127
Scout Notes April 17

FPL notes: 17 in 17 for Watkins, creative Moreno + £3.8m Toti

127 Comments
Share

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 31 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, the focus is on Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Everton v Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

WATKINS’S FORM… AND FITNESS

Ollie Watkins‘ (£7.7m) scarcely believable run of form not only continued on Saturday but actually stepped up a gear, with the striker notching his second-highest-ever FPL score.

A brace and an assist against Newcastle took him to 17 attacking returns in as many appearances under Unai Emery, a total that only a certain Norwegian in the north-west can top since Villa’s change in manager.

It was a superb display against the Premier League’s meanest defence, and the double-digit haul was no fluke either: he had hit the woodwork after 30 seconds, saw a strike chalked off for a very marginal offside and was thwarted by Nick Pope (£5.4m) on another two occasions.

It turns out Watkins was even a minor concern for Gameweek 31 after missing a training session but there was little sign of any suffering on the pitch, save for the Newcastle backline he terrorised.

“He has suffered for two days and missed a session this week but in the end, he was good. We have to be careful with some players like Jacob Ramsey for example. He was tired and he worked a lot in this match. He’s important as well and we need to be careful.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

This was a real statement from Watkins and Emery’s troops. The striker had scored in Villa wins over Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, a faltering Chelsea and Everton recently but the visit of a Newcastle side on a five-match winning sequence was a step up in class and the start of a fixture run against mostly top-half opposition – something that perhaps even made Watkins owners question his long-term place in their FPL sides:

But following Saturday’s display, the defences of mid-table Brentford and Fulham, 13th-place Wolves, a Spurs side who just shipped three goals to Bournemouth, and a Liverpool outfit who have been conceding ‘big chances’ for fun suddenly don’t look as daunting as before.

MARVELLOUS MORENO

There were excellent performances across the pitch at Villa Park, with the Emery effect epitomised by the transformations of John McGinn (£5.1m) and Jacob Ramsey (£5.2m), two midfielders who were much-maligned by their own support during the early part of 2022/23.

Ramsey made it five attacking returns in as many Gameweeks with a 13-point haul against Newcastle, although that flurry of goals and assists have admittedly come from a modest expected goal involvement (xGI) of 1.67.

Underlying numbers fans will have no doubt clocked Alex Moreno (£4.5m) by now, however, and the left-back delivered a third assist since his January move when teeing up Watkins for one of his two goals.

Positional rival Lucas Digne (£4.6m) now hasn’t featured since Gameweek 25 but Emery made a point of repeatedly mentioning the Frenchman in Saturday’s post-match presser, and there is a chance – however slim it might be – that Digne starts in one of Gameweeks 32 or 33 given that the two matches are separated by little more than 72 hours.

“Alex Moreno is improving and adapting very well. He was struggling to begin with because the adaptation is hard. I remember his first match against Leeds when Digne was injured after 10 minutes. Moreno struggled a little bit but progressively his adaptation has been very quick. His performances are at the same level as Digne’s now.

“Alex Moreno… His best quality is his speed. In the attacking third, he’s getting there in the box and finding not only crosses but passes as well. It’s very good. I knew his qualities before in Spain. Now with Lucas Digne, both are trying to play with the idea we are creating. I like sometimes that one side we use more, like the left-back, pushing higher more than the right-back.” – Unai Emery

OFF-DAY FOR THE MAGPIES

Newcastle had only been beaten three times this season before the Villa loss, and they were in the game at some point during each and every one of those losses.

They’ve so, so rarely been outplayed from start to finish in 2022/23 but that was the case here, a rare off-day in an otherwise superb campaign.

Too much tinkering from Eddie Howe is one mitigating factor: Sean Longstaff (£4.3m) was on the bench after tonsillitis, and his omission saw Joe Willock (£4.7m) switch midfield positions and Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) come in for a rare start on the left flank. They sound like small tweaks but the Burn-Willock-Joelinton link-up on the left had been a hit recently and the lungs of Longstaff were sorely missed in the engine room. Jacob Murphy (£4.1m) and Gordon were made to look like the back-up wingers they normally are, meanwhile, and there’s a strong chance that neither player starts in Gameweek 32, with Miguel Almiron (£5.4m) now back fit.

