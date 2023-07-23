54
  1. LangerznMash
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Weird signing to be honest. Why spend what is assumingly a big chuck of the transfer budget on a goalkeeper to provide competition for your current goalkeeper who has proven himself to be very good?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      you can never have too many goal keepers!

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      You'd think, but data doesn't tell you everything. A good manager can see when a player has reached their potential and doesn't have the capacity to make a step up. Maybe Kompany has decided Muric isn't PL quality, whereas Trafford is.

      1. LangerznMash
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        True but it certainly is a big kick in the teeth for Arijanet Muric, a full international GK who just won the Championship conceding only 31 goals all season, being replaced by an u21 GK who played at a lower level.

  2. TonyE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Not even a question

    1. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      a).

      just to give an answer.

  3. R.C
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    If you had to pick one:

    1. Maddison
    2. Kulusevksi

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Mads obviously

    2. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      1

    3. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      2. he’ll be key.

  4. R.C
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    is Dan Burn nailed?

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don’t think so. As I understand it, Matt Targett was first choice LB before he got injured, so I’d assume he’ll be providing competition again this season. Burn did very well last year but it’s not his natural position. Newcastle fans please correct me if I’m wrong.

      1. R.C
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Burn was fantastic as far as I know.. he was very close to England call up as well I think. Isn't Targett old now? And perhaps they're signing Livramento so he might be competition (I think he can play both RB and LB)

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          They were trying to get Tierney not long ago, and do look to still be trying to strengthen the LB position.

  5. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Preseason really kicking off now but my still my team remains the same!

    1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Well done - you get extra points for that.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Good foresight!

    2. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Same here mate.
      I posted this yesterday.
      What are your thoughts…?

      I’ve been thinking, as my team is looking set to go, that FPL could introduce a ‘Lock and Load’ chip.

      The idea being that if you confirm your team and ‘Lock and Load’ it before say, 1 week and don’t touch it, you start with 10pts.

      This would throw up some interesting quandaries for us engaged players.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        What down to the cap, vc & bench - could be interesting

        Would be good to have a selection of chips that you can pick 3 from and then everyone isn’t necessarily following the same strategy

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          With Brighton conceding four, my Back 3 of Estupinan, Webster and Veltman evaporated pretty quickly!

          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Eggs basket comes to mind

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              It was just for GWs1 and 2. My transfers for GWs 3, 4 and 5 would have got rid. Anyway, it was a plan destined for the bin within hours, regardless of the friendly. I'm still committed to a cheap defence, so I've restored 2 other 4.5 defenders to accompany Estu.

              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Interesting strategy, don’t disagree the value is better spent further forwards

                I’m targeting price points and fixtures but with replacements in mind

                Like Foden > Maddison/sterling

                Nkunku > Nunez/gakpo

                Etsu/gabs > porro

  6. R.C
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Spurs fans or anyone else who may have an idea..

    Who are looking like they will be fullbacks for Spurs this season?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Porro is the one to have

      1. OLDHERMAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        +1

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could be 4.5 Destiny Udogie on the left

    3. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Porro and Udogie is my bet…

  7. LangerznMash
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Burnley also signed Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient who concede the least goals in League Two last season.
    So they currently own the goalkeepers who conceded the least goals in the Championship, League One and League Two in 2022/23!

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not so long ago they had England International goalkeepers. Strange club!

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        * THREE

    2. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      that’s something i did not know i wanted to know, but i wanted.

  8. R.C
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Chelsea have some great starting fixtures so...Nicholas Jackson or Nkunku?

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      I’ve gone Nkunku for talisman factor but Jackson looked immense yesterday. Great link up and finish

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Poch's comments suggest Jackson will be eased in and isn't nailed.

      Colwill looks nailed though.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66281825

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        They'll need to get a back-up #9 though, unless Poch thinks Broja's ready to be eased back.

      2. R.C
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Uhmm just skimmed through the article..he says he needs to adapt? Not seeing comments like "will be eased in"

        1. R.C
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          **time to adapt

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yeah. When a manager says he is young and needs to adapt that's a red flag.

            1. Sure You Did
              5 mins ago

              So he never said he will be eased in and isn't nailed then. Next time, I suggest you just provide the actual quote so that others can make an assessment instead of giving your own assessment dressed up as fact?

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                The full quotes are in the article I linked to:

                "I think when Chelsea sign a player like him it's because they detect something important in quality and talent," Pochettino said.

                "He is a big talent, he needs time to adapt to the new club, the Premier League.

                "He is young also, we need to help him to develop and evolve and be an important player for Chelsea."

                Nkunku, who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig for £52m last month, has now scored in both pre-season games.

                Asked if Nkunku and Jackson, who have alternated in the number nine role, could start together, Pochettino said: "For sure, we will arrive in the next few games at the possibility to play them together.

                "It is that the circumstance of the physical condition mean we need to use both to share the minutes."

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Some massive friendlies last night and some very juicy quotes from players/managers and the scout has a full article on the Burnley goalkeeper who no one is going to start GW1 with 🙁

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      FFS puts a bit more time into their articles than 'Breaking News'.

    2. Sure You Did
      3 mins ago

      You are constantly moaning about FFS yet pay for membership. If you are so unhappy then may I suggest you simply don't pay for membership? Stick by your convictions. Or do you regularly pay for products that you have so many negative comments about?

      1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Don't feed the troll

  10. SalahFPL
    15 mins ago

    Flekken | Areola
    TAA Gabriel Estupinian | Beyer Bell
    Saka Rashford Bruno Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Jesus | Mubama

    Is this too template?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      nah, it's a brilliant team

      I personally prefer
      Shaw Martinelli
      over
      Gabriel Bruno

  11. JohnWick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    First Draft

    Onana | Areola

    Ake Veltman Akanji | Beyer Bell

    Salah Saka Bruno Mitoma Mbuemo

    Haaland Nkunku | Archer

    All help is appreciated, thanks!
    im not sure about the defence however the rest of the team looks templatish.

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice front line. I'd consider Brentford & Everton defense

      1. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        so maybe onana to flekken and veltman to gabriel?

  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you rather have Martinelli over Foden or Maddison?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've got Marty and Foden. I'm happy to wait and see how Spurs start the season.

    2. JohnWick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      yes

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easily

    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinelli by a massive distance

    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Foden
      Martinelli
      Maddison

      probably that order for me

  13. JohnWick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    1) Are akanji and ake good picks? i.e are they nailed enough
    2) 4.5 GK and gabriel/utd def, or ramsdale/onana and a 4.5def

  14. Landorus
    • 2 Years
    just now

    This still pretty standard fare?

    Onana

    TAA, Estupinan, Gabriel

    Saka, Martinelli, Mbeumo, Foden, Bruno

    Haaland, Gakpo

    Fodder bench

