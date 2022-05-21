181
Scout Picks May 21

FPL Gameweek 38 Scout Picks: Spurs triple-up but no Salah or De Bruyne

181 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 38 ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but midweek minutes, budget and updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always cherry-picked from the cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder or to make the budget up to £100m but rather to give some alternative, viable options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER

It was a fight between Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and David Raya (£4.3m) for Scout Picks duties this week but with Leeds United probably needing to score at least once in Gameweek 38, we’ve shied away from the budget Brentford man. We’ve instead sided with Schmeichel, who will be facing a sorry Southampton side who have scored just eight goals in their last 11 matches – no team has found the net on fewer occasions in that time. Schmeichel is also averaging 6.3 points per match in his last six home fixtures. In case you’re worried about end-of-season benchings, Brendan Rodgers has already confirmed that Schmeichel starts on Sunday.

DEFENDERS

Rests and rotation, Reece James in midfield and Maddison's form: FPL notes

Rotation is very much a concern with our first defensive pick. Chelsea sewed up third place on Thursday with a draw against Leicester, with the suggestion being that Thomas Tuchel may turn to many of his fringe players for the dead rubber against Watford. Reece James (£6.4m) subsequently carries an asterisk next to his name but in the absence of any concrete team news from west London, we prefer to focus on the upside. And what an upside: Watford have scored only 10 goals in Roy Hodgson’s 17 matches in charge, while they have also allowed more chances and crosses from their left flank than any other team in that time.

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

181 Comments
  LosSurenos
      21 mins ago

      Leading ML by 14 points going into GW38. Few issues as only have 1FT and 0.3 ITB, anything obvious? Thinking maybe just Salah to KDB or Salah/Ings to Mount/Kane or Jota/Kane -4? Rival has Kane/Mount/Saka/James.

      Ramsdale (Sanchez)
      Cancelo TAA Gabriel Rudiger (Dalot)
      Son Salah Rodri Kulusevski Martinelli
      Ings (Broja Dennis)

      Futureform
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I would think about what you're closest rival has and whether to match.

    OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who to play ?
      A- Saka
      B- Sessegon -4
      C- Eriksen -4

      George James
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        A.

        By miles

      Futureform
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm not big on Saka right now but still not for a -4! for those.

    Pringle
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      What do you prefer?

      A. Havertz
      B. Diaz (-4)

      Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

      Futureform
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It's tricky cos Havertz might play and Watford are pretty lost.

    George James
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bench one

      A) Alonso

      B) Davies

      C) Richarlison

      Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Richarlison.

    Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Final decision time. Chasing 27 points. TC:

      1. KdB
      2. Mount
      3. Vardy

      Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

      jay01
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who has your rival.got out of those

      IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Gotta be keV

    Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hi all

      I’m chasing a 26 point lead heading into the final week

      My team below and I have my bench boost chip

      Sa / sanchez

      TAA / Cancelo / James / Mings / schar

      Countino / mount / salah / son / allan

      Broja / weghorst / niketeh

      0.9 itb

      I’m think salah out for jota and weghorst out for Jesus as mini league leader KDB

      Good move or other suggestions?

    Neo-Viper
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      -16 way too much?

      Amartey to Sess
      Salah to Son
      Saka to Mount
      Kulu to Luis Diaz
      Richa to Toney

      Open Controls
      Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes, keep Kulu and Saka

      IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Keep Saka and Kulu

      pingissimus
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Have shot up the rankings averaging -8 a week lately but even I baulk at this one. Are the last two necessary?

        (Prefer Wilson anyway in truth)

        Open Controls
      TBL
          12 mins ago

          keep kulu and richa

      rozzo
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Any ideas how to change your grav if you can't log into your email that you originally used via the gravatar site?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        HM2
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Fiorentina could still make the Europa league!

      TBL
          16 mins ago

          Yes or No for -8:
          Amartey, KBD, Richarlison > Alonso, Mount, Vardy

          Open Controls
        IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Bottomed last page
          Which combo?

          A) Salah + Weghorst
          B) Kane + Barnes (-8)
          C) Vardy + Diaz/Maddison (-8)

          IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            D) KDB + Toney

          pingissimus
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            The third one with Diaz but B is good too.

            IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Thanks Pingi!

              pingissimus
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                No sweat. How's the season going?

                Open Controls
                IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Been pretty awful until GW30 (700k ish)
                  After GW30 until now I've had a personal record, seven green arrows in a row(200k ish). So not a total disaster after all.

                  How's your season been? 🙂

        Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          I'm currently 118k, with nothing left to play for except breaking 100k. Will I have a chance if I move Salah+Gordon to Bowen+Maddison? £0.1m itb

          Dubravka
          TAA Cancelo Alonso
          Salah Son Foden Saka
          Kane Pukki Mateta

          Foster Gordon Schar Coady

          Open Controls
          IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes you will

          pingissimus
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yep

            There will be stacks of rankings movement this week with hits flying and punts taken. First top 100k happened for me from a very similar spot.

