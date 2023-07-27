388
  Totalfootball
    6 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Son a good pick if i have the funds or avoid ?

    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      He's not a BAD pick. Good player, potential regardless of whether Kane stays or they replace him, saying he's fit again after being injured last season. Very attack minded new manager too.

      But... he underperformed last season and Spurs will be in some sort of transition. Plus his injury issues may recur.

    Wild Rover
      12 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      If you have the funds for Son, you also have the funds for Rashford Arsenal and Man City. Hard to justify on the info we have so far.

    OverTinker
      5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Get Arsenal mid or Rashford

    Pariße
      8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      If you don’t have Salah he’s a good idea for semi-premium midfield coverage. So in case of no Salah, a smart tactic would be to load up on the best of the rest (Saka, Rashford, Son, Bruno, Odegaard, Martinelli, Foden, Bruyne).

    Totalfootball
      6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      cheers

  teddy.
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    I have been on this for a while:

    A. Jesus, Bowen & Enciso

    But I'm wondering if this is better?

    B. Odegaard, Mitoma & Joao Pedro

    No Brighton defender for me, so would just be a double up

    Wild Rover
      12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Time out

    Bobby Digital
      5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I like B more

    OverTinker
      5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      A slightly

    Lovren an elevator
      8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Maybe B. Tough

    Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B.

    teddy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Cheers fellas. I think B might be the smart choice. I like Bowen's differential prospects, and I think Jesus will have an excellent season. Need to sell myself on the similarly quirky prospects of Odegaard and Joao Pedro...

      Øgaard it's Haa…
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Both in my starting XI.

    Pariße
      8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Both involve you desperately trying to force in a bad apple (Enciso, Joao), you need to make some compromises.

      Not only are they concerns for minutes, an assumtpion that Luton is just there for the taking might be wrong, and they are very awkwardly priced to be replaced properly.

  Lovren an elevator
    8 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who's first choice at Westham,
    Creswell or Emerson Palmieri?

    Open Controls
    Critical Observer
      7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Creswell is leaving, apparently… But Coufal’s still there, as well.

      Lovren an elevator
        8 Years
        7 mins ago

        I thought Coufal was only RB?

  No Professionals
    6 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Currently at peace with not having Salah. Current dilemma is

    A) Martinelli and Jackson
    B) Mbeumo and Jesus

    Siding with A), giving me:

    Onana
    Stones Gabriel Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Bruno Martinelli Foden
    Haaland Jackson

    Areola Colwill Kabore Mubama

    Feels pretty stacked.

    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A risky bit more fun but risky. Wait and see how remaining preseason games work out. I am on this exact team also!

      Mbeumo and Nkundu may be another option and keep some cash in bank

    Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Have Nkunku, Pedro and Ode instead of Jackson, Mubama & Foden, but that mid5 looks very attractive.

    Bushwhacker
      4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Template to the core. Jackson is a huge punt IMHO.

  teddy.
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    If Mitoma is Brighton's Saka, then Gross is Brighton's Odegaard.

    And March is Brighton's Martinelli?

    Wild Rover
      12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      This genuinely hurts my head

    No Professionals
      6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Is de zerbi Brighton’s arteta?

    Lallana
      9 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Caicedo is Brighton's rice

      Øgaard it's Haa…
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I think Caicedo is better than Rice actually so maybe Chelsea should stump up.

    Øgaard it's Haa…
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Gross is more on a par with Odegaard than Mitoma is on Saka. Martinelli is ahead of March I believe. Weighing it up, ARS are stronger.

    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      And Trossard is Arsenal's

      teddy.
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Welbeck

        Øgaard it's Haa…
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Adingra is his equal I think.

      Pariße
        8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Gilmour

      Pariße
        8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Tbf though, that guy is better than any Brighton’s current player.

        Øgaard it's Haa…
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Adingra!

        Deulofail
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Not sure what you two are up to here, but I finished my sentence already

          Øgaard it's Haa…
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Curt. 🙂

    Øgaard it's Haa…
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Ode to Gross anyone?

    Lovren an elevator
      8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      March is probably getting dropped though....

      dunas_dog
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Don’t think so. RDZ set both him and Mitoma the same ambitions target for goals

  Kristobal
    11 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts on Martinelli?