“We were off our best levels today, right from the start. Aston Villa are a good team and we never got going. We’ve been consistently excellent this season – today is the first dip we’ve had. It can happen and we have to react.

“I think this was our worst performance. We weren’t great today and that’s hugely disappointing in such a big fixture. The lads have been so consistent throughout the season – these things can happen – we now just need to focus on our response to today.

“It was unlike us in every aspect really. I thought we were wasteful with the ball and definitely unlike ourselves out of possession. We weren’t as solid, tight and reliable as we have been. There’s a lot to analyse from my perspective.”

“Sean had a bout of tonsilitis in the week, so he didn’t train. We felt he wasn’t fit to start the game. I don’t think his absence necessarily affects where Bruno is playing on the pitch, but we maybe missed Sean’s tenacity and his legs and energy.

“His endurance levels are at the very highest level and we didn’t look right in midfield today, but I would say today that in every area of the pitch, we didn’t look quite right. I’m sure that’s not just down to one player.” – Eddie Howe

CONCERN FOR EVERTON?

Everton’s home form has been keeping their necks above the surface in their bid to avoid the drop but Saturday’s 3-1 reverse to Fulham on Merseyside was a huge blow.

Only three of their remaining seven fixtures are at Goodison Park, and two of those come against Newcastle United and Manchester City.

“The away form has been poor for the last two years, I can’t brush that away, that’s the truth. So you’ve got two years of correction and what we’ve been trying to do is correct the mentality of away form and performance level because they’re hand in hand.” – Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche could at least be boosted by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) in Gameweek 32, while there was some mitigation in that the Everton boss had to disrupt his defence and effectively change both of his full-backs – Ben Godfrey (£4.3m) switching flanks – for this game.

But the fact is that most FPL bosses will be looking at the resurgent Crystal Palace options next weekend, with Everton without a win on their travels since Gameweek 9 and conceding at least two goals in each of their last six away fixtures.

MID-TABLE BECKONS FOR BRENTFORD AND FULHAM

While the ‘on the beach’ accusation is lazily and too easily levelled at mid-table sides when spring rolls around, the fact is that managers of teams out of contention for Europe and relegation can use the run-in to experiment a bit more with their set-ups and give squad players more of an opportunity.

Marco Silva began the process in Gameweek 30 by giving Cedric Soares (£4.2m) and Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) chances at the back, while here he brought the lesser-spotted Daniel James (£5.9m) – as the central striker – and Harry Wilson (£5.7m) into his starting XI further forward.

James and man-of-the-match Wilson were duly on the scoresheet in a fine 3-1 away win, while Willian (£5.5m) registered five shots and three chances created en route to an assist of his own.

“We changed some things, played with a different profile of striker and Daniel James did a very good game and of course he deserves the credit for his performance. The players deserve all the credit for the win.” – Marco Silva

The fixtures do remain good for the Cottagers, it has to be said, and they’ve still got a Double Gameweek to come. They’ll have to do without ineligible loanee James in Gameweek 32, however.

Brentford meanwhile fell to a 2-0 loss at Wolves, with their winless run extending to five matches.

Two constants running through all the ups and downs of the Bees’ 2022/23 are lots of shots for Ivan Toney (£7.7m) and lots of saves for David Raya (£4.9m).

The pair were at it again at Molineux, with Raya conceding twice yet somehow salvaging a five-point return thanks to save and bonus points. Toney, despite a quiet overall display, still had five attempts of his own. On another day he could have hauled: a late shot hit the woodwork, an early close-range bicycle-kick was mistimed and an assist should have at least been banked when Josh Dasilva (£4.1m) spooned over from three yards.

Toney at least avoided a booking to keep him in Gameweek 32 contention.

TOP TOTI

Toney’s serial caution-dodging evoked memories of Diego Costa (£5.3m), who coincidentally was on the scoresheet in Wolves’ 2-0 win on Saturday; his first attacking return since his Gameweek 9 debut.

Wolves assets are maverick/differential picks for anyone on a Free Hit in Gameweek 32 or looking for a short-term gamble, with a porous Leicester City side providing the opposition.

Matheus Nunes (£4.8m) has looked more like the player Liverpool reportedly want in the last two Gameweeks, almost getting an assist when substitute Hwang Hee-chan (£5.7m) converted the midfielder’s deflected cross.

