FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

RAUL JIMENEZ (WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS TO FULHAM, £5M)

With Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.5m) trying to force an Al-Hilal move, Fulham have bought Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) in the hope that he can recreate his past Premier League brilliance.

The Mexican arrived at Wolves in 2018 with an FPL price of just £5.5m, becoming one of that season’s most beloved assets thanks to 13 goals and 10 assists. Ranking fourth for attempts and shots inside the box, 2019/20 saw him exceed all this by placing second in these categories, plus ending on 194 points and 17 goals.

Season Starts (sub) FPL points Goals Assists 2022/23 8 (7) 29 0 2 2021/22 30 (4) 101 6 5 2020/21 10 (0) 43 4 1 2019/20 37 (1) 194 17 7 2018/19 36 (2) 181 13 10

However, a horrific fractured skull in November 2020 put his career and life in jeopardy. Once recovered, Jimenez’s production rate naturally dropped off. Not only was he goalless last season, there were only eight starts.

With such previously good shots stats, he could be a good fit for Fulham. Mitrovic had the fourth-most penalty area attempts despite only playing 24 times. Of those who played over 1,000 minutes, Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) was the one player with a better rate of chances.

Above: All 2022/23 players ranked by minutes per chance (minimum 1,000 minutes)

Jimenez should be a bargain £5.5m forward if he’s first choice. Even so, the Cottagers’ first two fixtures look ok but then it’s consecutive trips to Arsenal and Manchester City in Gameweeks 3 and 4.

ARNAUT DANJUMA (VILLARREAL TO EVERTON, LOAN)

Six months ago, winger Arnaut Danjuma (£5.5m) agreed to join Everton on loan and completed his medical, only for Tottenham to dramatically hijack the deal. Rather awkwardly, the Toffees have finally got their man on the second attempt.

The Dutch international was merely a squad player in north London, starting just the penultimate league match. His sole goal came in the home defeat to former club Bournemouth.

And it was at the Cherries where Danjuma first introduced himself to the Premier League, although the following Championship campaign was more fruitful. 15 goals from 33 matches earned him a move to Villarreal, netting 10 times during 23 outings and six more in their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Priced the same as midfield team-mates Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure, pre-season line-ups will indicate whether he’s a true option for Everton’s strong opening fixtures.

ANTHONY ELANGA (MANCHESTER UNITED TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST, £15M)

It wasn’t long ago that Anthony Elanga (£5.0m) was breaking through as Man United’s next young talent. Liked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, his 2021/22 campaign involved two goals, three assists and a start in 10 of their final 12 league games.

Yet he’s slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, to the point where he’s been sold to Nottingham Forest for £15m.

Just five starts came last season, as the Swede was usurped by Alejandro Garnacho (£5.0m) and big-money signing Antony (£7.0m).

“I really want to show not just the fans but the Premier League who I really am and what I’m capable of doing. I feel like they will see it from this season. “They can expect someone who is direct, positive and someone who will get them goals. I want to light up the fans and get them off their feet.” – Anthony Elanga

Forest ended 2022/23 in a 3-4-2-1 system. Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) played behind Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m), so either Johnson is leaving, Steve Cooper plans to change formation or Elanga is there to add depth and therefore isn’t a safe pick. If the winger is starting, he comes at a very reasonable price for FPL managers to consider.

OLA AINA (TORINO TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST, FREE)

Also new at Forest is full-back Ola Aina (£4.5m). Arriving on a free transfer from Torino, he should be suited to Cooper’s wing-back layout but faces competition from Serge Aurier (£4.5m) and Neco Williams (£4.5m).

Aina grew up through Chelsea’s youth ranks before five years in Italy, with one season spent back in London with Fulham. The highlight of this loan spell was winning goal of the month for a great strike versus West Bromwich Albion.

Only two of Forest’s opening six matches are at home – the other four see them visit Arsenal, Man United, Man City and Chelsea. Combined with their generally poor defensive stats of last season – where they usually hovered around 17th and 18th – it’s hard to see Aina becoming an FPL option. Unless he brings back long-range goals, of course.

LUCA KOLEOSHO (ESPANYOL TO BURNLEY, £2.6M)

Meanwhile, the latest film used by Burnley’s social media team unveiled Luca Koleosho (£5.0m) with The Italian Job. Because he’s Italian. Then again, he’s also eligible to represent the United States, Canada or Nigeria at international level.

Fresh from helping Gli Azzurrini win this summer’s European Under-19 Championship, the 18-year-old is unlikely to have much FPL impact. Their Blank Gameweek 2 is also an obstacle.

