Gameweeks. The caveat here is that if you are confident about the changes you want to make and are sure about the tweaks to your team, go ahead and push the button. I wouldn’t hesitate if you are very confident.

Early season is one of the best times to make ground if clear trends emerge because the deeper you go into the campaign, the stronger the template becomes. So if you are sure about the trends, don’t hesitate to activate the chip.

My advice would be that if you are going in early with the first Wildcard, make sure that it is a fairly long-term overhaul and you have enough ‘glue guys’ in the team that you wouldn’t want to sell anytime soon.

If you are pushing the Wildcard early, you need to take a step back, pause and consider macro strategy. You should have a hard think about where you want to spend your transfers in the future and your defence, especially, needs to be selected for the long term.

Having looked at the matches this season, around the Gameweek 7 mark looks like a good time to use the Wildcard given the positive fixture shift for Chelsea and Manchester City. 

The other chips I generally use in the Double Gameweeks or the Blank Gameweeks, which more often than not show up in the second half of the season. There is a very strong argument to use the Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 1 so that you’re not spending transfers in the future building a strong playing bench (instead, you can focus transfers on the starting players) and while I personally might not go there, I don’t see anything wrong with this strategy.

TOM SAID…

I try to remain flexible and don’t particularly like the idea of committing to a strategy before a ball has even been kicked. In the past, I’ve tended to hold my first Wildcard a little longer than most, just to ensure that when I do play it, I have a reasonable amount of data to base my decisions on. Somewhere between Gameweeks 8 and 12 is ideal, when most teams’ line-ups and tactics have settled down. If you can make it coincide with some big fixture swings, even better.

However, there can be advantages to playing it earlier. In 2020/21, it meant you could jump on players like Emiliano Martínez (£5.5m); it’s just not an approach that I feel particularly comfortable with.

The rest of the chips (Bench Boost, Free Hit, Triple Captain) I’d advise using around the Double and Blank Gameweeks during the second half of the season. It’s also a good idea to use your Bench Boost directly after your second Wildcard, which should ensure you have an optimum team free of any rotation risks or injuries. Believe me, there is nothing worse than activating the chip only to find out that one or two of your players are missing.

ZOPHAR SAID…

The timing of the first Wildcard is dependent on how my squad is doing after the first couple of weeks and some flexibility is important here. If you can get the players you want with a hit or two in the first few weeks, then I think it is worth delaying the Wildcard to later.

As a general rule of thumb, I like to wait at least till the second international break of the season to use my first Wildcard, which is usually Gameweek 7 or 8. By then, we know what impact the new transfers, new managers etc are having on their respective teams and what their preferred line-ups are. We also see how the club managers are rotating as the UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway. The value/must-have picks in each position would likely be more apparent, too.

The reason I don’t like to use it in the September international break is that the first few Gameweeks of the season can be chaotic. Certain teams might have not had a full pre-season because of players returning late and it’s more an issue of match sharpness rather than ability. The data set tends to even out more over a period of eight weeks rather than three or four, and a more cogent statistical analysis can be made. 

The other chips, including the second Wildcard, totally depend on the timings of the Double Gameweeks. The previous season was an outlier with the congested schedule due to COVID but usually, I like to Free Hit in the Blank Gameweek caused by the FA Cup quarter-finals and use my second Wildcard before the big Double Gameweek (typically GW33/34) with a view to maximizing the Bench Boost. The Triple Captain chip gets used in one of the smaller Double Gameweeks. 

  1. RUN DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What formation is that Spurs line up? Is 4241 with Dele playing number 10?
    (Asking for a friend)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      4231 * yeah Dele at 10

      Open Controls
      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thu

        Open Controls
        1. RUN DCL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Not watching this game but it's been more of a 4-3-3 throughout preseason with Dele playing as a #8.

      Open Controls
  2. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Jota or C.Wilson?

    Going with Wilson also allows a Brownhill vs Jota who would be with a non-playing 4.5m.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Doesn't matter, I've made up my mind. Jota for 1st two minimum. Then reasses

      Open Controls
      1. EgyptianKing
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        Makes sense imo!

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          55 mins ago

          Overthinking it to be honest, when you look at those 1st two fixtures, it's Jota. He has a good chance of starting vs Norwich, which is the big one!

          Open Controls
    2. Aubamazette
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
  3. EgyptianKing
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    A) Mahrez Toney

    B) Gundogan Antonio (+0.5M)

    Which u prefer?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Aubamazette
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. LSK
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. NateDogsCats
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Fabrizio: "Edin Dzeko agreement on personal terms with Inter is confirmed [contract until 2023] but not to replace Lautaro Martinez. Inter want to sign two strikers to replace Lukaku. #Inter"

      Yeah I'd say Martinez might go.

      Open Controls
    • Mane Mane Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Digne and Lucas moura or Cancelo and Barnes?

      Open Controls
      1. Aubamazette
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        the funds are not even the same? but Cancelo Barnes

        Open Controls
      2. LSK
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Cancelo and Barnes

        Open Controls
    • Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Buendia being out is annoying. Looking at Dele, Benrahma and Harrison now..

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Perfect opportunity to punt on Sarr or Benrahma imo.

        Open Controls
        1. EgyptianKing
          • 3 Years
          42 mins ago

          Benrahma looking a very decent punt!

          Open Controls
        2. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          Don’t fancy Watford. But Benrahma would take me to 3 West Ham. Got Coufal and Antonio. Overkill?

          Open Controls
      2. Aubamazette
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        yepp was set on buendia

        Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Thinking of Jota

        Open Controls
    • Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Was propping up the last page. 🙂

      Buendia doubt has made me tweak my team to a 4-4-2.

      What do we think…??