Also harshly but correctly deprived of an assist was Toti Gomes (£3.8m), whose cross was eventually bundled in by Costa via a Brentford tackle.

The left-back spot looks like Toti’s to lose after back-to-back shut-outs and he’s a possible emergency, budget-freeing bench option for anyone on a Free Hit.

Costa was the only Wolves player to have more penalty box touches on Saturday, with Toti close to a penalty award when he fell under the challenge of Raya.

127 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Didn't know Villa had such a short turnaround between GW32 and 33, thanks for this. Probably doesn't make that Fulham fixture in GW33 as good as I would have hoped, guess I'll just see whether Moreno starts this weekend or not and go from there

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Mark of a champion

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        If you mean the champion of scraping into the top 1.5m then I'm your man

        Open Controls
    2. POLSKA GOLA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I’ve just brought Moreno in for GW32, should’ve checked those rest days

      Open Controls
  2. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Watkins = mc^2

    Open Controls
  3. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    can field 11 with a -4 but would mean removing Grealish + Shaw who both double in GW34

    or should I just free hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Wouldn’t FH if you can find 10 without a hit!

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        * field 10

        Open Controls
    2. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Just FH 34 instead...

      Open Controls
  4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Hey, all. This is pretty standard template FH32 fare, right? Kane could be downgraded to get better bench cover/add a fifth mid that I'm overlooking. Thoughts?

    Johnstone
    White, TAA, VVD
    Salah, Bowen, Martinelli, Eze
    Jesus, Watkins, Kane
    (Iversen, Mykolenko, Castagne, Colback)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Have you considered Kane to Costa?

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Funnily enough, no...

        Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes a lot like that with a couple of variances depending which way you are going Kane or no Kane

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Pretty much. I'm not so hot on Bowen, Kane or VVD though. And prefer triple Arsenal attack

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yah my other draft has Saka (for Bowen), Marti, and Jesus. So much cash. Feels weird to not use it ha.

        How have the last few GWs gone for you?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Meh, disappointing mostly, except BB was ok. How about you?

          My current FH draft if you're interested:
          Johnstone
          TAA Trippier Moreno
          Salah (C) Saka Martinelli (VC) Billing Willian
          Watkins Jesus

          Open Controls
          1. Men in green tights
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            My draft is
            Johnson,
            Moreno White TAA
            Ramsey Bowen Salah Exe and Mart
            Watkins Jesus

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Nice. Ramsey is on my shortlist too, still kind of deciding between him/Eze/Willian/Billing

              Open Controls
              1. Men in green tights
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Billing nice shout
                Reckon going with Kane or not will be the biggest factor in rank jump as looks like it might be a 50/50 split

                Open Controls
  5. Jullepuu
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Best goalkeeper for the rest of the season that plays next game week?

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Without any chips I would say Alisson.
      Good fixtures - match in GW32 - DGW34 too.

      Open Controls
      1. JoeSoap
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
      2. Jullepuu
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. EWH2020
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Chilwell and Maddison to Toti and Salah? -4

    realise Maddison has a game, but who really wants 1 or 2 points from him? Everyone will have Salah and captain, if i dont have him its season over.

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Probably if captaining Salah

      Open Controls
  7. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who scores more points on FH32?
    A) Odegaard and Toney
    B) Eze and Jesús
    B) Maddison and Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Saka_Potatoes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      C) Maddison and Jesus

      Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Eze & Jesus

      Open Controls
    3. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B) eze jeze

      Open Controls
  8. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Should I still go ahead and FH32 as opposed to FH34? One FT for GW32. Capped players have doubles GW34. Assuming Utd players will be fit.

    By 34 I will have Salah and cheap forward in place of Kane for free. Newcastle & Brentford have good single home fixtures that week,

    Raya
    Trippier, Botman, Mee, TAA
    Martinelli, Saka
    Kane, Watkins
    Kepa, SHAW, MITOMA, MARCH, HAALAND, RASHFORD

    Open Controls
  9. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Into the deep end of the season and still in deep sh*t

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Talk to the horse.

      Open Controls
  10. NaranjaMecanica
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    FH, BB and WC still available.
    Could have a good team with 10 players for a -4 this week.

    A) -4
    B) FH

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I’d FH

      Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Bojam
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    I have this (no FH) team for 32:

    Iversen
    White; Mings; Trippier
    Salah; Son; Maddison; Martinelli
    Jesus; Kane; Watkins

    (Kepa; Henry; Keane; March)

    I have 0 ITB and 1 FT. Will WC going in to GW33.

