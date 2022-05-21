FPL Gameweek 38 Scout Picks: Spurs triple-up but no Salah or De Bruyne

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 38 ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but midweek minutes, budget and updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always cherry-picked from the cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder or to make the budget up to £100m but rather to give some alternative, viable options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER

It was a fight between Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and David Raya (£4.3m) for Scout Picks duties this week but with Leeds United probably needing to score at least once in Gameweek 38, we’ve shied away from the budget Brentford man. We’ve instead sided with Schmeichel, who will be facing a sorry Southampton side who have scored just eight goals in their last 11 matches – no team has found the net on fewer occasions in that time. Schmeichel is also averaging 6.3 points per match in his last six home fixtures. In case you’re worried about end-of-season benchings, Brendan Rodgers has already confirmed that Schmeichel starts on Sunday.

DEFENDERS

Rotation is very much a concern with our first defensive pick. Chelsea sewed up third place on Thursday with a draw against Leicester, with the suggestion being that Thomas Tuchel may turn to many of his fringe players for the dead rubber against Watford. Reece James (£6.4m) subsequently carries an asterisk next to his name but in the absence of any concrete team news from west London, we prefer to focus on the upside. And what an upside: Watford have scored only 10 goals in Roy Hodgson’s 17 matches in charge, while they have also allowed more chances and crosses from their left flank than any other team in that time.

