Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 6

Leeds United v West Ham United

Watford v Newcastle United

Brentford v Liverpool

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Ourselves and Karam have selected our own picks for Gameweek 6, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 September.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 6 PICKS

The form of Pablo Fornals has been encouraging for West Ham. Whilst teammate Said Benrahma has attracted the high ownership and the plaudits, Fornals matched him for goal attempts during the first three Gameweeks and has taken more touches in the penalty area, 19 to 12. He has blanked in the last two matches but his ten chances created is second only to Jarrod Bowen at the club. The Spaniard finds himself up against a Leeds defence yet to register clean sheet, having conceded the league’s second-highest number of shots.

The only side to allow more chances is Newcastle, hence making Watford’s Joshua King a logical choice to beat his 6.5 target. He played his first 90 minutes for the club during last week’s 3-1 win over Norwich, assisting twice.

Ivan Toney faces a Liverpool defence that has kept four clean sheets from five, although they only rank seventh for shots conceded in the box. Brentford look good and the supremely confident Toney is also on penalty-taking duty.

Nelson Semedo’s touch heatmap shows a full-back who is playing very high up the field, ranking sixth amongst defenders for both touches and passes received in the final third. The only defender that has underachieved more in comparison to his xGI (expected goal involvement) is Joao Cancelo. This goal will come eventually and it could happen at Southampton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a low points target of 6.5 considering he loves facing Tottenham Hotspur. During his time at Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, he has scored seven times in 11 matches against Spurs. He netted the only goal of the Gunners’ last home game and will back himself in a meeting that has averaged 3.33 goals per match from the past three seasons.

KARAM’S GAMEWEEK 6 PICKS

Son Heung-min is back from injury and north London derbies always bring a lot of action. It can go either way but I expect Son to do well. He has two goals and three assists in the last three starts against Arsenal.

We are still waiting for Raul Jimenez’s first goal of the season, and I have a feeling it will be in this match. Wolves’ assets are high up statistically and extremely underperforming. Maybe this is Raul’s game!

Brentford have looked solid defensively which made me question if Mohamed Salah can reach the Fantasy target but I expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to keep the clean sheet and hopefully an attacking return in what I think could be a tight game.

Allan Saint-Maximin is the driving force in the Newcastle team and they’ll be reliant on him to score goals in the absence of Callum Wilson.

Patrick Bamford is an injury risk for the weekend. However, if he starts, he has the potential to make light of a generous points target of 6.5.