    So need to use the FT this week.

    Should I:

    A. Trippier -> Konate (for free)

    B. Maddison - > someone e.g. Bowen / Diaz / Gakpo / Eze (for free)

    C. White / Trippier -> TAA & Maddison -> Eze (-4)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      B. Eze or Bowen

      Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    These pre and post world cup tables show Villa and Wolves are the big improvers.

    Arsenal are top in both, 2 points ahead of Man City.

    https://twitter.com/_brad_fisher_/status/1647623415619018752?t=lYiRS5s6ifqcl50_anQGpg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Kane to Costa happening!

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Wow, hadn't really clocked that Wolves have improved quite so much

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah

        And Man City need 16 goals in the next 2 to match the 47 in pre world cup mode.

        They've improved defensively tho.

        Open Controls
  13. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Fh team?
    Johnstone
    Taa robbo tripp
    Salah saka martinelli eze
    Watkins Jesus isak

    Iversen Andrea’s Moreno guehi

    Isak or Kane?
    Moreno over trip?
    Madds/Bowen over eze?
    Other changes?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      This is me except for:
      Tripp>Guehi
      Isak>Kane

      I'm punting on a Palace CS and hoping that Spurs score (with Kane involved)

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        New 1 cs in last 10, people will probably play tripp as well owned
        Kane still be popular on fh or none fh teams
        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 4 Years
          39 mins ago

          Yeah, I'm losing love for Trippier.
          The concern is always there when not owning a highly owned asset though right.
          It's the main reason I'm keeping hold of Saka!

          Open Controls
  14. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Who to get as the 10th player in BGW 32?
    Playing FH DGW 34 and only 0.8 in the bank, so not able to get Salah.

    Raya
    Pinnock, Schär, Trippier,
    Martinelli, Saka, Maddison,
    Kane, Watkins

    Blank players: DDG, Chilwell, Mitoma, MacAllister, Estu

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Chillwell to ars def?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        Cheers, great input! Also considering Liv def (can’t afford TAA) or Guehi/Diaz for -4

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Vvd, konate?

          Open Controls
      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Reality is you got to look at that 4 being benched and can't see you wanting to lose any Brighton assets so it has to be Chilwell

        Open Controls
      3. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Agree. White looked great the last few games.
        I'm going all out on Arsenal attacking assets, but if I could have a 4th, I'd own White.

        Open Controls
  15. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Haaland and Mahrez to Salah and Solanke (-4)?

    Would do Kane to Haaland for 34, and lets me pick the best 3rd City asset for 34 too.

    Does mean going without trent tho - I can afford to do Porro to Trent for another -4 this week for exact cash - worthwhile?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably...

      For the game time over the weekend.

      Open Controls
  16. Rootseyyy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    FH 32
    Sa
    TAA Robbo Guehi
    Salah Saka Martinelli Eze
    Kane Watkins Jesus

    Iverson Toti N.Williams Murphy

    Keep debating kane/no kane but as a spurs fan I think I can't leave him out. If I do, I think Son goes in instead

    Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Too late to get Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yes. We’re moving on to Costa now.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        I'm thinking Darwin or Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yes to both

          Open Controls
    2. cutch
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Week in week out I read someone here who says that Watkins streak has come to an end. But it doesn't. So, no, never too late.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Get him in.

      I'm going Haaland to Watkins this week, lose 0.4m and then wildcard into Jesus, Haaland and Watkins if I switch Kane into Salah in the process for gw33.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thought about this. Is the 0.4 loss worth it? You're getting Watkins next week anyway, so could just have a punt elsewhere for GW32.

        Open Controls
  18. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    can get this team for free and WC in 33

    Neto
    White, TAA, Trip, Zouma, Mee
    Salah, Marti
    Jesus, Toney, Kane

    any mids worth a -4 with just 32 in mind

    a) no hit, play 532
    b) live a little and take a punt

    Open Controls
    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  19. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bowen or Eze on Free Hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      8 goals in 14 away games for West Ham and facing a somewhat resurgent Bournemouth? Doesn't look like a happy outcome for Bowen.

      Open Controls
  20. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Thinking of doing Shaw > VVD which gives me the below team for next week. all good, or would you do something else instead of VVD?

