Fantasy5 September 23

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 6

Forget green arrows, bragging rights and a small increase in team value – you could be £10,000 richer by the time Gameweek 6 has finished.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

Image

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 6 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

  • Leeds United v West Ham United
  • Watford v Newcastle United
  • Brentford v Liverpool
  • Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Ourselves and Karam have selected our own picks for Gameweek 6, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 September.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 6 PICKS

The form of Pablo Fornals has been encouraging for West Ham. Whilst teammate Said Benrahma has attracted the high ownership and the plaudits, Fornals matched him for goal attempts during the first three Gameweeks and has taken more touches in the penalty area, 19 to 12. He has blanked in the last two matches but his ten chances created is second only to Jarrod Bowen at the club. The Spaniard finds himself up against a Leeds defence yet to register clean sheet, having conceded the league’s second-highest number of shots.

The only side to allow more chances is Newcastle, hence making Watford’s Joshua King a logical choice to beat his 6.5 target. He played his first 90 minutes for the club during last week’s 3-1 win over Norwich, assisting twice.

Ivan Toney faces a Liverpool defence that has kept four clean sheets from five, although they only rank seventh for shots conceded in the box. Brentford look good and the supremely confident Toney is also on penalty-taking duty.

Nelson Semedo’s touch heatmap shows a full-back who is playing very high up the field, ranking sixth amongst defenders for both touches and passes received in the final third. The only defender that has underachieved more in comparison to his xGI (expected goal involvement) is Joao Cancelo. This goal will come eventually and it could happen at Southampton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a low points target of 6.5 considering he loves facing Tottenham Hotspur. During his time at Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, he has scored seven times in 11 matches against Spurs. He netted the only goal of the Gunners’ last home game and will back himself in a meeting that has averaged 3.33 goals per match from the past three seasons.

KARAM’S GAMEWEEK 6 PICKS

Son Heung-min is back from injury and north London derbies always bring a lot of action. It can go either way but I expect Son to do well. He has two goals and three assists in the last three starts against Arsenal.

We are still waiting for Raul Jimenez’s first goal of the season, and I have a feeling it will be in this match. Wolves’ assets are high up statistically and extremely underperforming. Maybe this is Raul’s game!

Brentford have looked solid defensively which made me question if Mohamed Salah can reach the Fantasy target but I expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to keep the clean sheet and hopefully an attacking return in what I think could be a tight game.

Allan Saint-Maximin is the driving force in the Newcastle team and they’ll be reliant on him to score goals in the absence of Callum Wilson.

Patrick Bamford is an injury risk for the weekend. However, if he starts, he has the potential to make light of a generous points target of 6.5.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Got TAA, Raphinha and Bamford.
    My bench looks like Ings, Gilmour and Amartey.
    Can I still roll a transfer?

    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Is TAA still flagged for that flu/illness? Then i'd say you can roll

    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      For me it's less of an issue about who's coming off my bench than it is of do I really want any of the other non-Bamford mid priced strikers in my team

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Cheers!

  2. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    The paucity of good mid priced strikers available to replace Bamford is shocking.

    Almost feel its better to hope Torres plays and Gilmour comes in off my bench than waste a transfer on the other available options.

    Maupay, potentially, is probably the best of the dregs, but would I really want him after this weekend.

    Dennis is only an option if he's enabling you to have CR7 and Lukaku at the same time.

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Very true. ASM, perhaps, and Eduard if he begins to get more time. Other than that it is only Dennis

      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        It's a bit like saying you can either starve or eat dogsh*t. Seriously, neither choice appeals........

    2. TheBiffas
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      probably watkins for me

    3. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Is it shocking? I think we just got spoiled with the likes of Bamford Ings and Antonio being so impressive last season.

    4. abcdef3
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I like the look of Armstrong when Southampton's fixtures turn in week 8

      1. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Also have my eye on Armstrong from 8 or Toney from 10, but just a little early to move to them now

  3. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    3 hours ago

    Bring in one for this week, planning on having both soon.

    A) Rudiger
    B) Cancelo

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A - Chelsea clean sheet more likely this week

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Rudiger. He plays SOU next week vs Cancelo's liv.

    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      A

  4. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    A) Traore > Sarr
    B) Grealish > Sarr

    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

  5. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    New Article Up

  6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Guys play for bam

    A) White
    B) coady
    C) allan

    Or bam to Jimenez/armstrong

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A

    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      C probably

  7. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard team?

    Ramsdale Begovic
    TAA James Rudiger Cancelo Livra
    Gallagher Salah Sarr Benrahma Gray
    Ronaldo Antonio Saint Maxim

    Ronaldo and Saint Maxim may well become Lukaku and DCL in a couple of weeks. Ta.

    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Hot

  8. footballfreak
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Worth taking a hit with TAA and Raphinha flagged and with this bench? already made free transfer
    Sa
    TAA Marcal Livra Tierney
    Salah Raphinha Jota Gray
    Antonio CR7
    Subs: Sissoko, James, Bamford

  9. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Save transfer?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Coufal White Livra
    Salah Jota Mahrez Raph Bisso
    CR7 Antonio Scarlett

    1ft, 0itb

  10. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which defender would you play for this GW ? JAMES or MARÇAL

    Tricky one cos James might just get a cameo role, facing Man City, but then again cud play and get an assist

    Marçal easier fixture to keep a clean sheet in, might assist, but Wolves defence is poor.

    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      James

  11. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Wot to do with RAPHINHA ?

    Do l transfer him out tonight for SARR and therefore beat his price rise or wait for more definite news ?

    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wait for the embargoed press after 10pm and see if there is anything more concrete. I'm guessing if he doesn't play he'll likely be back for Watford anyway.

  12. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Has Ramsdale replaced Leno do we think?

    1. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      No Ramsdale isn’t a cert to take the goalkeeping atm.

      Just speculation, even though Leno started last nite.

  13. barton fc
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    best option?

    Sanchez (4.0)
    TAA shaw James Coufal (white)
    salah jota greenwood benrahma (brownhill)
    ronaldo antonio (4.5) 1FT 0.2ITB

    A) greenwood > sarr
    B) bank

    (would quite like to bank and to salah to from next week before wc gw8)

  14. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    When’s the next ib? Before game week 8 or 9?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      GW8 is after IB