    Nailed on or having his minutes shared with Trossard?

    Last year he was pretty nailed on and more effective in terms of points per game than Saka.

    No Professionals
      6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yeah through all the minute concerns last season he was pretty nailed when fit.

      Gives them a really direct runner with elite level 2 footed finishing, a bit like an inform son. Don’t see trossard taking his position.

    theodosios
      5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Trossard is generally more skillful player...but Arteta...

      No Professionals
        6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Wait, what

        theodosios
          5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Woow...you are not even sunday-league player

          Deulofail
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Wait, what

      Pariße
        8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Hard to measure that, but 20 most skillful in the league, they both probably make it.

        x.jim.x
          8 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          He's like the 5th best player for his own team - this is a ludicrous take.

          Pariße
            8 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Skill as technique of ball movement and finesse - top 5 for that at Arsenal are Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard. Not many technically better players in the league than them, especially since Arsenal have been very focused on collecting that type of players recently.

            x.jim.x
              8 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Oh you mean 'skill' as in 'FIFA trick moves' rather than footballing ability.

              Pariße
                8 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                I mean ball controlling technique basically, yes.

              Deulofail
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                He means technique of ball movement and finesse. He told you that.

                You don't think that's part of footballing ability? You're even more combative than I am, Jim!

                x.jim.x
                  8 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Just a daft way to measure 'skill' - Sancho is one of the most technically gifted players in the league and he couldn't beat an egg (though he was statistically better in possession than Trossard last season).

    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Trossard and ESR are that good that Martinelli simply isn't nailed in my opinion. Those two might see time in AM as well, so it's not a 1-to-1 competition. But then there's also Nelson, who is also marginally better on the left, and Arteta seems to trust. Martinelli's likely to start, right now, but has a lot of competition for mins that could see him subbed early.

      Øgaard it's Haa…
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Saka and Ode the only ones nailed afaic

        Øgaard it's Haa…
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          In MID & FOR lines.

          Deulofail
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            I would say Jesus is pretty much nailed. Trossard could play there, but I don't see him or Nketiah ousting Jesus while all are fit and raring to go.

            1. Drexl Spivey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Thanks for articulating this. Most thorough summation I've seen amidst all the waffle.

            2. Øgaard it's Haa…
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Agree on Jesus but how long does he stay injury free. Perhaps should think of Trossard as the super injury replacement for Jesus or Saka. So, in summary, Ode is the only one nailed nailed. (not Jesus :))

              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Being nailed and being injury-prone are 2 separate things.

              2. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                I don't really understand. If we're counting injury then no one is nailed. Odegaard has backups in Havertz, Veira, Trossard, ESR, even Jesus and Nelson. Even Timber could take up a lot of Odegaard's positions and is great on the turn in tight spaces. And Rice can push up too on the left or right. Arteta has quite some quality, options and depth it seems.

                1. Øgaard it's Haa…
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Fair point, but I don't think Ode misses mins for anything other than injury. Sam with Saka.

    4. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Trossard can also be used in a false 9 or LCM so I with his rising form, he can challenge other players than Martinelli.

      Keep following their pre-season for clues. This situation definitely makes me calm about not having Martinelli.

    5. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'm telling right now, they won't be playing the same position this season.

      Martinelli's still a great option.

    6. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Will absolutely share especially once the CL starts.

  7. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    PICK -

    Darwin in a 3-4-3 or Odegaard in a 3-5-2

    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Ode

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Ode ; Darwin will share minutes with Gakpo.

  8. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Data FC. Rotate Schär and Pau (assuming Schär is OK).

    Steele
    Estupiñán | Stones | Schär
    Rashford | Fernandes | Saka | Ødegaard | Mitoma
    Haaland (C) | Jesus (v)

    Bench: Areola | Pau | Baldock | Mubama

  9. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Just had a tasty e/w bet on Point Lonsdale at 100/1 in the 3.40 at Ascot on Saturday.

    I'm now finalising my Bus Team because I probably won't survive the weekend if it romps home.

    Remember, gambling is BAD folks 😡

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/15150145

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        "Would you do Holebas to Mawson for -4?"

        Those were dark days.

        1. Pariße
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Look at those TC options, these were probably
          90-pointers.

