FPL 2022/23 is live: Player prices you may have missed

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has relaunched for the 2022/23 season.

We had 219 Premier League players priced up in the four days leading up to launch day and now we have a further 275 Fantasy assets to sift through.

We already knew how much most of the big guns will cost in FPL next season but here we look at notable names such as Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha and Ederson, who have been freshly priced up.

Players in bold in the below article are new prices as of today.

NEW FPL PRICES: GOALKEEPERS

A total of 17 (presumably) first-choice goalkeepers had already been priced up, leaving us with little to catch up on today.

Ederson (£5.5m) was a notable omission from the Manchester City reveal on Friday and he now has a starting price, which unsurprisingly is identical to Alisson (£5.5m).

FPL have taken a new approach with premium goalkeepers this year, perhaps trying to tempt many of us away from the now-popular strategy of playing a budget shotstopper.

Ederson kept a joint-league-best 20 clean sheets in the Premier League last season and yet still only finished nine points clear of Jose Sa (£5.0m), who had registered nine fewer shut-outs.

That’s all to do with City’s dominance of the ball and concession of few chances, as Ederson banked save points in just eight of his 38 matches last season and accrued just four bonus points.

New Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson comes in at £4.5m, joining 16 other goalkeepers at that price tier.

Henderson banked 160 points on his FPL debut from an identical starting price in 2019/20 and will be part of a Forest backline that conceded just 0.74 goals per game under Steve Cooper last season.

Elsewhere, Lukasz Fabianski won’t have many takers at £5.0m and Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) joins the tussle for a goalkeeping spot at a Crystal Palace side who had the sixth-best record for clean sheets last season.

There are no stand-out names at £4.0m, although we can get the back-up goalkeepers of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur from the bargain bucket should injuries befall the regulars.

NEW FPL PRICES: DEFENDERS

Joel Matip (£6.0m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) present two relatively cheap routes into the two best defences in the country, albeit having climbed in starting price in the process.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp reprises his strategy of fielding Matip domestically and Ibrahima Konate (£5.0m) chiefly in the cup competitions, as the latter is as teasingly priced as Matip was last season.

Laporte should be a more secure – if not totally nailed – starter at City, having made Pep Guardiola’s line-up in 33 of the 35 league matches he was available for in 2021/22.

Tyrone Mings has dropped to £4.5m to present the cheapest starting route into the Villa defence next season, assuming that he lines up alongside Diego Carlos (£5.0m) at centre-half.

FPL have likewise priced the centre-backs of cash-rich Newcastle United at £4.5m, including new signing Sven Botman.

After the eye-catching listings of Ricardo Pereira and James Justin at £4.5m yesterday, FPL have followed suit with the rest of Leicester’s defence. Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) of course presents some rotation risk to Pereira and Justin, so pre-season will be keenly observed to see which full-back pairing Brendan Rodgers plumps for. The nailed, if injury-prone, Jonny Evans also re-enters the game at £4.5m.

Manchester United’s two right-backs, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, are also at £4.5m after an underwhelming 2021/22 but it remains to be seen if either of them features in new manager Erik ten Hag’s plans this summer.

Not a single defender from Palace, Everton, Southampton or the three newly promoted clubs will set you back in excess of £4.5m, meanwhile.

Also available at this price point are Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) and Sergio Reguilon (£4.5m); if Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) picks up an injury at some point, Spurs’ other two left-sided wing-backs will be cheap routes into what was the division’s third-best defence for goals conceded and clean sheets after Antonio Conte’s appointment.

As for the hunt for the golden goose among the £4.0m defenders, there isn’t a great deal that stands out at first – but then, there never is at this early point of the summer and potential bargains only become apparent as pre-season progresses.

Neco Williams (£4.0m) is certainly a name to monitor if he gets a move away from Anfield as expected, with Fulham and Nottingham Forest reportedly circling. Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at the Cottagers, registering two goals and two assists in just 14 Championship appearances.

NEW FPL PRICES: MIDFIELDERS

The only midfielder costing more than £6.0m who we didn’t already have a price for is Leeds United’s Raphinha, who climbs half a million to £7.0m.

It’s looking unlikely that the Brazilian winger will still be at Elland Road next season, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona hovering.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals last season, although four of them came from the spot and there are certainly no guarantees he’ll still be on penalty-taking duties wherever he ends up.

Still, being surrounded by a better quality teammate will boost his points potential elsewhere: Raphinha was one of the biggest underachieving midfielders last season when it came to xGI, chiefly thanks to the profligacy of the limited players around him at Leeds. Of the 65 chances he created, just three were converted into assists.

Manuel Lanzini (£5.5m), who deputised for the now-retired Mark Noble on spot-kicks last season, will be one of the cheaper penalty-taking assets in the game, if indeed he retains responsibility from 12 yards at West Ham.

Leon Bailey (£5.0m), riddled with injury in 2021/22 but trialled by Villa boss Steven Gerrard as an ‘out of position’ striker in the run-in, is a name to keep tabs on in pre-season.

Reports of the death of the £4.5m midfielder have been greatly exaggerated, meanwhile: there are 56 of them in total this year, with more likely to be added during the summer.

We’ll be dissecting them in greater detail as pre-season continues but they are the usual mix of defensive midfielders, newly promoted options and reserves. It’s certainly not a golden crop on first glance, with Jacob Murphy, who started only 13 matches last season, the leading points-scorer from this budget group in 2021/22.

A proposed move for Harry Winks to Everton is worth watching, as he too is available for bench fodder duties at £4.5m.

NEW FPL PRICES: FORWARDS

Much like the goalkeepers, there weren’t many forwards of note who weren’t already priced up.

Gabriel Jesus is an eye-catching new entry, however, listed at £8.0m upon his move to Arsenal, where he will get far more sustained game-time than he was given at Manchester City.

Outside of Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m), Jesus had the best minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of any FPL forward last season – although of course is now feeding off a different supply line.

Richarlison, focus of a Moving Target piece we published just this morning, is off-puttingly more expensive at £8.5m and is suspended for Gameweek 1 anyway.

Armando Broja, who wilted so badly after a promising start to life at Southampton last season, is one to monitor at £5.5m if he can be revitalised with another loan move away from Chelsea.

New Brighton signing, teenage Paraguayan hotshot Julio Enciso (£5.0m), is also expected to be loaned out – likely abroad – but if he does enough to make an impression on Graham Potter in pre-season and stays on the south coast, will be one for the longer-term watchlist.

Nine forwards are listed at £4.5m, none of whom look likely to threaten starts at their respective clubs as things stand.