      Sanchez
      TAA / Cancelo / Shaw / Digne
      Salah / Son / Sancho / Barnes
      Bamford / Toney

      Foster / White / Brownhill / Oba

      Open Controls
      1. Heres hoping x 7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Not sure about Sancho just yet, didn't even make the bench vs Everton

        Open Controls
        1. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I want him for the long run.
          Will take a benching v Leeds.

          Open Controls
      2. mattwhitepaint
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Love the defence and it’s making me consider 4 at the back. No Bruno is a concern

        Open Controls
        1. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Yeah it comes down to Son + Sancho or Bruno + a 7.5 or below.

          I may be jumping the gun on Sancho, but he’ll be in my team for Southampton and you never know, he may come on against Leeds and grab something.

          Open Controls
    • TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Seems to be loads of Mid and Att options this year. Exciting stuff. Enjoy tinkering everyone.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
      2. NateDogsCats
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I agree, the more premium options we have too the better for more variety

          Open Controls
      3. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Would you rather start with Barnes or Digne? Kinda worried that Barnes minutes are doubtful

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'm with Barnes myself, I think he will do very well this season — but bear in mind that we are likely to have a little surprise by Rodgers every now and then.

          Open Controls
          1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yea:/ cheers mate

            Open Controls
      4. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Buendía not starting, while Ings is, settles it for me. Benrahma + Danny.

        Open Controls
      5. Reeker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Still haven't touched my team since the day fpl opened. I feel like it will just be wasted time until a few days before deadline. Might put me at a disadvantage though.

        Open Controls
      6. Otto8
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        A: Jota and Bruno
        B: Salah and Greenwood

        Open Controls
        1. Fer Fuch's Ake
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          b

          Open Controls
      7. AllINeedIsCoffee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I'd appreciate it if you could please rate my team

        Open Controls
        1. AllINeedIsCoffee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Okay.. Why isn't the rest of my post appearing

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          10/10

          Open Controls
        3. NateDogsCats
            1 min ago

            0/15

            Open Controls
        4. EDUARDO DA SILVA
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Arsenal please sell Auba to China.

          Open Controls
        5. AllINeedIsCoffee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I'd appreciate it if you could please rate my team 🙂

          Sánzhes (Rúnarsson)
          Veltman - TAA - Digne (White - Omobamidele)
          Salah - Rodriguez - Jota - Fernandes (Romeu)
          Toney - Antonio - DCL
          0.0mitb

          Thank you very much 😀

          Open Controls
          1. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I prefer your last effort

            Open Controls
        6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          What was the reason given for Kanes no show?

          Open Controls
          1. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            21 mins ago

            He loves Spurs and would never not turn up for training etc

            Open Controls
            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              Ok but not enough love for turning up for the friendly being played right now?

              Open Controls
              1. RUN DCL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                14 mins ago

                Claims he’s not due back yet.

                Open Controls
                1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  When is he due? PL begins Friday

                  Open Controls
        7. Otto8
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Is Toney gonna start the first GW?

          Open Controls
          1. Galza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            38 mins ago

            Slight knock and should be fine for the opener.

            Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC/status/1424355714886094849

            From the gaffer's mouth: he's good

            Open Controls
        8. goblin140
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          If Buendia looks out for GW1...

          A) Robertson & Benhrama
          B) Cresswell & Jota

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            A of those choices. But don't like starting with TAA + Robbo.

            Open Controls
        9. mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          59 mins ago

          Can anyone watching the Villa game clarify the roles of Watkins & Ings? Hoping the rumour of ings "drifting" is right; looking to get Watkins back in my team as long as he's not stationed too wide.

          Open Controls
        10. L'Aeroplanino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          Considering west ham mid - which one is the best?

          Open Controls
          1. Atletico Junior
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            Benrahma

            Open Controls
          2. amitmishr
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Benrahma in form, soucek for consistency and is nailed. Really tough choice between the two

            Open Controls
          3. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Bowen

            Open Controls
          4. L'Aeroplanino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers.

            Open Controls
        11. Bergkamp@Wonderland
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          Is Konate nailed? Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. goblin140
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Far from it

            Open Controls
        12. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          56 mins ago

          Is Dier nailed on?

          Open Controls
        13. Zulle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          56 mins ago

          Playing my benchmark boost GW1
          Gow does this look:

          Sánches, Fabianski
          Maguire, TAA, White, Shaw, digne
          Salah, maddison, buendia, ESR, Jota
          Antonio, DLC, Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            DCL is a risk with an injury concern
            Prefer Barnes to Maddison
            Maguire is prob too much United defence with Shaw

            Open Controls
          2. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            weak mid
            too much otb

            Open Controls
        14. Fer Fuch's Ake
          • 7 Years
          55 mins ago

          Will 4.5 Tuanzebe make into first team at Villa? Who will he displace? He looks like a cheap differential

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            38 mins ago

            Doesn't look like he'll displace Mings or Konsa.

            Open Controls
          2. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            37 mins ago

            I think they *might* opt for a 3-5-2 eventually, but not for now I reckon

            Open Controls
            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              36 mins ago

              not with the number of wingers they have.

              Open Controls
              1. sirmorbach
                • 5 Years
                34 mins ago

                Good point.

                Open Controls
        15. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          54 mins ago

          Buendía and Bailey clear avoid to start with. Will be on my watchlist for sure. Now looking at the likes of benhrama, bowen, harrisson, ESR... Who do you think is the best replacement?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            Raphina.

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              22 mins ago

              He didn’t name him for a reason. Probably has him already.

              Open Controls
              1. Atletico Junior
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Thats right.

                Open Controls
          2. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            37 mins ago

            I'm with Benrahma and then Ings up front with the extra .5

            Open Controls
        16. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/08/how-grealish-fared-on-his-city-debut-and-other-fpl-community-shield-lessons/

          Open Controls