          Kun vs Sun and Sto
          Alexis vs Lei and CP

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Aguero only got one goal if I remember correctly, don't remember the Arsenal one.

            1. Pariße
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Goal in the first game and Pep roulette in the seocnd.

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      🙂 gaaamble responsibly my son! 🙂

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Betting on rank outsiders without inside information is a mug's game, hahaha!

        1. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Perhaps, but not having a small interest on an Aidan O'Brien trained horse at 100/1 who has ran five times on going softer than good and won them all (including three group races) would be negligent.

          1. Øgaard it's Haa…
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            *opens new account for the free bet........:)

    3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Join Bet365 through the FFS link and they'll get 30% of your losses

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Seriously?

        1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
          • 8 Years
          52 mins ago

          "Commissions with the Bet365 affiliate program are fixed at 30% net profit. Basically, any customers that you attract to Bet365 need to have losing bets for you to earn commissions. With the Bet365 you can promote the sportsbook, the online casino and the poker. At the end of the day, the more customers that you have that make losing bets, the more commission you will make."

          https://casinorobots.com/en/bet365-affiliate-program/

          So basically, FFS want you to sign up to Bet365 through their advert and hope you lose as much money as possible.

          1. It’s A Joke
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Betting companies are the worse. Glad I’ve never done it. #musgame

  10. Starskyb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    So tinkering around tonight following preseason games (taking out young and martinelli and desperately trying to get some Chelski in!) Only way I could work it to get a team I was half happy with was remove TAA.

    Question is, is going no Liverpool viable? Thinking especially about GW2

    1. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Remove TAA, try to get Salah, if not then get a bunch of premium mids, and definitely wait on Chelsea. Their players haven’t even seen each other yet.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        somehow expected h barnes to be 7.5 like maddison, 6.5 a very good price dont you think?

        1. Quagsire
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Guessing this is a new post fail? Anyway I wouldn't go near Barnes yet. There's competition for that LW spot.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            cheers 🙂

        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          sorry for hijacking the post....

          1. Pariße
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            You almost sold Harvey Barnes to the original poster.

        3. Pariße
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          I’m always careful with new signings but he can turn out incredible.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            cheers

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I wouldn't be so desperate to get Chelsea in

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      If you don't fancy Trent then you don't fancy him. Enjoy the extra dough.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Sporting direction at its best.

    4. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Thanks for the thoughts... I am also staying off Harvey Barnes until the toon fixtures improve.

      I suppose it raises another question about how serious to take preseason games. Chelsea looking good now, but I'll be tearing up my team for someone else tomorrow!!

  11. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Any chance we get the option to delete/edit our comment?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Which one do you want to delete?

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      You can flag it and ask us to delete it for you

  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    onana (4.0)
    stones saliba estu (henry andersen)
    kdb rashford saka eze (4.5)
    haaland jesus pedro

    pedro looks like the real deal for brighton and at his price i dont mind the odd rotation.

    ?/10. cheers.

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      6

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      9 love it

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      thanks both 🙂

    4. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I did a draft with KDB hearing he was on the bench in a recent summer game but quickly crushed my enthusiasm, knowing he is still not his old brilliant self for a little while yet.

  13. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Picking a 4.5 keeper is hard work. Blimey.

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I’ve narrowed it down to Leno, Pickford or Steele maybe Jonstone

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I was in the same boat and just decided to save myself the headache and get Onana

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I’m not sold on him I have to say and I need the 0.5 really.

        1. Quagsire
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          What is there not to be sold on? One of the best keepers in the world for one of the best defences in the league

          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Doesn’t necessarily mean he will score the most points though

            1. Athletico Timbo
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              You’re basically just relying on clean sheets

              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Bonus points and saves are there too

                DDG + passing bonus. DDG scored highly

                1. Ze_Austin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Think more of Ramsdale/Pope than Ederson

                  Not expecting a Raya/Leno situation though

              2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
                • 9 Years
                58 mins ago

                Johnstone for the…cough, cough… differential.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      That’s why found the cash for Onana. At 4.5 Pickford at least nailed and good fixtures- just need to hope Dyche has tightened them up at the back

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        This.

        Onana set and forget.

      2. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        If they sign a centre half I’d be more certain but I think they’ll still be too leaky as it stands. None of them stand out really.