    Raya
    VVD / Trippier/ Castagne / Coufal
    Maddison / Bowen / Saka / Andreas
    Kane / Darwin (C)

    Kepa / Mitoma / Haaland / Estupinan

    1.5m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Looks great. I like the Darwin pick.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      I don't see VVD being sensible - you might want the 'Pool fullbacks for attacking threat, but they are not solid enough at the back to warrant a permanent transfer and the premium price. I personally would look at Moreno or Mings - Villa playing well, good fixtures, and less benching headache when doubles roll around if you need to bench them

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        fair points. however, liverpool at home to Forest this week, plus have the double in 34 whereas villa have united away.

        Given I am chasing I am considering not FH in 34 either, and saving it for a week when my rivals won't play it as I can get to 11, all be it not the optimum 11, for 34 with a -4

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          I don't like the sound of that strategy re the FH but if you think it works, go for it.

          Yeah Forest is a nice game and good double. Liverpool not solid enough to be assured those aren't 2 pointers for VVD though, even if the results go their way. I'd prefer something like Moreno (or other cheap asset) for this week, then downgrade Bowen or Maddison to get the funs for either Trent/Robertson instead (in place of Coufal) or Castagne.

          Recent developments mean Shaw's double is less appetising than it was, but I'd still take him over Coufal or Castagne

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          This sounds a bit self-sabotaging to be perfectly honest. Just handing your rivals an advantage by letting them FH in the most suitable GWs for the chip. I think you'd be better off trying to differentiate with the players on your FH34 rather than than playing it in a random SGW

          Open Controls
          1. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            yep fair enough, all good points.

            this would be my GW34 non FH team, is it that far away from the optimum to warrant playing the chip?

            Ederson
            Estupinan / Coufal / VVD
            MItoma / Bowen / Saka / Rashford
            Darwin / Haaland / Alvarez

            Raya / Trippier / Castagne / Maddison

            2.1 ITB

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Yeah I think it is tbh. No Salah, no City mids. I'm not really keen on double Hammers with 2 horrible away fixtures. Bit of a risky frontline xMins-wise - Darwin could be a nice differential if starting again, but Alvarez is maybe a bit of a stretch given that City dont have any UCL games either side of 34 (so minimal rest-risk for the big fella) & play against sides who use a back 4 (probably favours KDB over Alvarez). Its certainly different though! 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                I'd agree with this. There is little about West Ham that makes me think they are worth owning, certainly not in 34 - that City game is a prime one for a drubbing.

                Open Controls
                1. ShaunGoater123
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  thanks both for the thoughts and comments, nice to get a bit of convo going so appreciated.

                  Food for thought!

                  Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      VVD is okay for a goal occasionally but Liverpool have dropped off further post world cup and need to turn it around on the road.

      FH is best to cover blanks or go big into a double game week.

      Open Controls
  21. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who scores more

    A) Bowen Ode Toney (352)

    OR

    B) Eze Jesus Kane (343

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      It's a tie!

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      B hands down - even though I don't see Kane exceeding 6 points

      Open Controls
      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        ye I lean this way!

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        Totally agree with Biggsy

        Open Controls
      3. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        B could easily double A

        Open Controls
    3. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      I think B personally

      Open Controls
  22. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best Chilwell replacement that plays 32, 6.2m to spend.

    Rest of defence is Tripps, Botman, Zouma.

    FH'ing 34

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd go cheap - Palace or Villa. Should get a result this week, nailed options sub-£5m which allow you to splash out a bit elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Was thinking along those lines. Thank you.

        Open Controls
  23. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    It’s been a fun season 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Just not a fun FPL season!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        This!

        Although actually I guess I have had some fun along the way, even while my team has tanked horribly

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          It's been such a graft.
          Haaland killing any captaincy gains and a mid-season WC have made it a long old graft!
          Never before have I had to work so hard for such an abysmal rank!
          I've clocked 11 greens in 12 and still +750k

          Open Controls
          1. Men in green tights
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            I went against the template with Haaland for far too long and found myself 130!pts behind in ML and been chasing since causing more costly errors of judgment. Did managed to get upto 750k but back down to 940k with a failed -8 hit

            Open Controls
            1. Brimble82
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Yeah, and then every time you try and go against or punt, that seems to backfire too.
              My latest... tripling up on Utd with Bruno, Shaw, Rashford! [facepalm]

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                10 mins ago

                My proudest punt - getting an Iheanacho & Maddison double up for the splendid run beginning at Southampton 😕

                Open Controls
                1. Brimble82
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  But... Leicester have to get better!
                  Right...