        Hawk Eye
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Selling Salah, so to play:
          A. Vardy+Toney+ Diaz (-4)
          B. Vardy+ Nketia+ Diaz (-4)
          C. Kane+ Nketia +Bowen (-4)
          D. Kane+ Toney+ 6.1 MID (-4)
          D. Toney+ Nketia+ Mane (no hit)

        Arteta
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          If Mbappe was serious about becoming the best player of new generation and era, he'd grab his chance with both hands and sign for royal historic club ala Real Madrid or Liverpool. I really hope PSG doesn't come even close to winning the Champions League and then he'll realise that it was a huge mistake. There's no reason to stay besides more money and playing alongside Messi.

          Arteta
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Haaland is clear anyway and he'll prove it in the next few years.

            Open Controls
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Those are pretty good reasons, tbf.

        Netters2018
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Sterling triple c whos with me!8!

          IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            He better start then. Good luck!

            Netters2018
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Im confident he will two double digit hauls before facing pep roulette against west ham where they struggled.

          Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            KdB here.

            Open Controls
          ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Captain Sterling for me as I burned my TC on Salah 84 points earlier on. Good luck to all this weekend after a tough season. Fairly happy with my 69k ranking, it's very hard nowadays to break into the top 10k. 15th season next year, may be getting too old at 69. Just one more I think.

        EL tridente
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Richarlison, Salah and Doherty to Kane, Diaz and Sessegnon for a hit?

          Open Controls
          IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes

          HM2
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Do you own Son? I’d be hesitant to take a hit for Kane with a question mark over whether he’ll play.

        Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Who wins?

          Team 1 (has 2 FTs, who know what they are going to end up being): my ML leader. No chips left (he played just one WC all year, in GW29, weird).

          Ramsdale
          Rudiger | Dier | Thomas | TAA
          Son | Maddi | JWP | Salah
          Watkins | Toney

          Broja, Coady and Hendo on the bench. 27 points ahead

          Team 2
          Schmeichel
          Matip | Davies | Cancelo | White
          Son | KdB (TC) | Zaha | Mount | Gruno
          Vardy

          Foster, Ings, Mateta, Cash

          HM2
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Are you his main rival? If so, I think team A does Salah > KDB to try and block you. In which case TC Vardy might be a better choice to try and close the gap.

            Open Controls
            Pad Randa (The OG)
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I'm his only rival, yeah. This is why I am not 100% sold on KdB as my TC. And Vardy does like a goal against Southampton....

          pingissimus
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            The power of JWP 😉

            27 is a lot of course but KdB could make it happen. Is he going to cover you with a KdB or is he playing his own game?

            Pad Randa (The OG)
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Wish I knew. He dead-teamed last week (captained Salah), but I doubt he'll repeat it in the last GW.

        HM2
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          What are Vardy’s chances of starting?

          Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            He'll start.

            Open Controls
            Pad Randa (The OG)
              • 10 Years
              just now

              (he'd better)

        Better Call Raul
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Would you sell Salah if defending a 4 point lead in your league?

          Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 10 Years
            just now

            For whom?

        THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          18 points ahead of my ML rival, he’s playing FH this week, what to do with this lot?

          Schmeichel
          Cancelo Rudiger Laporte
          Son Foden Saka Mount Coutinho
          Richarlison Toney

          Dubravka Ings Anderson Amartey

          1ft 4m itb

          A. Coutinho and Ings to Mount and Vardy
          B. Coutinho and Foden to Maddison and Mount
          C. Coutinho Foden Ings to Mount Maddison Vardy/Lukaku

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          TBL
              4 mins ago

              A

            pingissimus
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Think I'd go B of those.

              If I went -8 it would be to get a Chelsea wingback in I think.

              Open Controls
              THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah can upgrade Anderson or Amartey to James/Alonso. Will wait til deadline and hopefully get teams news

          shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Broja to Toney done. 3-4-3 with Kane(c), KdB(vc). That’s me done.

            Out all day tomorrow so doing the Match of the Day challenge!

          g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Playing James & Alonso too risky?

            TBL
                3 mins ago

                risky not to

                Open Controls
                g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers, just the academy squad rumours got me thinking?

            TBL
                6 mins ago

                A. Amartey, KBD, Richarlison
                B. Alonso, Mount, Vardy

                jia you
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  B by far for me unless you're captaining KdB

              jia you
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Locked & Loaded, Watkins to Toney with FT....GL for the final GW all

                Schmeichel
                TAA Rob Can Jam Alonso(C)
                KdB(vc) Kulu Zaha
                Kane Toney
                (Foster Rich Gordon KdH)

                TBL
                    2 mins ago

                    good luck!

                Pad Randa (The OG)
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Zaha to Bowen for a -4 too sideways?

                  Open Controls
                  g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Bowen is one of those players easily capable of hauling, put two past city

                    Pad Randa (The OG)
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Eh, why not, then.

                Powers106
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Any major and obvious rotation risks here? My bench is pretty thin, yikes!
                  Thank you!

                  Dubravka (Raya)
                  TAA - Cancelo - Matip - Sessegnon (Amartey)
                  Son - KDB - Mount - Bowen (Brownhill)
                  Kane - Toney (Gelhardt)

                  Open Controls
                  Pad Randa (The OG)
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Nah, I think you're fine.

                Valar(Keith)
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  On free hit which would you choose:

                  A) Mendy + Robertson
                  B) Schmeichel/Dubravka + TAA

                Al Green Arrows
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Will Schar play? Any update on him?