  14. Drexl Spivey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Dare I ask who you all are captaining for GW2?

    On Gakpo myself.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Not even looked at the fixtures but Haaland.

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Haaland. Then the week after that, and the week after that...

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Haaland

    4. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      That’s madness

      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah?

    5. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      I’m going Trent.

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Haaland perma cap

    6. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not Halland, won't have him

    7. Old Bull
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Salah

  15. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Been set on my draft for some time, but just reshuffled..

    7 penalty takers, double Arsenal defence, double Brighton defence, Salah

    Steele
    Estupinan Gabriel Saliba
    Salah Bruno Saka Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland Nkunku

    Fodder bench

    1. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      The success of your defence is at the mercy of Luton and Forrest.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Could work out well for ya!

    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      The Mbeumo/Eze/Mitoma obsession continues.....

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I like it.

      Long time mate, looking forward to the season?

    5. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not sure double Brighton and double Arsenal defense every week would be reliable enough, also leaves 1 brighton and no arsenal options to be picked in attack where they have a much higher ceiling.

      The midfield is really good, I like the Eze pick and think Mbeumo will have a breakout season

    6. Totalfootball
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Nice

    7. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Double Brighton defense is very risky. I would rather have double Brighton attack. They will score a lot but will also concede.Rest of the team looks good

  16. Starskyb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    A) TAA, 4.5 def (udogie/tark) and Wissa ?

    Or

    B) Stones, Estu and Jackson/Nkunku?

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B. adl

    2. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I like B. I was looking at Jackson

    3. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A, I think the defenders in A outscore B. TAA will be producing numbers like he used to next season and a 4.5 pick is fine as there is a plethora of options.
      I like stones as an option but Estupinan is too highly owned for me to be interested but each to their own.
      Also think Wissa will have a great season with him likely being pivotal in attack, compared to two strikers new to the league with a new manager

  17. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Kane doesn’t make the watchlist is a bit of a surprise. Have you seen his first 5 fixtures? Mentel

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Salah is on though. Weird

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Kane is still expected to leave for shores abroad. I think if he was to come out and say "I'm staying for the final year of my contract" things would change very quickly, but as of now things are very much in a state of flux for Spurs

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        You don’t base a watchlist on transfer rumours surely?

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's far more than rumours though

    3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Herr Kane not on the watchlist?

    4. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Off to Bayern. When the Levy breaks…

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Hey won't be playing in the Premier League so . . .

  18. Hutchiniho
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Steele/Areola
    Stones/Gabriel/Estupo/Shaw/Gusto
    Richarlison/Salah/Eze/Bruno/Sarr
    Haaland/Jesus/Pedro

    What do you guys think?
    Some template, one or two more out there.

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What's your starting formation?

      1. Hutchiniho
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        3-4-3 I think.
        Eze bench 1.

        Could cut him by 0.5 and up Rich to Foden.

        1. Hutchiniho
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          No 😀
          4-3-3

        2. Øgaard it's Haa…
          4 mins ago

          Better imo

    2. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not a fan of the Jesus pick. Rather have Martinelli and a fodder forward

  19. It’s A Joke
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What’s your ideal set and forget bench? Was thinking Enciso, Pau and Cash

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Nakamba, Kaboré, Beyer

      I expect these 3 to be starters at their clubs for a while

      Pushing the funds to the XI

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        When you've run out of cash, and your bench looks likes trash, that's Kaboré.

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          Amazing

        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Thanks for this 😀

  20. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Who is the best 5.0 or 5.5 mid?
    Cheers!

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Tough price point. Probably Enciso for the upside but starts are a concern. Most of the rest are 2 pointers

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Which one is the "price point", 5.0, 5.5, or both?

