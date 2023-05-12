FPL Gameweek 36 live team news: March injury latest + more

The remaining pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) all take place on Friday.
We’ll be bringing you the key quotes and injury updates that you need on this ‘live’ page, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest news.
Of the 15 pressers being held on Friday, a dozen of them are scheduled for 1.30pm BST – including Roberto De Zerbi’s, with the latest on Solly March (£5.3m) awaited then.
Five Premier League bosses faced the media during the day on Thursday, with the headline updates from those available to read here.
KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY
- Newcastle United: Longstaff faces another scan
- Liverpool: Firmino not ready to return
FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Matt Ritchie (knee) has joined Emil Krafth (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (calf) on the sidelines for the rest of the season, while Sean Longstaff looks set to miss the trip to Leeds United with a foot problem that has proven more problematic than first thought.
Eddie Howe revealed that Longstaff has some ligament damage and faces another scan on Friday but the injury isn’t a long-term one and he could still feature again in 2022/23.
LIVERPOOL
Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) remain out, while Roberto Firmino (muscle) and Naby Keita (muscle) aren’t ready to feature and are even yet to rejoin team training following their respective injuries.
“No. They were not in team training yet. I saw Bobby yesterday training, he looks pretty much nearly there but I don’t think he will be in for the weekend. If I go out of here and he’s in the session I will be surprised, I assume that we start with him, team training-wise, after the Leicester game. And Naby, no.” – Jurgen Klopp on whether Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita will be fit for Gameweek 36