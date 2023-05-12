36
Andy and Joe’s FPL Gameweek 36 preview and team reveals

As we head into Double Gameweek 36, Andy North and Joe are back with another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and transfers, as well as the week’s biggest talking points from within the online community.

The live chat will also be open as usual, in order for you to get involved.

Neither Joe nor Andy made a Gameweek 35 purchase, as Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) helped one of the duo better the other by 12 points. Perhaps having two transfers to make at this late stage will lead to some exciting, maverick moves.

Andy and Joe are live from 20:00 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from a range of experts throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Afternoon all. 2FT + 2.0m ITB. Grealish, Dalot, March and Rashford could well all not play. So which from the below please?

    Edersen
    TAA - Estupinan - Trippier
    Salah - Rashford - Mitoma - March
    Haaland - Isak - Wilson

    (Iversen) - Grealish - Dalot - Coufal

    A) March > Macallister
    B) March + Grealish > Macallister + Mahrez
    C) Grealish > Mahrez
    D) Anything else

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        just now

        cheers means i don't have 2FT next week but do like mahrez

    2. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Prob A and roll

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A runs risk that might only have 10 players if grealish, dalot dont play but do like the idea of having 2 FT next week

    3. The Cloud Watcher
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Option B looks the best to me

    4. bautasten
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who can get more pts ?
    A- Solanke
    B- Alverz -4
    C- Toney -4
    D- Jesus -4
    E - one of Brighton Strikers -4

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’d prob punt on Ferguson at this stage

  3. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do here? Should I take. Hit for Rashford? Or just let me subs come in...

    Ederson
    Trippier, TAA, Estupian
    Salah, Odegaard, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Wilson, Watkins

    Iverson, Grealish, Lindeloff, AWB

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’d let sub come in

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Subs dont take a hit

  4. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    So wilson or Isak?

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak

    2. bautasten
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wait for the (probable) leak. I'd be tempted by Wilson if he starts

  5. KDB4PREZ
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    If leading ML by 25-50 points and all chasers have double Newcastle defence would you play it safe and get botman over Wilson (team news depending)

    A) Wilson (feels highest ceiling but also risky considering the ML)

    B) Botman (covers all ML players)

    1. bautasten
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Depends on your team structure I guess, but I'd go for Wilson if he starts.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd cover, but I tend to be more conservative.

  6. bautasten
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kepa
    TAA, Trippier, Schär, Estupinan
    Salah, Fernandes, Mitoma, Mac A
    Isak (C), Haaland

    Ederson, Rashford*, Shaw, Greenwood

    2 FT, 0.6 ITB. Can't see a transfer here - any suggestions? Don't think I ever have burnt a transfer before.. 🙂

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Kinda stuck for an idea looking at it myself. Think I’d burn transfer,
      unless wanna punt on double Newcastle attack for -4 which seems unnecessary.

  7. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on Willock captain? He could be Gundogan vs Leeds.

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Why not at this stage unless trying to hold a rank

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Brought him in instead of Wilson as there's nothing much left to lose towards the back end of the season but some possible gains to be made.

  8. lawsy009
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    If I bought March at 5.2, and he's currently 5.3 but expected to go down tonight, how much would I get if I sold him after he drops? 5.3 or 5.2..?

    1. lawsy009
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      5.2 or 5.1, the question should read. Apologies..

      1. The Golden Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        5.2

  9. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Please:

    Raya, Steele
    TAA, Trippier, Gabriel, Mee, Burn
    Salah, Grealish, Rashford, Ødegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Isak, Watkins

    £0.8 in the bank

    A. Save
    B. Rashford to MacAllister/Martinelli/Mahrez
    C. Grealish to MacAllister/Martinelli/Mahrez
    D. Burn to Shaw, Watkins to Wilson (- 4)

  10. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start one:
    A) Grealish
    B) Shaw
    C) Stones

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  11. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sell Rashford or Grealish for MacA?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You need both next week?

  12. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Amazed that nobody has asked Isak, Wilson or both.

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Isak or Wilson?

  13. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Team set up correctly?

    Arrizabalaga
    Trippier, Schar, Estupinan
    KDB, Fernandes, Mahrez, Mitoma, Mac Allister
    Haaland, Isak

    Raya; Shaw, Martial, Zinchenko.

    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks good Gl

  14. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Alvarez to Wilson worth a -4? Catching up to ML leader.

  15. southernpacific
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Would you tell TAA and Gakpo if it means getting in Salah and keeping Kdb?