        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Really isn’t much at either

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            5.5
            Enciso
            Andreas
            Billing
            Gallagher

            5.0
            Kluivert
            Brownhill
            Maybe that Palace guy at 4.5

            5.0 is meh for sure, 5.5 a few decent prospects

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      If I end up ditching Foden to get Jackson or Nkunku, I'll be quite tempted by Lo Celso at 5m if it looks like he's staying at Spurs

  21. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Here's a Salah draft

    Onana
    Saliba Gabriel Estupiñán
    Salah Rash Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Jackson Wissa
    .
    Areola Nakamba Kaboré Beyer

    No planned transfers (something will come up anyway). Estupiñán and/or an Arsenal CB could make way early, but they're easy to keep if other priorities arise

    The defensive double-up: very good short-term fixtures, okayish mid-term fixtures (if I have to keep 'em until GW8), Gabriel with goals in him, Saliba the bonus magnet. Starting points as I assess what's happening with the wide variety of options at 4.5 to 5.5. If Arsenal start off poorly defensively, I can jump off to many good options after seeing who's nailed et al

    The attackers: Jackson's the only one I haven't seen in Premier League action, but I've got a lil faith in that punt. Could become Eze, Mbeumo or a nailed Brighton attacker

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Decent, would prefer a 5th mid in Mbuemo instead of Jackson given the unknown, plus won’t Nkunku be first choice?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        I think Nkunku's the no. 10 behind Jackson

        Nkunku works best playing off a striker anyway, and 4-2-3-1 seems to be where Poch is going

        Ready to switch things up if he flops... Many options from Mbeumo to Barnes to Eze, and they count as Mitoma replacements too (if needed). Someone's bound to come out flying upfront as well, so I'm open to all that

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah 6.5 price has some great options, and missing that bracket in my current draft

        2. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          (Keep forgetting Mount has gone)

    2. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I have pretty much the same draft.

      This is version 1 but I have another version with Jesus over Jackson.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        4.5m GK, 4.5m def?

        Or Bruno/Martinelli over Rashford/Saka?

        1. Lallana
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah, 4.5M GK/DEF (Henry/Johnstone) but downgrading Rashford to Bruno may be worth it.

  22. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    With Mitrovic vowing never to play for Fulham again, does that mean Andreas on all set pieces?

    1. Tiamani Warrior
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Willian?

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes may take some free kicks, I’m sure Andreas took pens in Mitrovic’s absence last season

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      This made me check if there was a quote from Mitrovic

      "...has told relatives"

      Thankfully, not a direct quote to the media 😀

      https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11681/12923886/aleksandar-mitrovic-reluctantly-joins-fulhams-pre-season-tour-but-striker-never-wants-to-play-for-club-again

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ah interesting

      2. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Do you think he will stay then

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope. Rumours say Fulham's about to accept the latest offer

          I just felt it'd be very wrong for him to outright say that publicly to the press... And it turns out that he didn't

          But he's going, yeah. No other reason for Fulham to punt on Jimenez, as the Mitro > Vini > Muniz pecking order was fine as it was

          1. FATHER AND SON
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Hope Andreas is on pens then! Though maybe Jimmy will take them

  23. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Still haven’t moved from this as my preferred draft.
    What would you change?

    Pickford
    Trent | Gabriel | Estupinan
    Salah | Bruno | Saka | MGW | Andreas
    Haaland | Wissa

    Areola | Baldock | Beyer | Woodrow

    Thanks

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I wouldn’t have 2 keepers that rotate. That rarely works. Also having both TAA and Salah eats up too much budget. Ditch one and upgrade MGW and Andreas

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sorry- I know Arellano doesn’t rotate. late night!

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Areola- really late night!

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Haha no probs, I really MGW, quality player and all set pieces too.
          Andreas too if Mitrovic goes

    3. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like this draft. I expect Liverpool to score more goals with a more forward thinking midfield.

      Not sure about our defence so I'd avoid Trent for a little bit.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah, our new midfield excites me a lot about Salah... And that's pretty much it, for now 😀

        Trent: defensive numbers never really improved, then we lost Fabinho. Could score really well via attacking numbers, but that makes him feel a bit too expensive right now, to me

        Other attackers: good luck knowing who's going to be nailed beforehand

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmm, whenever I take Trent out something doesn’t feel right.

          Also like the idea of having the most expensive def, mid and fwd for flexibility

  24. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Flakken
    James | Shaw | Estupinan
    Martinelli | Bruno | Saka | Rashford | Mitoma
    Haaland | Jesus

    Areola | Gusto | Beyer | Archer

    0.5 itb
    any suggestions

  25. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    My team between

    A Jackson Mitoma
    B João Pedro Foden

    Which would you go?