                  [nope]

                  I still love a leftfield punt.
                  I brought in McNeil for a run of decent fixtures.
                  Did nothing whilst I owned him, then my sale of him was the motivation he needed - scored very next game!
                  (and again this week!)

                  Open Controls
                2. Men in green tights
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Did the same brought in madders think what a great idea !!!!

                  Open Controls
              2. Men in green tights
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                I’ve still got Salah capt to play tonight so could turn around a bit .
                Got lucky with TC on rashford in his DGW but failed with BB got something like 9pts

                Open Controls
                1. Brimble82
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Ouch!
                  My WC in preparation for my BB outscored my BB by 2 pts!
                  But still cleared 20, so I'll take it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Men in green tights
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Gets worse bone week on the bench I had 38 pts and on the pitch 35pts . Got to laugh about it’s been a hard struggle just fretting back under 1 mil to be honest

                    Open Controls
                    1. Men in green tights
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      ***one**

                      Open Controls
                    2. Brimble82
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I mean... there's an art to that!

                      Open Controls
      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Tense. Lot of gains to be made going against the "popular" picks, but my god it makes for some tense games.

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah, it's only really become fun in 'chip season' for me.
          Still love/loathe FPL as much as ever, but I'm already looking forward to 23/24

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      One long paaarty?

      Open Controls
  24. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    On a FH which 2 out of Martinelli Jesus Saka and Ode would you pick?!

    Third option is on a arsenal defender, most likely White!

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      $64 million question.

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      The first 2 for me. If you have other forward options, then Martinelli on his own. Id avoid Sake and Ode now if wildcarding.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Tempted by 3 in attack personally, but I think you have those four in the order I would rate them on a FH

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd go Jesus for sure because there aren't as many good forward options. Then toss a coin.

      But I do think 3 ARS attack is optimal this week.

      Open Controls
    5. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Marti Jesus

      Open Controls
  25. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Feels strange keeping 8 m itb for freehit but going to ignore Newcastle & Spurs game.

    Johnstone
    Guehi TAA VVD
    Salah Saka Eze Marti
    Solanke Watkins Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wouldn’t go double palace in defence. Similar to my draft which almost all the FH drafts are I would either go villa or arsenal def and also drop Saka but that’s personal choice

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I would like to keep Saka, initially had Leno as gk, or could stick Johnstone and go Moreno

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          That’s what you I’ve got Moreno and both Johnstone band Leno and only got TAA and Salah at the moment want to see how Diaz does tonight

          Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I might put someone expensive on the bench for the hell of it. Prefer Robbo to VVD given money not an issue.

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Aye good idea, if I knew Robbo was playing he’d be in

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          How about Robbo with Tsimikas as first defensive sub ? Covers you against Robbo no show and Tsimikas has only come on for a cameo twice in the last 10 fixtures Robbo has started. You could still place your 5th mid at first sub and chances are your third sub not Tsimikas would come into play if Guehi or TAA don't play.

          Open Controls
  26. KDB4PREZ
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who scores more

    A) Eze&Kane
    B) Madders&Tony

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don't see Toney or Kane getting much - maybe 6 pointers - but should match each other.

      Eze easily beats Madders so A

      Open Controls
  27. George James
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Pick one from each section for FH

    A) Johnstone
    B) Raya

    1) Eze
    2) Maddison
    3) Son

    X) Toney
    Y) Solanke
    Z) Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A1Y maybe

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Raya rarely disappoints but I can't see a CS v Villa so Johnstone I think. Eze of the mids. I do fancy Bournemouth v WHU but not sure about Solanke really; might rather play 352

      Open Controls
  28. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/17/fpl-notes-haaland-haul-ake-rested-solanke-or-kane-for-free-hit/

    Open Controls
  29. fredmnz
    8 mins ago

    FH team for GW32:

    Alisson
    Trippier - TAA - Zinchenko
    Eze - Martinelli - Salah - Saka
    Jesus - Isak - Watkins

    What you guys think?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.