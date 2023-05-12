FPL Gameweek 36 live team news: March injury latest + more

The remaining pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) all take place on Friday.

We’ll be bringing you the key quotes and injury updates that you need on this ‘live’ page, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest news.

Of the 15 pressers being held on Friday, a dozen of them are scheduled for 1.30pm BST – including Roberto De Zerbi’s, with the latest on Solly March (£5.3m) awaited then.

Five Premier League bosses faced the media during the day on Thursday, with the headline updates from those available to read here.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Matt Ritchie (knee) has joined Emil Krafth (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (calf) on the sidelines for the rest of the season, while Sean Longstaff looks set to miss the trip to Leeds United with a foot problem that has proven more problematic than first thought.

Eddie Howe revealed that Longstaff has some ligament damage and faces another scan on Friday but the injury isn’t a long-term one and he could still feature again in 2022/23.

LIVERPOOL

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) remain out, while Roberto Firmino (muscle) and Naby Keita (muscle) aren’t ready to feature and are even yet to rejoin team training following their respective injuries.